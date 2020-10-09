October 9, 2020

Spot Plays October 10

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (1st) Miss Jimmy, 9-2
(8th) Civil Union, 3-1
Charles Town (5th) Theladyistrue, 9-2
(8th) North Atlantic, 9-2
Delaware Park (4th) Gun Law, 8-1
(5th) Had the Notion, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Regal Lady, 7-2
(8th) Final Final, 10-1
Gulfstream Park West (1st) Freelance, 8-1
(5th) Village Queen, 7-2
Hawthorne (1st) Cookin Roses, 8-1
(4th) Beemie Award, 10-1
Keeneland (6th) Empress Eleanor, 5-1
(7th) Tabor Hall, 6-1
Laurel (1st) Roof Top Bar, 7-2
(4th) Adabel, 6-1
Monmouth Park (3rd) Discretionary Marq, 10-1
(4th) Country Miles, 3-1
Prairie Meadows (4th) You Talkin to Me, 3-1
(8th) Brilliant Baby, 10-1
Remington Park (1st) Lucky Promise, 7-2
(6th) Gioblast, 8-1
Santa Anita (4th) Leggs Galore, 5-1
(9th) Prince RIcky, 9-2
Woodbine (1st) Juxtapose, 6-1
(5th) Elite Speed, 10-1

