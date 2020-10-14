October 14, 2020

Spot Plays Oct. 15

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (1st) Extravagant Miss, 7-2
(4th) Brother Corbin, 9-2
Delaware Park (2nd) Monyinthebanksey, 6-1
(5th) Just Enough, 5-1
Emerald Downs (2nd) Majestic Cafe, 5-1
(3rd) Bethel Ridge, 6-1
Gulfstream Park West (3rd) Gran Etiqueta, 8-1
(4th) Tiz the Dude, 9-2
Indiana Grand (1st) Lady Elsa, 3-1
(2nd) Pretty Boy Elm, 3-1
Keeneland (1st) Tetrahydro, 3-1
(3rd) Go West, 3-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Prince Khozan, 3-1
(5th) Union Tatters, 5-1
Presque Isle Downs (1st) Cambium, 7-2
(4th) Cyberburg, 9-2
Remington Park (1st) River Deputy, 6-1
(2nd) Vinyl, 9-2
Woodbine (3rd) Blind Trust, 3-1
(5th) Cindervella, 3-1

