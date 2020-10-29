Spot Plays Oct. 30

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(2nd) Unprecedented, 7-2
|(3rd) To the Tune, 6-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Bustin Bunny, 5-1
|(4th) Firebird, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Twenty Twice, 3-1
|(3rd) Candy Carlos, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(4th) Alma d’Oro, 4-1
|(5th) Call Sign Lucky, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park West
|(4th) Terry’s Dream, 3-1
|(5th) Bramble Berry, 5-1
|Hawthorne
|(1st) High Spirits, 4-1
|(2nd) Verrazano First, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) No One to Blame, 3-1
|(4th) Vics Cool Cat, 5-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Silver Edge, 9-2
|(2nd) Grimgrinnin’ Ghost, 4-1
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Sooner Express, 7-2
|(4th) Sneaky Dianne, 6-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Kosmonavt, 4-1
|(7th) Deep Freeze, 3-1
