Spot Plays October 10

|Belmont Park
|
|(1st) Miss Jimmy, 9-2
|
|
|(8th) Civil Union, 3-1
|Charles Town
|
|(5th) Theladyistrue, 9-2
|
|
|(8th) North Atlantic, 9-2
|Delaware Park
|
|(4th) Gun Law, 8-1
|
|
|(5th) Had the Notion, 6-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(4th) Regal Lady, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Final Final, 10-1
|Gulfstream Park West
|
|(1st) Freelance, 8-1
|
|
|(5th) Village Queen, 7-2
|Hawthorne
|
|(1st) Cookin Roses, 8-1
|
|
|(4th) Beemie Award, 10-1
|Keeneland
|
|(6th) Empress Eleanor, 5-1
|
|
|(7th) Tabor Hall, 6-1
|Laurel
|
|(1st) Roof Top Bar, 7-2
|
|
|(4th) Adabel, 6-1
|Monmouth Park
|
|(3rd) Discretionary Marq, 10-1
|
|
|(4th) Country Miles, 3-1
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(4th) You Talkin to Me, 3-1
|
|
|(8th) Brilliant Baby, 10-1
|Remington Park
|
|(1st) Lucky Promise, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Gioblast, 8-1
|Santa Anita
|
|(4th) Leggs Galore, 5-1
|
|
|(9th) Prince RIcky, 9-2
|Woodbine
|
|(1st) Juxtapose, 6-1
|
|
|(5th) Elite Speed, 10-1
Leave a Reply