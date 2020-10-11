Spot Plays October 12

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(4th) Invaluable, 5-1
|(8th) Clench, 6-1
|Delaware Park
|(7th) Smarty Cat, 4-1
|(8th) Single Mom, 7-2
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) Engineers Report, 7-2
|(6th) Be Like Boston, 7-2
|Fort Erie
|(1st) Gold Venture, 5-1
|(3rd) Leonard’s Bay, 6-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(4th) Jammer’s Justice, 4-1
|(8th) Billtown Banner, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park West
|(6th) Khozy My Boy, 9-2
|(9th) Uncle Fun, 10-1
|Indiana Grand
|(7th) Hard to be Good, 7-2
|(9th) Cirrusly, 4-1
|Monmouth Park
|(4th) Ogeechee, 9-2
|(5th) Indian Gulch, 5-1
|Mountaineer
|(6th) Poco Charlie, 6-1
|(9th) Daddys Real Diva, 6-1
|Parx Racing
|(2nd) Still Chief, 3-1
|(6th) General Bellamy, 7-2
|Presque Isle Downs
|(3rd) Pine Junction, 9-2
|(4th) Bad Little Beast, 4-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Map to My Heart, 3-1
|(7th) Shady Empire, 5-1
|Thistledown
|(3rd) Pearls in Charge, 4-1
|(5th) Celtic Line, 6-1
