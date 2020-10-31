November 1, 2020

Spot Plays Nov. 1

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (1st) Ghost Stalker, 9-2
(3rd) Cadencia, 3-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Moonoverseba, 3-1
(4th) Hetty G., 3-1
Del Mar (3rd) Bitter Ring Home, 5-1
(6th) Leia Marie, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Family Trips, 4-1
(3rd) Lymebyrd, 5-1
Gulfstream Park West (1st) The Kukri, 3-1
(3rd) Soul Reflection, 5-1
Hawthorne (2nd) Good Mongolia, 7-2
(3rd) Sacra Hoxen, 7-2
Laurel Park (3rd) Athenasway, 6-1
(4th) Silver Sun, 9-2
Mountaineer (2nd) Daisy Mae, 6-1
(4th) Calendula, 9-2
Remington Park 1st) Sure Okie, 3-1
(3rd) Subscription, 3-1
Woodbine (3rd) Personal Journey, 7-2
(6th) Canola World, 6-1

