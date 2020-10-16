October 16, 2020

Spot Plays October 17

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) Kitten’s Cat, 5-1
(4th) Unicorn Sally, 4-1
Charles Town (1st) Castleinthemeadow, 6-1
(5th) Running Prayers, 8-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Martini Lane, 8-1
(9th) Zaya, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Gooch Express, 8-1
(7th) Champagne Pegasus, 7-2
Gulfstream Park West (1st) Domineering, 4-1
(8th) Pardon My Heart, 5-1
Hawthorne (3rd) Nurse Sadie, 8-1
(4th) Bushrod, 4-1
Keeneland (5th) Woodfin, 10-1
(8th) Midnight Tea Time, 7-2
Laurel (1st) Chuck’s Dream, 4-1
(8th) Bluefield, 5-1
Monmouth Park (2nd) Foxy Red, 7-2
(6th) Indian Gulch, 9-2
Remington Park (4th) Scampering Grayce, 6-1
(8th) Tut’s Revenge, 7-2
Santa Anita (3rd) Shanghai Truffles, 4-1
(7th) Colt Fiction, 6-1
Thistledown (1st) Even Keeled, 8-1
(4th) Doctoriat, 7-2
Woodbine (4th) Purple Scooter, 3-1
(7th) Souper Pecan, 3-1

