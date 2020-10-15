Spot Plays Oct. 16

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(2nd) Little Nutter, 4-1
|(4th) Summer Bourbon, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Nakibeya, 3-1
|(2nd) Shackled, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Autism Siblings, 5-1
|(4th) California Comet, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Sarasota County, 6-1
|(6th) Napa Rules, 9-2
|Hawthorne
|(1st) Lasten Impression, 7-2
|(2nd) Broadway Duchess, 4-1
|Keeneland
|(1st) Golden Account, 3-1
|(3rd) Littlestitious, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Look Me Over, 4-1
|(3rd) Carey Times, 3-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Ain’t Misbehavin, 7-2
|(4th) Gone Inzane, 5-1
|Remington Park
|(3rd) Green Eyed Belle, 6-1
|(4th) Special Treasure, 9-2
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) By Moonlight, 5-1
|(4th) Sherlinda, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(1st) Hurricane Dancer, 4-1
|(2nd) Slip Kid, 8-1
