October 1, 2020

Spot Plays Oct. 2

October 1, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) Wishes and Dreams, 3-1
(5th) Bobbyfromthepalm, 5-1
Belterra Park (2nd) Ziggy Barcelona, 9-2
(3rd) Wicked Wednesday, 3-1
Charles Town (4th) Hacker Man, 4-1
(6th) Big Affair, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Call Sign Lucky, 3-1
(4th) Kiss of Congrats, 7-2
Hawthorne (2nd) Cloud to Ground, 7-2
(4th) Dewey’s Hill, 9-2
Keeneland (3rd) Cardamon, 9-2
(6th) Spun d’Etat, 9-2
Penn National (1st) Dancingwithpaynter, 3-1
(3rd) Roanie, 6-1
Pimlico (1st) Gennie Highway, 6-1
(5th) Firth, 7-2
Prairie Meadows (1st) Nipawain, 4-1
(3rd) St. Louie Guy, 9-2
Remington Park (2nd) Scat for the Cause, 4-1
(5th) Uncle Tap, 4-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Horse Greedy, 3-1
(6th) Hollywood’s Best, 3-1
Woodbine (1st) Mr Will, 3-1
(2nd) Savvy’s Sister, 3-1

