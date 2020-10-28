October 28, 2020

Official 2020 Breeders’ Cup Pre-Entries

October 28, 2020

Breeders' Cup Keeneland scene
Breeders' Cup at Keeneland (Coady Photo/Keeneland)
*denotes Breeders’ Cup Challenge Winner
+denotes qualification based on points

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2020
FUTURE STARS FRIDAY

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint – 6th Race, Post Time 2:30 pm (ET)

The BREEDERS’ CUP JUVENILE TURF SPRINT (G2) is a 5 1/2-furlong race for 2-year-olds to be run on the turf. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $1 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

HorseTrainer
 After FiveWesley A. Ward
* Amanzi Yimpilo (IRE)Wesley A. Ward
* BodenheimerValorie L. Lund
* Campanelle (IRE)Wesley A. Ward
 CowanSteven M. Asmussen
 Golden PalWesley A. Ward
 LipizzanerAidan P. O’Brien
 Mighty Gurkha (IRE)Archie Watson
 MomosChristophe Clement
 OutadoreWesley A. Ward
 Royal ApprovalWesley A. Ward
* Second of JulyPhilip A. Gleaves
 Ubettabelieveit (IRE)Nigel Tinkler
 Union GablesTodd A. Pletcher

Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:

15 Into the SunriseWesley A. Ward
16 County FinalSteven M. Asmussen
17 Windy City RedJonathan Wong
18 Dirty DangleMark E. Casse
19 Invincible Gal (GB)H. Graham Motion
20 Blame the BoozeWesley A. Ward
21 Gypsy KingWesley A. Ward
22 Trade DealWesley A. Ward
23 Omaha CityMohamed R. Jehaludi
24 PizzazzRichard E. Mandella

Total Horses in Race: 24

 After Five has second preference in the Juvenile Turf
 Campanelle (IRE) has first preference in the Juvenile Fillies Turf
 Outadore has first preference in the Juvenile Turf
 Royal Approval has first preference in the Juvenile Fillies Turf
 Union Gables has first preference in the Juvenile Fillies Turf
 Into the Sunrise has first preference in the Juvenile Turf
 Windy City Red has second preference in the Juvenile Turf
 Invincible Gal (GB) has first preference in the Juvenile Fillies Turf
 Gypsy King has first preference in the Juvenile Turf
 Pizzazz has first preference in the Juvenile Fillies Turf

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf – 7th Race, Post Time 3:10 pm (ET)

The BREEDERS’ CUP JUVENILE TURF (G1) is a one-mile race for 2-year-old colts and geldings to be run on the turf. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $1 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

HorseTrainer
 AbartaBrad Cox
 BattlegroundAidan P. O’Brien
* Cadillac (IRE)Mrs. John Harrington
 Devilwala (IRE)Ralph M. Beckett
 Ebeko (IRE)Peter Miller
+ Fire At WillMichael J. Maker
 Go Athletico (FR)Philippe Decouz
* Gretzky the GreatMark E. Casse
* MutasaabeqTodd A. Pletcher
* New Mandate (IRE)Ralph M. Beckett
 OutadoreWesley A. Ward
+ Public Sector (GB)Chad C. Brown
* Sealiway (FR)Frederic Rossi
 The Lir Jet (IRE)Michael Bell

Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:

15 Into the SunriseWesley A. Ward
16 After FiveWesley A. Ward
17 Barrister TomMichael A. Ewing
18 It Can Be DoneGregory D. Sacco
19 Harlan EstatePeter A. Eurton
20 CatmanMichael J. Maker
21 Dolder GrandMark E. Casse
22 Windy City RedJonathan Wong
23 Gypsy KingWesley A. Ward

Total Horses in Race: 23

 Outadore has second preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint
 Into the Sunrise has second preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint
 After Five has first preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint
 Windy City Red has first preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint
 Gypsy King has second preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies – 8th Race, Post Time 3:50 pm (ET)

The BREEDERS’ CUP JUVENILE FILLIES (G1) is a 1 1/16-mile race for 2-year-old fillies. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $2 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

HorseTrainer
 Crazy BeautifulKenneth G. McPeek
* DayoutoftheofficeTimothy E. Hamm
* Girl DaddyDale L. Romans
* Princess NoorBob Baffert
 Princess SecretDaniel Pita
* Simply RavishingKenneth G. McPeek
 ThoughtfullySteven M. Asmussen
 VequistRobert E. Reid Jr.

Total Horses in Race: 8

 Crazy Beautiful has second preference in the Juvenile Fillies Turf
 Simply Ravishing has second preference in the Juvenile Fillies Turf

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf – 9th Race, Post Time 4:30 pm (ET)

The BREEDERS’ CUP JUVENILE FILLIES TURF (G1) is a one-mile race for 2-year-old fillies to be run on the turf. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $1 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

HorseTrainer
+ AldaH. Graham Motion
* Aunt Pearl (IRE)Brad Cox
 Campanelle (IRE)Wesley A. Ward
 Crazy BeautifulKenneth G. McPeek
 Editor At Large (IRE)Chad C. Brown
 MadoneSimon Callaghan
 Miss Amulet (IRE)Ken Condon
 Mother Earth (IRE)Aidan P. O’Brien
 Nazuna (IRE)Roger Varian
 Oodnadatta (IRE)Mrs. John Harrington
+ Plum AliChristophe Clement
+ Royal ApprovalWesley A. Ward
 Simply RavishingKenneth G. McPeek
+ Spanish LoveaffairMark E. Casse

Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:

15 Tetragonal (IRE)Richard Baltas
16 Union GablesTodd A. Pletcher
17 Invincible Gal (GB)H. Graham Motion
18 Snowfall (JPN)Aidan P. O’Brien
19 PizzazzRichard E. Mandella

Total Horses in Race: 19

 Campanelle (IRE) has second preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint
 Crazy Beautiful has first preference in the Juvenile Fillies
 Royal Approval has second preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint
 Simply Ravishing has first preference in the Juvenile Fillies
 Union Gables has second preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint
 Invincible Gal (GB) has second preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint
 Pizzazz has second preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile – 10th Race, Post Time 5:10 pm (ET)

The BREEDERS’ CUP JUVENILE (G1) is a 1 1/16-mile race for 2-year-old colts and geldings. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $2 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

HorseTrainer
 CalibrateSteven M. Asmussen
 Camp HopeKenneth G. McPeek
 ClassierBob Baffert
 Dreamer’s DiseaseRobertino Diodoro
* Essential QualityBrad Cox
* Jackie’s WarriorSteven M. Asmussen
+ KeepmeinmindRobertino Diodoro
 King FuryKenneth G. McPeek
 LikeableTodd A. Pletcher
 NextWesley A. Ward
+ Reinvestment RiskChad C. Brown
+ RombauerMichael W. McCarthy
* Sittin On GoDale L. Romans
 Smiley SobotkaDale L. Romans

Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:

15 Hot Rod CharlieDoug F. O’Neill

Total Horses in Race: 15

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2020
CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY

Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint – 4th Race, Post Time 12:02 pm (ET)

HorseTrainer
 Bell’s the OneNeil L. Pessin
 BellafinaSimon Callaghan
 Come DancingCarlos Martin
 Frank’s RocketteWilliam I. Mott
 GamineBob Baffert
* InthemidstofbizCipriano Contreras
 Sally’s CurlinDale L. Romans
 SconsinGregory D. Foley
* Serengeti EmpressThomas M. Amoss
 SpeechMichael W. McCarthy
 Venetian HarborRichard Baltas

Total Horses in Race: 11

 Frank’s Rockette has first preference in the Sprint
*Bellafina scratched 10/27/20

Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint – 5th Race, Post Time 12:39 pm (ET)

HorseTrainer
 Big RunnuerVictor Garcia
 BombardRichard E. Mandella
 Diamond OopsPatrick L. Biancone
 Extravagant KidBrendan P. Walsh
 Front Run the FedChad C. Brown
* Glass Slippers (GB)Kevin A. Ryan
+ Got StormyMark E. Casse
* ImprimisJoseph F. Orseno
 Just MightMichelle Lovell
+ LeinsterGeorge R. Arnold II
* Oleksandra (AUS)Neil D. Drysdale
+ Texas WedgePeter Miller
 Wet Your WhistleMichael J. Trombetta
+ Wildman JackDoug F. O’Neill

Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:

15 Into MysticBrendan P. Walsh
16 Equilateral (GB)Charles Hills
17 Chaos TheoryJohn W. Sadler
18 ArchidustSteven M. Asmussen
19 Bulletproof OnePeter Miller
20 Four Wheel DriveWesley A. Ward
21 WellabledLarry Rivelli
22 Manny WahWayne M. Catalano

Total Horses in Race: 22

 Diamond Oops has first preference in the Sprint
 Manny Wah has first preference in the Sprint

Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile – 6th Race, Post Time 1:18 pm (ET)

The BREEDERS’ CUP DIRT MILE (G1) is a one-mile race for 3-year-olds and up. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $1 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

HorseTrainer
 Art CollectorThomas Drury Jr.
* C Z RocketPeter Miller
+ ComplexityChad C. Brown
 Global CampaignStanley M. Hough
 Knicks GoBrad Cox
+ Mr FreezeDale L. Romans
 OwendaleBrad Cox
+ RushieMichael W. McCarthy
 Sharp SamuraiMark Glatt
+ Silver DustW. Bret Calhoun
* VekomaGeorge Weaver
 War of WillMark E. Casse

Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:

13 Pirate’s PunchGrant T. Forster
14 Jesus’ TeamJose Francisco D’Angelo
15 Mr. MoneyW. Bret Calhoun
16 True TimberJack Sisterson
17 Hog Creek HustleVickie L. Foley
18 BodexpressGustavo Delgado
19 NashvilleSteven M. Asmussen
20 Midnight SandsBrendan P. Walsh
21 Jasper PrinceHideyuki Mori
22 Bon RaisonJack Sisterson
23 PingxiangHideyuki Mori

Total Horses in Race: 23

 Bon Raison has first preference in the Sprint
 C Z Rocket has first preference in the Sprint
 Global Campaign has first preference in the Classic
 Hog Creek Hustle has first preference in the Sprint
 Jasper Prince has first preference in the Sprint
 Nashville has first preference in the Sprint
 Pingxiang has second preference in the Sprint
 Sharp Samurai has second preference in the Mile
 Vekoma has first preference in the Sprint

Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf – 7th Race, Post Time 1:57 pm (ET)

THE BREEDERS’ CUP FILLY & MARE TURF (G1) is a 1 3/16-mile race for fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, to be run on the turf. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $2 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

HorseTrainer
 Audarya (FR)James R. Fanshawe
 Cayenne Pepper (IRE)Mrs. John Harrington
* Civil UnionClaude R. McGaughey III
 Harvey’s Lil GoilWilliam I. Mott
 Lady Prancealot (IRE)Richard Baltas
+ Mean MaryH. Graham Motion
* Mucho UnusualTim Yakteen
+ My Sister Nat (FR)Chad C. Brown
 Peaceful (IRE)Aidan P. O’Brien
+ Rushing FallChad C. Brown
 Sistercharlie (IRE)Chad C. Brown
+ Starship JubileeKevin Attard
* Tarnawa (IRE)Dermot K. Weld
 Terebellum (IRE)John H.M. Gosden

Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:

15 Half Light (IRE)Henri-Alex Pantall
16 Mehdaayih (GB)John H.M. Gosden
17 Nay Lady Nay (IRE)Chad C. Brown
18 Angel Power (GB)Roger Varian

Total Horses in Race: 18

 Harvey’s Lil Goil has second preference in the Distaff
 Mean Mary has second preference in the Turf
 Mehdaayih (GB) has second preference in the Turf
 Starship Jubilee has second preference in the Mile
 Tarnawa (IRE) has first preference in the Turf

Breeders’ Cup Sprint – 8th Race, Post Time 2:36 pm (ET)

HorseTrainer
* C Z RocketPeter Miller
* Collusion IllusionMark Glatt
* Diamond OopsPatrick L. Biancone
+ Echo TownSteven M. Asmussen
 Empire of GoldTerry Eoff
* Firenze FireKelly Breen
+ Frank’s RocketteWilliam I. Mott
 Hog Creek HustleVickie L. Foley
 Jasper PrinceHideyuki Mori
 Manny WahWayne M. Catalano
 NashvilleSteven M. Asmussen
* VekomaGeorge Weaver
 WhitmoreRon Moquett
 YauponSteven M. Asmussen

Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:

