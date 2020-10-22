October 23, 2020

Spot Plays Oct. 23

October 22, 2020

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) Little Red Frog, 9-2
(3rd) Dancing Kiki, 4-1
Charles Town (3rd) Test Me I Dare U, 4-1
(5th) Lil Silver Fox, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (5th) Pulpit Singer, 7-2
(6th) Idiot in Love, 6-1
Gulfstream Park West (3rd) Bienville Street, 3-1
(4th) Three Deep, 3-1
Hawthorne (2nd) Crankshaft, 4-1
(3rd) Miracle Mountain, 9-2
Keeneland (2nd) Moonshine Dancing, 7-2
(3rd) Charliecando, 6-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Jolly Swagman, 7-2
(5th) Back Change, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Annmaria, 3-1
(6th) Spectacular Road, 6-1
Penn National (3rd) Take Charge Erica, 5-1
(6th) The Franchise, 7-2
Remington Park (4th) Oso Negro, 6-1
(5th) River Ruler, 3-1
Santa Anita (3rd) Liberal, 3-1
(5th) Count Alexei, 3-1
Woodbine (3rd) Four Knights, 6-1
(5th) Took a Wrong Turn, 4-1

