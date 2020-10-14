Spot Plays Oct. 15

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(1st) Extravagant Miss, 7-2
|(4th) Brother Corbin, 9-2
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Monyinthebanksey, 6-1
|(5th) Just Enough, 5-1
|Emerald Downs
|(2nd) Majestic Cafe, 5-1
|(3rd) Bethel Ridge, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park West
|(3rd) Gran Etiqueta, 8-1
|(4th) Tiz the Dude, 9-2
|Indiana Grand
|(1st) Lady Elsa, 3-1
|(2nd) Pretty Boy Elm, 3-1
|Keeneland
|(1st) Tetrahydro, 3-1
|(3rd) Go West, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Prince Khozan, 3-1
|(5th) Union Tatters, 5-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(1st) Cambium, 7-2
|(4th) Cyberburg, 9-2
|Remington Park
|(1st) River Deputy, 6-1
|(2nd) Vinyl, 9-2
|Woodbine
|(3rd) Blind Trust, 3-1
|(5th) Cindervella, 3-1
Leave a Reply