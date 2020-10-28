Official 2020 Breeders’ Cup Pre-Entries

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint – 6th Race, Post Time 2:30 pm (ET)
The BREEDERS’ CUP JUVENILE TURF SPRINT (G2) is a 5 1/2-furlong race for 2-year-olds to be run on the turf. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $1 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:
Horse
Trainer
After Five
Wesley A. Ward
*
Amanzi Yimpilo (IRE)
Wesley A. Ward
*
Bodenheimer
Valorie L. Lund
*
Campanelle (IRE)
Wesley A. Ward
Cowan
Steven M. Asmussen
Golden Pal
Wesley A. Ward
Lipizzaner
Aidan P. O’Brien
Mighty Gurkha (IRE)
Archie Watson
Momos
Christophe Clement
Outadore
Wesley A. Ward
Royal Approval
Wesley A. Ward
*
Second of July
Philip A. Gleaves
Ubettabelieveit (IRE)
Nigel Tinkler
Union Gables
Todd A. Pletcher
Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:
15
Into the Sunrise
Wesley A. Ward
16
County Final
Steven M. Asmussen
17
Windy City Red
Jonathan Wong
18
Dirty Dangle
Mark E. Casse
19
Invincible Gal (GB)
H. Graham Motion
20
Blame the Booze
Wesley A. Ward
21
Gypsy King
Wesley A. Ward
22
Trade Deal
Wesley A. Ward
23
Omaha City
Mohamed R. Jehaludi
24
Pizzazz
Richard E. Mandella
Total Horses in Race: 24
After Five has second preference in the Juvenile Turf
Campanelle (IRE) has first preference in the Juvenile Fillies Turf
Outadore has first preference in the Juvenile Turf
Royal Approval has first preference in the Juvenile Fillies Turf
Union Gables has first preference in the Juvenile Fillies Turf
Into the Sunrise has first preference in the Juvenile Turf
Windy City Red has second preference in the Juvenile Turf
Invincible Gal (GB) has first preference in the Juvenile Fillies Turf
Gypsy King has first preference in the Juvenile Turf
Pizzazz has first preference in the Juvenile Fillies Turf
Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf – 7th Race, Post Time 3:10 pm (ET)
The BREEDERS’ CUP JUVENILE TURF (G1) is a one-mile race for 2-year-old colts and geldings to be run on the turf. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $1 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:
Horse
Trainer
Abarta
Brad Cox
Battleground
Aidan P. O’Brien
*
Cadillac (IRE)
Mrs. John Harrington
Devilwala (IRE)
Ralph M. Beckett
Ebeko (IRE)
Peter Miller
+
Fire At Will
Michael J. Maker
Go Athletico (FR)
Philippe Decouz
*
Gretzky the Great
Mark E. Casse
*
Mutasaabeq
Todd A. Pletcher
*
New Mandate (IRE)
Ralph M. Beckett
Outadore
Wesley A. Ward
+
Public Sector (GB)
Chad C. Brown
*
Sealiway (FR)
Frederic Rossi
The Lir Jet (IRE)
Michael Bell
Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:
15
Into the Sunrise
Wesley A. Ward
16
After Five
Wesley A. Ward
17
Barrister Tom
Michael A. Ewing
18
It Can Be Done
Gregory D. Sacco
19
Harlan Estate
Peter A. Eurton
20
Catman
Michael J. Maker
21
Dolder Grand
Mark E. Casse
22
Windy City Red
Jonathan Wong
23
Gypsy King
Wesley A. Ward
Total Horses in Race: 23
Outadore has second preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint
Into the Sunrise has second preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint
After Five has first preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint
Windy City Red has first preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint
Gypsy King has second preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint
Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf – 9th Race, Post Time 4:30 pm (ET)
The BREEDERS’ CUP JUVENILE FILLIES TURF (G1) is a one-mile race for 2-year-old fillies to be run on the turf. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $1 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:
Horse
Trainer
+
Alda
H. Graham Motion
*
Aunt Pearl (IRE)
Brad Cox
Campanelle (IRE)
Wesley A. Ward
Crazy Beautiful
Kenneth G. McPeek
Editor At Large (IRE)
Chad C. Brown
Madone
Simon Callaghan
Miss Amulet (IRE)
Ken Condon
Mother Earth (IRE)
Aidan P. O’Brien
Nazuna (IRE)
Roger Varian
Oodnadatta (IRE)
Mrs. John Harrington
+
Plum Ali
Christophe Clement
+
Royal Approval
Wesley A. Ward
Simply Ravishing
Kenneth G. McPeek
+
Spanish Loveaffair
Mark E. Casse
Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:
15
Tetragonal (IRE)
Richard Baltas
16
Union Gables
Todd A. Pletcher
17
Invincible Gal (GB)
H. Graham Motion
18
Snowfall (JPN)
Aidan P. O’Brien
19
Pizzazz
Richard E. Mandella
Total Horses in Race: 19
Campanelle (IRE) has second preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint
Crazy Beautiful has first preference in the Juvenile Fillies
Royal Approval has second preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint
Simply Ravishing has first preference in the Juvenile Fillies
Union Gables has second preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint
Invincible Gal (GB) has second preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint
Pizzazz has second preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint
Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf – 7th Race, Post Time 1:57 pm (ET)
THE BREEDERS’ CUP FILLY & MARE TURF (G1) is a 1 3/16-mile race for fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, to be run on the turf. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $2 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:
Horse
Trainer
Audarya (FR)
James R. Fanshawe
Cayenne Pepper (IRE)
Mrs. John Harrington
*
Civil Union
Claude R. McGaughey III
Harvey’s Lil Goil
William I. Mott
Lady Prancealot (IRE)
Richard Baltas
+
Mean Mary
H. Graham Motion
*
Mucho Unusual
Tim Yakteen
+
My Sister Nat (FR)
Chad C. Brown
Peaceful (IRE)
Aidan P. O’Brien
+
Rushing Fall
Chad C. Brown
Sistercharlie (IRE)
Chad C. Brown
+
Starship Jubilee
Kevin Attard
*
Tarnawa (IRE)
Dermot K. Weld
Terebellum (IRE)
John H.M. Gosden
Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:
15
Half Light (IRE)
Henri-Alex Pantall
16
Mehdaayih (GB)
John H.M. Gosden
17
Nay Lady Nay (IRE)
Chad C. Brown
18
Angel Power (GB)
Roger Varian
Total Horses in Race: 18
Harvey’s Lil Goil has second preference in the Distaff
Mean Mary has second preference in the Turf
Mehdaayih (GB) has second preference in the Turf
Starship Jubilee has second preference in the Mile
