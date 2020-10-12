Spot Plays October 13

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Finger Lakes
|(5th) Becca Takes Charge, 6-1
|(6th) Jacks American Pie, 3-1
|Fort Erie
|(4th) Party Dress, 5-1
|(6th) Egyptian Nights, 4-1
|Indiana Grand
|(6th) Cougar, 6-1
|(7th) Justinthenickoftime, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Golden Treasury, 9-2
|(7th) Leading Indicator, 3-1
|Parx Racing
|(2nd) Viva Nevada, 7-2
|(5th) Mighty Electrica, 8-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(1st) Cooler Schedule, 5-1
|(3rd) Revans Reign, 8-1
|Thistledown
|(2nd) The Cookie Man, 7-2
|(8th) Let’s Go Luna, 6-1