15 Bon RaisonJack Sisterson
16 Lasting LegacyBob Hess
17 PingxiangHideyuki Mori

Total Horses in Race: 17

 Bon Raison has second preference in the Dirt Mile
 C Z Rocket has second preference in the Dirt Mile
 Diamond Oops has second preference in the Turf Sprint
 Frank’s Rockette has second preference in the Filly & Mare Sprint
 Hog Creek Hustle has second preference in the Dirt Mile
 Jasper Prince has second preference in the Dirt Mile
 Manny Wah has second preference in the Turf Sprint
 Nashville has second preference in the Dirt Mile
 Pingxiang has first preference in the Dirt Mile
 Vekoma has second preference in the Dirt Mile

Breeders’ Cup Mile – 9th Race, Post Time 3:15 pm (ET)

The BREEDERS’ CUP MILE (G1) is a one-mile race for 3-year-olds and up, to be run on the turf. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $2 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

HorseTrainer
+ Beau Recall (IRE)Brad Cox
* Circus Maximus (IRE)Aidan P. O’Brien
 Digital Age (IRE)Chad C. Brown
+ Factor ThisBrad Cox
* HalladayTodd A. Pletcher
* Ivar (BRZ)Paulo H. Lobo
 KamekoAndrew Balding
 March to the ArchMark E. Casse
 One Master (GB)William John Haggas
* Raging Bull (FR)Chad C. Brown
 Safe Voyage (IRE)John Quinn
 SiskinGer Lyons
* Starship JubileeKevin Attard
 Uni (GB)Chad C. Brown

Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:

15 Sharp SamuraiMark Glatt
16 Lope Y Fernandez (IRE)Aidan P. O’Brien
17 Casa CreedWilliam I. Mott
18 Order of Australia (IRE)Aidan P. O’Brien

Total Horses in Race: 18

 Sharp Samurai has first preference in the Dirt Mile
 Starship Jubilee has first preference in the Filly & Mare Turf

Breeders’ Cup Distaff – 10th Race, Post Time 3:54 pm (ET)

HorseTrainer
 Ce CeMichael W. McCarthy
 Dunbar RoadChad C. Brown
* Harvest MoonSimon Callaghan
 Harvey’s Lil GoilWilliam I. Mott
 HorologistWilliam I. Mott
 Lady KateEddie Kenneally
 Monomoy GirlBrad Cox
 Ollie’s CandyJohn W. Sadler
 Point of HonorGeorge Weaver
* Swiss SkydiverKenneth G. McPeek
* ValianceTodd A. Pletcher

Total Horses in Race: 11

 Harvey’s Lil Goil has first preference in the Filly & Mare Turf
 Swiss Skydiver has second preference in the Classic

Breeders’ Cup Turf – 11th Race, Post Time 4:33 pm (ET)

The BREEDERS’ CUP TURF (GI) is a 1 1/2-mile race for 3-year-olds and up, to be run on the turf. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $4 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

HorseTrainer
 ArklowBrad Cox
* Channel MakerWilliam I. Mott
 Donjah (GER)Henk Grewe
* Lord North (IRE)John H.M. Gosden
* Magical (IRE)Aidan P. O’Brien
 Mean MaryH. Graham Motion
 Mehdaayih (GB)John H.M. Gosden
 Mogul (GB)Aidan P. O’Brien
* Red KingPhilip D’Amato
 Tarnawa (IRE)Dermot K. Weld
 UnitedRichard E. Mandella

Total Horses in Race: 11

 Mean Mary has first preference in the Filly & Mare Turf
 Mehdaayih (GB) has first preference in the Filly & Mare Turf
 Tarnawa (IRE) has second preference in the Filly & Mare Turf

Breeders’ Cup Classic – 12th Race, Post Time 5:13 pm (ET)

The BREEDERS’ CUP CLASSIC (G1) is a 1 1/4-mile race for 3-year-olds and up. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $6 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

HorseTrainer
* AuthenticBob Baffert
 By My StandardsW. Bret Calhoun
 Global CampaignStanley M. Hough
 Higher PowerJohn W. Sadler
* ImprobableBob Baffert
* Maximum SecurityBob Baffert
* Swiss SkydiverKenneth G. McPeek
 TacitusWilliam I. Mott
 Title ReadyDallas Stewart
 Tiz the LawBarclay Tagg
* Tom’s d’EtatAlbert M. Stall Jr.

Total Horses in Race: 11

 Global Campaign has second preference in the Dirt Mile
 Swiss Skydiver has first preference in the Distaff

