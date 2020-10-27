October 27, 2020

Spot Plays Oct. 28

October 27, 2020

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Churchill Downs (2nd) Sag Harbor, 7-2
(3rd) Seminole Warrior, 7-2
Emerald Downs (2nd) Bleu Musket, 6-1
(6th) Christine’s Jack, 3-1
Finger Lakes (2nd) Shanghai Moon, 5-1
(4th) Truly Funny, 3-1
Gulfstream Park West (1st) Ny Beth Getsitdone, 4-1
(5th) Semper Fi, 7-2
Indiana Grand (1st) Tuckyourtaleandrun, 4-1
(6th) Stage Fright, 3-1
Mahoning Valley (4th) Flatter Me Please, 3-1
(6th) South Beach Girl, 7-2
Mountaineer (1st) Jagger Baby, 3-1
(6th) Devils Daughter, 4-1
Parx (1st) Dream’n Demon, 7-2
(2nd) Boston Light, 3-1
Penn National (2nd) Super Vision, 9-2
(5th) Elfy, 6-1
Remington Park (1st) Sure Okie, 3-1
(3rd) Subscription, 3-1

