Official 2020 Breeders’ Cup Pre-Entries

* denotes Breeders’ Cup Challenge Winner + denotes qualification based on points

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2020

FUTURE STARS FRIDAY

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint – 6th Race, Post Time 2:30 pm (ET)

The BREEDERS’ CUP JUVENILE TURF SPRINT (G2) is a 5 1/2-furlong race for 2-year-olds to be run on the turf. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $1 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

Horse Trainer After Five Wesley A. Ward * Amanzi Yimpilo (IRE) Wesley A. Ward * Bodenheimer Valorie L. Lund * Campanelle (IRE) Wesley A. Ward Cowan Steven M. Asmussen Golden Pal Wesley A. Ward Lipizzaner Aidan P. O’Brien Mighty Gurkha (IRE) Archie Watson Momos Christophe Clement Outadore Wesley A. Ward Royal Approval Wesley A. Ward * Second of July Philip A. Gleaves Ubettabelieveit (IRE) Nigel Tinkler Union Gables Todd A. Pletcher

Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:

15 Into the Sunrise Wesley A. Ward 16 County Final Steven M. Asmussen 17 Windy City Red Jonathan Wong 18 Dirty Dangle Mark E. Casse 19 Invincible Gal (GB) H. Graham Motion 20 Blame the Booze Wesley A. Ward 21 Gypsy King Wesley A. Ward 22 Trade Deal Wesley A. Ward 23 Omaha City Mohamed R. Jehaludi 24 Pizzazz Richard E. Mandella

Total Horses in Race: 24

After Five has second preference in the Juvenile Turf Campanelle (IRE) has first preference in the Juvenile Fillies Turf Outadore has first preference in the Juvenile Turf Royal Approval has first preference in the Juvenile Fillies Turf Union Gables has first preference in the Juvenile Fillies Turf Into the Sunrise has first preference in the Juvenile Turf Windy City Red has second preference in the Juvenile Turf Invincible Gal (GB) has first preference in the Juvenile Fillies Turf Gypsy King has first preference in the Juvenile Turf Pizzazz has first preference in the Juvenile Fillies Turf

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf – 7th Race, Post Time 3:10 pm (ET)

The BREEDERS’ CUP JUVENILE TURF (G1) is a one-mile race for 2-year-old colts and geldings to be run on the turf. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $1 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

Horse Trainer Abarta Brad Cox Battleground Aidan P. O’Brien * Cadillac (IRE) Mrs. John Harrington Devilwala (IRE) Ralph M. Beckett Ebeko (IRE) Peter Miller + Fire At Will Michael J. Maker Go Athletico (FR) Philippe Decouz * Gretzky the Great Mark E. Casse * Mutasaabeq Todd A. Pletcher * New Mandate (IRE) Ralph M. Beckett Outadore Wesley A. Ward + Public Sector (GB) Chad C. Brown * Sealiway (FR) Frederic Rossi The Lir Jet (IRE) Michael Bell

Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:

15 Into the Sunrise Wesley A. Ward 16 After Five Wesley A. Ward 17 Barrister Tom Michael A. Ewing 18 It Can Be Done Gregory D. Sacco 19 Harlan Estate Peter A. Eurton 20 Catman Michael J. Maker 21 Dolder Grand Mark E. Casse 22 Windy City Red Jonathan Wong 23 Gypsy King Wesley A. Ward

Total Horses in Race: 23

Outadore has second preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint Into the Sunrise has second preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint After Five has first preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint Windy City Red has first preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint Gypsy King has second preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies – 8th Race, Post Time 3:50 pm (ET)

The BREEDERS’ CUP JUVENILE FILLIES (G1) is a 1 1/16-mile race for 2-year-old fillies. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $2 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

Horse Trainer Crazy Beautiful Kenneth G. McPeek * Dayoutoftheoffice Timothy E. Hamm * Girl Daddy Dale L. Romans * Princess Noor Bob Baffert Princess Secret Daniel Pita * Simply Ravishing Kenneth G. McPeek Thoughtfully Steven M. Asmussen Vequist Robert E. Reid Jr.

Total Horses in Race: 8

Crazy Beautiful has second preference in the Juvenile Fillies Turf Simply Ravishing has second preference in the Juvenile Fillies Turf

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf – 9th Race, Post Time 4:30 pm (ET)

The BREEDERS’ CUP JUVENILE FILLIES TURF (G1) is a one-mile race for 2-year-old fillies to be run on the turf. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $1 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

Horse Trainer + Alda H. Graham Motion * Aunt Pearl (IRE) Brad Cox Campanelle (IRE) Wesley A. Ward Crazy Beautiful Kenneth G. McPeek Editor At Large (IRE) Chad C. Brown Madone Simon Callaghan Miss Amulet (IRE) Ken Condon Mother Earth (IRE) Aidan P. O’Brien Nazuna (IRE) Roger Varian Oodnadatta (IRE) Mrs. John Harrington + Plum Ali Christophe Clement + Royal Approval Wesley A. Ward Simply Ravishing Kenneth G. McPeek + Spanish Loveaffair Mark E. Casse

Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:

15 Tetragonal (IRE) Richard Baltas 16 Union Gables Todd A. Pletcher 17 Invincible Gal (GB) H. Graham Motion 18 Snowfall (JPN) Aidan P. O’Brien 19 Pizzazz Richard E. Mandella

Total Horses in Race: 19

Campanelle (IRE) has second preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint Crazy Beautiful has first preference in the Juvenile Fillies Royal Approval has second preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint Simply Ravishing has first preference in the Juvenile Fillies Union Gables has second preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint Invincible Gal (GB) has second preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint Pizzazz has second preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile – 10th Race, Post Time 5:10 pm (ET)

The BREEDERS’ CUP JUVENILE (G1) is a 1 1/16-mile race for 2-year-old colts and geldings. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $2 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

Horse Trainer Calibrate Steven M. Asmussen Camp Hope Kenneth G. McPeek Classier Bob Baffert Dreamer’s Disease Robertino Diodoro * Essential Quality Brad Cox * Jackie’s Warrior Steven M. Asmussen + Keepmeinmind Robertino Diodoro King Fury Kenneth G. McPeek Likeable Todd A. Pletcher Next Wesley A. Ward + Reinvestment Risk Chad C. Brown + Rombauer Michael W. McCarthy * Sittin On Go Dale L. Romans Smiley Sobotka Dale L. Romans

Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:

15 Hot Rod Charlie Doug F. O’Neill

Total Horses in Race: 15

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2020

CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY

Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint – 4th Race, Post Time 12:02 pm (ET)

Horse Trainer Bell’s the One Neil L. Pessin Bellafina Simon Callaghan Come Dancing Carlos Martin Frank’s Rockette William I. Mott Gamine Bob Baffert * Inthemidstofbiz Cipriano Contreras Sally’s Curlin Dale L. Romans Sconsin Gregory D. Foley * Serengeti Empress Thomas M. Amoss Speech Michael W. McCarthy Venetian Harbor Richard Baltas

Total Horses in Race: 11

Frank’s Rockette has first preference in the Sprint *Bellafina scratched 10/27/20

Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint – 5th Race, Post Time 12:39 pm (ET)

Horse Trainer Big Runnuer Victor Garcia Bombard Richard E. Mandella Diamond Oops Patrick L. Biancone Extravagant Kid Brendan P. Walsh Front Run the Fed Chad C. Brown * Glass Slippers (GB) Kevin A. Ryan + Got Stormy Mark E. Casse * Imprimis Joseph F. Orseno Just Might Michelle Lovell + Leinster George R. Arnold II * Oleksandra (AUS) Neil D. Drysdale + Texas Wedge Peter Miller Wet Your Whistle Michael J. Trombetta + Wildman Jack Doug F. O’Neill

Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:

15 Into Mystic Brendan P. Walsh 16 Equilateral (GB) Charles Hills 17 Chaos Theory John W. Sadler 18 Archidust Steven M. Asmussen 19 Bulletproof One Peter Miller 20 Four Wheel Drive Wesley A. Ward 21 Wellabled Larry Rivelli 22 Manny Wah Wayne M. Catalano

Total Horses in Race: 22

Diamond Oops has first preference in the Sprint Manny Wah has first preference in the Sprint

Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile – 6th Race, Post Time 1:18 pm (ET)

The BREEDERS’ CUP DIRT MILE (G1) is a one-mile race for 3-year-olds and up. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $1 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

Horse Trainer Art Collector Thomas Drury Jr. * C Z Rocket Peter Miller + Complexity Chad C. Brown Global Campaign Stanley M. Hough Knicks Go Brad Cox + Mr Freeze Dale L. Romans Owendale Brad Cox + Rushie Michael W. McCarthy Sharp Samurai Mark Glatt + Silver Dust W. Bret Calhoun * Vekoma George Weaver War of Will Mark E. Casse

Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:

13 Pirate’s Punch Grant T. Forster 14 Jesus’ Team Jose Francisco D’Angelo 15 Mr. Money W. Bret Calhoun 16 True Timber Jack Sisterson 17 Hog Creek Hustle Vickie L. Foley 18 Bodexpress Gustavo Delgado 19 Nashville Steven M. Asmussen 20 Midnight Sands Brendan P. Walsh 21 Jasper Prince Hideyuki Mori 22 Bon Raison Jack Sisterson 23 Pingxiang Hideyuki Mori

Total Horses in Race: 23

Bon Raison has first preference in the Sprint C Z Rocket has first preference in the Sprint Global Campaign has first preference in the Classic Hog Creek Hustle has first preference in the Sprint Jasper Prince has first preference in the Sprint Nashville has first preference in the Sprint Pingxiang has second preference in the Sprint Sharp Samurai has second preference in the Mile Vekoma has first preference in the Sprint

Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf – 7th Race, Post Time 1:57 pm (ET)

THE BREEDERS’ CUP FILLY & MARE TURF (G1) is a 1 3/16-mile race for fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, to be run on the turf. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $2 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

Horse Trainer Audarya (FR) James R. Fanshawe Cayenne Pepper (IRE) Mrs. John Harrington * Civil Union Claude R. McGaughey III Harvey’s Lil Goil William I. Mott Lady Prancealot (IRE) Richard Baltas + Mean Mary H. Graham Motion * Mucho Unusual Tim Yakteen + My Sister Nat (FR) Chad C. Brown Peaceful (IRE) Aidan P. O’Brien + Rushing Fall Chad C. Brown Sistercharlie (IRE) Chad C. Brown + Starship Jubilee Kevin Attard * Tarnawa (IRE) Dermot K. Weld Terebellum (IRE) John H.M. Gosden

Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:

15 Half Light (IRE) Henri-Alex Pantall 16 Mehdaayih (GB) John H.M. Gosden 17 Nay Lady Nay (IRE) Chad C. Brown 18 Angel Power (GB) Roger Varian

Total Horses in Race: 18

Harvey’s Lil Goil has second preference in the Distaff Mean Mary has second preference in the Turf Mehdaayih (GB) has second preference in the Turf Starship Jubilee has second preference in the Mile Tarnawa (IRE) has first preference in the Turf

Breeders’ Cup Sprint – 8th Race, Post Time 2:36 pm (ET)

Horse Trainer * C Z Rocket Peter Miller * Collusion Illusion Mark Glatt * Diamond Oops Patrick L. Biancone + Echo Town Steven M. Asmussen Empire of Gold Terry Eoff * Firenze Fire Kelly Breen + Frank’s Rockette William I. Mott Hog Creek Hustle Vickie L. Foley Jasper Prince Hideyuki Mori Manny Wah Wayne M. Catalano Nashville Steven M. Asmussen * Vekoma George Weaver Whitmore Ron Moquett Yaupon Steven M. Asmussen

Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:

15 Bon Raison Jack Sisterson 16 Lasting Legacy Bob Hess 17 Pingxiang Hideyuki Mori

Total Horses in Race: 17

Bon Raison has second preference in the Dirt Mile C Z Rocket has second preference in the Dirt Mile Diamond Oops has second preference in the Turf Sprint Frank’s Rockette has second preference in the Filly & Mare Sprint Hog Creek Hustle has second preference in the Dirt Mile Jasper Prince has second preference in the Dirt Mile Manny Wah has second preference in the Turf Sprint Nashville has second preference in the Dirt Mile Pingxiang has first preference in the Dirt Mile Vekoma has second preference in the Dirt Mile

Breeders’ Cup Mile – 9th Race, Post Time 3:15 pm (ET)

The BREEDERS’ CUP MILE (G1) is a one-mile race for 3-year-olds and up, to be run on the turf. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $2 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

Horse Trainer + Beau Recall (IRE) Brad Cox * Circus Maximus (IRE) Aidan P. O’Brien Digital Age (IRE) Chad C. Brown + Factor This Brad Cox * Halladay Todd A. Pletcher * Ivar (BRZ) Paulo H. Lobo Kameko Andrew Balding March to the Arch Mark E. Casse One Master (GB) William John Haggas * Raging Bull (FR) Chad C. Brown Safe Voyage (IRE) John Quinn Siskin Ger Lyons * Starship Jubilee Kevin Attard Uni (GB) Chad C. Brown

Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:

15 Sharp Samurai Mark Glatt 16 Lope Y Fernandez (IRE) Aidan P. O’Brien 17 Casa Creed William I. Mott 18 Order of Australia (IRE) Aidan P. O’Brien

Total Horses in Race: 18

Sharp Samurai has first preference in the Dirt Mile Starship Jubilee has first preference in the Filly & Mare Turf

Breeders’ Cup Distaff – 10th Race, Post Time 3:54 pm (ET)

Horse Trainer Ce Ce Michael W. McCarthy Dunbar Road Chad C. Brown * Harvest Moon Simon Callaghan Harvey’s Lil Goil William I. Mott Horologist William I. Mott Lady Kate Eddie Kenneally Monomoy Girl Brad Cox Ollie’s Candy John W. Sadler Point of Honor George Weaver * Swiss Skydiver Kenneth G. McPeek * Valiance Todd A. Pletcher

Total Horses in Race: 11

Harvey’s Lil Goil has first preference in the Filly & Mare Turf Swiss Skydiver has second preference in the Classic

Breeders’ Cup Turf – 11th Race, Post Time 4:33 pm (ET)

The BREEDERS’ CUP TURF (GI) is a 1 1/2-mile race for 3-year-olds and up, to be run on the turf. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $4 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

Horse Trainer Arklow Brad Cox * Channel Maker William I. Mott Donjah (GER) Henk Grewe * Lord North (IRE) John H.M. Gosden * Magical (IRE) Aidan P. O’Brien Mean Mary H. Graham Motion Mehdaayih (GB) John H.M. Gosden Mogul (GB) Aidan P. O’Brien * Red King Philip D’Amato Tarnawa (IRE) Dermot K. Weld United Richard E. Mandella

Total Horses in Race: 11

Mean Mary has first preference in the Filly & Mare Turf Mehdaayih (GB) has first preference in the Filly & Mare Turf Tarnawa (IRE) has second preference in the Filly & Mare Turf

Breeders’ Cup Classic – 12th Race, Post Time 5:13 pm (ET)

The BREEDERS’ CUP CLASSIC (G1) is a 1 1/4-mile race for 3-year-olds and up. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $6 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

Horse Trainer * Authentic Bob Baffert By My Standards W. Bret Calhoun Global Campaign Stanley M. Hough Higher Power John W. Sadler * Improbable Bob Baffert * Maximum Security Bob Baffert * Swiss Skydiver Kenneth G. McPeek Tacitus William I. Mott Title Ready Dallas Stewart Tiz the Law Barclay Tagg * Tom’s d’Etat Albert M. Stall Jr.

Total Horses in Race: 11