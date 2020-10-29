October 30, 2020

Spot Plays Oct. 30

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) Unprecedented, 7-2
(3rd) To the Tune, 6-1
Charles Town (1st) Bustin Bunny, 5-1
(4th) Firebird, 3-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Twenty Twice, 3-1
(3rd) Candy Carlos, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Alma d’Oro, 4-1
(5th) Call Sign Lucky, 3-1
Gulfstream Park West (4th) Terry’s Dream, 3-1
(5th) Bramble Berry, 5-1
Hawthorne (1st) High Spirits, 4-1
(2nd) Verrazano First, 3-1
Laurel Park (3rd) No One to Blame, 3-1
(4th) Vics Cool Cat, 5-1
Penn National (1st) Silver Edge, 9-2
(2nd) Grimgrinnin’ Ghost, 4-1
Remington Park (2nd) Sooner Express, 7-2
(4th) Sneaky Dianne, 6-1
Woodbine (1st) Kosmonavt, 4-1
(7th) Deep Freeze, 3-1

