Spot Plays Oct. 28

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Sag Harbor, 7-2
|(3rd) Seminole Warrior, 7-2
|Emerald Downs
|(2nd) Bleu Musket, 6-1
|(6th) Christine’s Jack, 3-1
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) Shanghai Moon, 5-1
|(4th) Truly Funny, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park West
|(1st) Ny Beth Getsitdone, 4-1
|(5th) Semper Fi, 7-2
|Indiana Grand
|(1st) Tuckyourtaleandrun, 4-1
|(6th) Stage Fright, 3-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) Flatter Me Please, 3-1
|(6th) South Beach Girl, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Jagger Baby, 3-1
|(6th) Devils Daughter, 4-1
|Parx
|(1st) Dream’n Demon, 7-2
|(2nd) Boston Light, 3-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Super Vision, 9-2
|(5th) Elfy, 6-1
|Remington Park
|(1st) Sure Okie, 3-1
|(3rd) Subscription, 3-1
