Spot Plays Oct. 21

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Emerald Downs
|(2nd) Mitch and John E, 3-1
|(3rd) Javu, 3-1
|Finger Lakes
|(3rd) Hoard, 9-2
|(5th) Royalbonnielegacy, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park West
|(1st) Lost a Legend, 7-2
|(5th) I Kickn, 9-2
|Indiana Grand
|(3rd) Brewsky, 9-2
|(5th) Lichita, 6-1
|Keeneland
|(1st) Not a Needy Gal, 3-1
|(4th) Snowblind, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) Justinspeightofit, 3-1
|(2nd) Two Carat, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(5th) Can’t Kats a Moose, 3-1
|(6th) Flying Phillip’s, 9-2
|Parx
|(3rd) Loan Me Your Ear, 7-2
|(5th) Isabellaalexa, 3-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Warleggan, 3-1
|(3rd) Paranoia, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(4th) Golden Ibis, 7-2
|(5th) Jumpmaster, 6-1
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Crossing Dixie, 3-1
|(5th) Whatever Comes, 4-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Tancahua, 6-1
|(3rd) Wolf Strike, 9-2
