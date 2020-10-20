October 20, 2020

Spot Plays Oct. 21

October 20, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Emerald Downs (2nd) Mitch and John E, 3-1
(3rd) Javu, 3-1
Finger Lakes (3rd) Hoard, 9-2
(5th) Royalbonnielegacy, 3-1
Gulfstream Park West (1st) Lost a Legend, 7-2
(5th) I Kickn, 9-2
Indiana Grand (3rd) Brewsky, 9-2
(5th) Lichita, 6-1
Keeneland (1st) Not a Needy Gal, 3-1
(4th) Snowblind, 3-1
Monmouth Park (1st) Justinspeightofit, 3-1
(2nd) Two Carat, 3-1
Mountaineer (5th) Can’t Kats a Moose, 3-1
(6th) Flying Phillip’s, 9-2
Parx (3rd) Loan Me Your Ear, 7-2
(5th) Isabellaalexa, 3-1
Penn National (1st) Warleggan, 3-1
(3rd) Paranoia, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs (4th) Golden Ibis, 7-2
(5th) Jumpmaster, 6-1
Remington Park (2nd) Crossing Dixie, 3-1
(5th) Whatever Comes, 4-1
Thistledown (1st) Tancahua, 6-1
(3rd) Wolf Strike, 9-2

