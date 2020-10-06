Spot Plays Oct. 7

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(1st) Ohio Storm, 7-2
|(5th) Ol’ L B, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Relishment, 3-1
|(2nd) Silver Sun, 3-1
|Emerald Downs
|(1st) Mark My Word, 4-1
|(4th) Tiz Brilliant, 3-1
|Finger Lakes
|(3rd) Ma Meatloaf, 7-2
|(6th) Sydney Sweetie, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park West
|(2nd) Trevess, 7-2
|(3rd) Jeanie’s Angel, 7-2
|Indiana Grand
|(2nd) Natty Nora, 9-2
|(4th) Strella’s War, 5-1
|Keeneland
|(2nd) Malibu Marlee, 3-1
|(3rd) Tide of the Sea, 7-2
|Monmouth Park
|(3rd) A Looker, 3-1
|(4th) My Roxy Girl, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Cigar Box, 3-1
|(2nd) Sharpin, 6-1
|Parx
|(1st) Top Hat Tizzy, 6-1
|(3rd) Grand Oasis, 5-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Amen Sylvia, 4-1
|(3rd) Warleggan, 8-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(1st) Bear Creek, 3-1
|(3rd) Post Close, 7-2
|Remington Park
|(1st) Cruisin Cue, 6-1
|(2nd) Reverend Aj, 7-2
|Thistledown
|(1st) Tio Perico, 7-2
|(3rd) Check Out Line, 3-1
