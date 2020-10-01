Spot Plays Oct. 2

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(2nd) Wishes and Dreams, 3-1
|(5th) Bobbyfromthepalm, 5-1
|Belterra Park
|(2nd) Ziggy Barcelona, 9-2
|(3rd) Wicked Wednesday, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(4th) Hacker Man, 4-1
|(6th) Big Affair, 6-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Call Sign Lucky, 3-1
|(4th) Kiss of Congrats, 7-2
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Cloud to Ground, 7-2
|(4th) Dewey’s Hill, 9-2
|Keeneland
|(3rd) Cardamon, 9-2
|(6th) Spun d’Etat, 9-2
|Penn National
|(1st) Dancingwithpaynter, 3-1
|(3rd) Roanie, 6-1
|Pimlico
|(1st) Gennie Highway, 6-1
|(5th) Firth, 7-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(1st) Nipawain, 4-1
|(3rd) St. Louie Guy, 9-2
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Scat for the Cause, 4-1
|(5th) Uncle Tap, 4-1
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Horse Greedy, 3-1
|(6th) Hollywood’s Best, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Mr Will, 3-1
|(2nd) Savvy’s Sister, 3-1
Leave a Reply