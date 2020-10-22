Spot Plays Oct. 23

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(2nd) Little Red Frog, 9-2
|(3rd) Dancing Kiki, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Test Me I Dare U, 4-1
|(5th) Lil Silver Fox, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(5th) Pulpit Singer, 7-2
|(6th) Idiot in Love, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park West
|(3rd) Bienville Street, 3-1
|(4th) Three Deep, 3-1
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Crankshaft, 4-1
|(3rd) Miracle Mountain, 9-2
|Keeneland
|(2nd) Moonshine Dancing, 7-2
|(3rd) Charliecando, 6-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Jolly Swagman, 7-2
|(5th) Back Change, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Annmaria, 3-1
|(6th) Spectacular Road, 6-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Take Charge Erica, 5-1
|(6th) The Franchise, 7-2
|Remington Park
|(4th) Oso Negro, 6-1
|(5th) River Ruler, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Liberal, 3-1
|(5th) Count Alexei, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(3rd) Four Knights, 6-1
|(5th) Took a Wrong Turn, 4-1
