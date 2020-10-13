Spot Plays Oct. 14

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Stakes on a Plane, 3-1
|(4th) Global Ambition, 5-1
|Emerald Downs
|(1st) Tomorrow’s Mike, 7-2
|(5th) Doctor Bruce S., 7-2
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) Truly Funny, 3-1
|(6th) Scoregirlscore, 4-1
|Indiana Grand
|(1st) Arch Dreamer, 5-1
|(2nd) Jamming Cameron, 6-1
|Keeneland
|(2nd) Panterita, 3-1
|(3rd) Feisty Bird, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Shacklefords Storm, 7-2
|(2nd) Dream Saturday, 6-1
|Parx
|(1st) African Song, 6-1
|(4th) Tiz a Sharpie, 3-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Messy Baker, 4-1
|(6th) Krachenwagen, 4-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(1st) Wedding Day Kitten, 6-1
|(2nd) Royal Attire, 6-1
|Remington Park
|(1st) Good Scout, 5-1
|(2nd) Princess Phone, 4-1
|Thistledown
|(2nd) April Marie, 7-2
|(3rd) Ibelieveinmiracles, 3-1
