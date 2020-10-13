October 14, 2020

Spot Plays Oct. 14

October 13, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Delaware Park (1st) Stakes on a Plane, 3-1
(4th) Global Ambition, 5-1
Emerald Downs (1st) Tomorrow’s Mike, 7-2
(5th) Doctor Bruce S., 7-2
Finger Lakes (2nd) Truly Funny, 3-1
(6th) Scoregirlscore, 4-1
Indiana Grand (1st) Arch Dreamer, 5-1
(2nd) Jamming Cameron, 6-1
Keeneland (2nd) Panterita, 3-1
(3rd) Feisty Bird, 3-1
Mountaineer (1st) Shacklefords Storm, 7-2
(2nd) Dream Saturday, 6-1
Parx (1st) African Song, 6-1
(4th) Tiz a Sharpie, 3-1
Penn National (2nd) Messy Baker, 4-1
(6th) Krachenwagen, 4-1
Presque Isle Downs (1st) Wedding Day Kitten, 6-1
(2nd) Royal Attire, 6-1
Remington Park (1st) Good Scout, 5-1
(2nd) Princess Phone, 4-1
Thistledown (2nd) April Marie, 7-2
(3rd) Ibelieveinmiracles, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions