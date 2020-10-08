North American Non-Graded Stakes Results October 8

|A. J. FOYT S., IND, $81,900, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 10-7.
|9—
|STRONG TIDE, c, 3, English Channel–Dreamin Big, by Pure Prize. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Michael E Lauer & Penny S Lauer (IN), T-Michael E. Lauer, J-Rodney A. Prescott, $45,700.
|7—
|Max Express, g, 4, Unbridled Express–Mor Trust, by Trust n Luck. O-Lauer, Penny S, Clary, Timothy J and Falcon Racing Stable, B-Michael E Lauer & Penny S Lauer (IN), $15,234.
|1—
|Rocky Rush, g, 5, Pass Rush–Reillys Birdstone, by Birdstone. O-Willowbrook Stables, Ltd (Neiman) and Woods, Jane, B-Merrill Roberts (IN), $8,378.
|Also Ran: Mr. Gary D, Redskiesatnight, Plainfield, Stewards Rules, Toss of Fate, Mystery Unbridled, Devil’s Due West, Bizerk, Classy Cowboy.
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, 3/4, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 2.00, 17.40, 6.60.
|FLORENCE HENDERSON S., IND, $81,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 10-7.
|*7—
|THE BEAUTY’S TALE, f, 4, Tale of Ekati–Yuckon Dance, by Canadian Frontier. O-Willowbrook Stables, Ltd (Neiman) and Carden, Jerry, B-Dawn Martin & Charles Fipke (IN), T-Kim Hammond, J-Marcelino Pedroza, $45,589.
|1—
|Wondrshegotthundr, f, 4, Graydar–It’snosmallwonder, by Stevie Wonderboy. O-Bad Boy Racing LLC, B-Bad Boy Racing (IN), $15,196.
|6—
|Magical Peapod, m, 5, Midshipman–Larry’s Love, by Presidential Order. O-Smallwood, Larry and Phillips, Michael K, B-Larry Smallwood & Mike Phillips (IN), $8,358.
|Also Ran: Timeless Rose, Wellington Wonder, Pretty Assets, Beentheredonethat, Black Nova, Miracles Take Time, Blonde Moment, Sister Gema, Nothingbutflowers.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2, 4 1/4, NK.
|Odds: 4.50, 2.50, 4.90.
|***Timeless Rose finished first but was disqualified and placed fourth.
|BRICKYARD S., IND, $80,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 10-7.
|4—
|DOUBLE TUFF, g, 7, Skylord–Icey Energy, by Unbridled Energy. O-Willowbrook Stables, Ltd (Neiman) and Carden, Jerry, B-Gary Simms (IN), T-Kim Hammond, J-Jesus Lopez Castanon, $45,885.
|1—
|Jova, g, 5, Holiday Promise–Opata, by Indian Charlie. O-Matt Kwiatkowski, B-Ledgelands Farm LLC, Andrew Ritter &Jose Luis Espinoza (IN), $15,295.
|8—
|Wholelotachocolate, g, 5, Twirling Candy–Native Verse, by Vision and Verse. O-Reese Ranch, B-Reese Ranch (IN), $8,412.
|Also Ran: Flatter Hymn, Operation Stevie, Music to My Ears, You Go Boy, Two Last Words, Flowerpecker, Little Kansas.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|Margins: 4HF, NK, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 1.20, 11.30, 78.30.
|SCARLET AND GRAY H., TDN, $75,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 10-8.
|5—
|STAR MABEE, m, 7, Mr. Mabee–Stardimm, by Mutakddim. O-Michael J Annechino, B-Lake Shore Farm LLC (OH), T-Jeffrey A. Radosevich, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $45,000.
|8—
|Moonlit Mission, f, 3, Shackleford–Moonlit River, by Maria’s Mon. ($18,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Belvedere Farm Inc (OH), $15,000.
|4—
|Ali Blue, m, 6, Bluegrass Cat–All About Allison, by City Zip. O-D & D Racing, B-Duncan Lloyd (OH), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Cali Dream, Magna Rose, Totally Obsessed, Drillit, True Cinder, Offlee Silkie.
|Winning Time: 1:12 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 4HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 9.70, 2.30, 11.40.
Leave a Reply