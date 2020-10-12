October 13, 2020

Spot Plays October 13

October 12, 2020

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Tuesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Finger Lakes (5th) Becca Takes Charge, 6-1
(6th) Jacks American Pie, 3-1
Fort Erie (4th) Party Dress, 5-1
(6th) Egyptian Nights, 4-1
Indiana Grand (6th) Cougar, 6-1
(7th) Justinthenickoftime, 3-1
Mountaineer (2nd) Golden Treasury, 9-2
(7th) Leading Indicator, 3-1
Parx Racing (2nd) Viva Nevada, 7-2
(5th) Mighty Electrica, 8-1
Presque Isle Downs (1st) Cooler Schedule, 5-1
(3rd) Revans Reign, 8-1
Thistledown (2nd) The Cookie Man, 7-2
(8th) Let’s Go Luna, 6-1

