October 15, 2020

Spot Plays Oct. 16

October 15, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) Little Nutter, 4-1
(4th) Summer Bourbon, 4-1
Charles Town (1st) Nakibeya, 3-1
(2nd) Shackled, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Autism Siblings, 5-1
(4th) California Comet, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Sarasota County, 6-1
(6th) Napa Rules, 9-2
Hawthorne (1st) Lasten Impression, 7-2
(2nd) Broadway Duchess, 4-1
Keeneland (1st) Golden Account, 3-1
(3rd) Littlestitious, 3-1
Laurel Park (1st) Look Me Over, 4-1
(3rd) Carey Times, 3-1
Penn National (2nd) Ain’t Misbehavin, 7-2
(4th) Gone Inzane, 5-1
Remington Park (3rd) Green Eyed Belle, 6-1
(4th) Special Treasure, 9-2
Santa Anita (3rd) By Moonlight, 5-1
(4th) Sherlinda, 7-2
Woodbine (1st) Hurricane Dancer, 4-1
(2nd) Slip Kid, 8-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions