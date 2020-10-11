October 11, 2020

Spot Plays October 12

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (4th) Invaluable, 5-1
(8th) Clench, 6-1
Delaware Park (7th) Smarty Cat, 4-1
(8th) Single Mom, 7-2
Finger Lakes (2nd) Engineers Report, 7-2
(6th) Be Like Boston, 7-2
Fort Erie (1st) Gold Venture, 5-1
(3rd) Leonard’s Bay, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Jammer’s Justice, 4-1
(8th) Billtown Banner, 3-1
Gulfstream Park West (6th) Khozy My Boy, 9-2
(9th) Uncle Fun, 10-1
Indiana Grand (7th) Hard to be Good, 7-2
(9th) Cirrusly, 4-1
Monmouth Park (4th) Ogeechee, 9-2
(5th) Indian Gulch, 5-1
Mountaineer (6th) Poco Charlie, 6-1
(9th) Daddys Real Diva, 6-1
Parx Racing (2nd) Still Chief, 3-1
(6th) General Bellamy, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs (3rd) Pine Junction, 9-2
(4th) Bad Little Beast, 4-1
Santa Anita (1st) Map to My Heart, 3-1
(7th) Shady Empire, 5-1
Thistledown (3rd) Pearls in Charge, 4-1
(5th) Celtic Line, 6-1

