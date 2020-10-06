October 6, 2020

Spot Plays Oct. 7

October 6, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (1st) Ohio Storm, 7-2
(5th) Ol’ L B, 3-1
Delaware Park (1st) Relishment, 3-1
(2nd) Silver Sun, 3-1
Emerald Downs (1st) Mark My Word, 4-1
(4th) Tiz Brilliant, 3-1
Finger Lakes (3rd) Ma Meatloaf, 7-2
(6th) Sydney Sweetie, 4-1
Gulfstream Park West (2nd) Trevess, 7-2
(3rd) Jeanie’s Angel, 7-2
Indiana Grand (2nd) Natty Nora, 9-2
(4th) Strella’s War, 5-1
Keeneland (2nd) Malibu Marlee, 3-1
(3rd) Tide of the Sea, 7-2
Monmouth Park (3rd) A Looker, 3-1
(4th) My Roxy Girl, 3-1
Mountaineer (1st) Cigar Box, 3-1
(2nd) Sharpin, 6-1
Parx (1st) Top Hat Tizzy, 6-1
(3rd) Grand Oasis, 5-1
Penn National (2nd) Amen Sylvia, 4-1
(3rd) Warleggan, 8-1
Presque Isle Downs (1st) Bear Creek, 3-1
(3rd) Post Close, 7-2
Remington Park (1st) Cruisin Cue, 6-1
(2nd) Reverend Aj, 7-2
Thistledown (1st) Tio Perico, 7-2
(3rd) Check Out Line, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions