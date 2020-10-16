Spot Plays October 17

|Belmont Park
|
|(2nd) Kitten’s Cat, 5-1
|
|
|(4th) Unicorn Sally, 4-1
|Charles Town
|
|(1st) Castleinthemeadow, 6-1
|
|
|(5th) Running Prayers, 8-1
|Delaware Park
|
|(2nd) Martini Lane, 8-1
|
|
|(9th) Zaya, 5-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(2nd) Gooch Express, 8-1
|
|
|(7th) Champagne Pegasus, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park West
|
|(1st) Domineering, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Pardon My Heart, 5-1
|Hawthorne
|
|(3rd) Nurse Sadie, 8-1
|
|
|(4th) Bushrod, 4-1
|Keeneland
|
|(5th) Woodfin, 10-1
|
|
|(8th) Midnight Tea Time, 7-2
|Laurel
|
|(1st) Chuck’s Dream, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Bluefield, 5-1
|Monmouth Park
|
|(2nd) Foxy Red, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Indian Gulch, 9-2
|Remington Park
|
|(4th) Scampering Grayce, 6-1
|
|
|(8th) Tut’s Revenge, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|
|(3rd) Shanghai Truffles, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Colt Fiction, 6-1
|Thistledown
|
|(1st) Even Keeled, 8-1
|
|
|(4th) Doctoriat, 7-2
|Woodbine
|
|(4th) Purple Scooter, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Souper Pecan, 3-1
