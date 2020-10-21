October 21, 2020

Spot Plays October 22

October 21, 2020

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (1st) Dr. Shane, 7-2
(5th) Tri Saint Lorenzo, 7-2
Charles Town (4th) Native Courage, 3-1
(9th) Jacky’s Man, 4-1
Emerald Downs (1st) Coastal Jazz, 4-1
(8th) Timberlake Gage, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Thunder Boat, 7-2
(5th) Concensus, 4-1
Gulfsteam Park West (1st) La Gata Negra, 9-2
(8th) Silver Defense, 6-1
Indiana Grand (5th) Off Sixes, 6-1
(6th) Tiz Penney, 8-1
Keeneland (6th) Current, 3-1
(9th) Fighting Force, 3-1
Laurel (1st) Voila Baby, 5-1
(4th) Walk Away Joe, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs (2nd) Midnight Leap, 8-1
(9th) More Than Striking, 6-1
Remington Park (1st) Sattersfield, 6-1
(4th) Canada Candy, 4-1
Woodbine (1st) Hassah, 10-1
(7th) Tara Dawn, 5-1
Woodbine (7th) Sunsprite, 3-1
(11th) Breathlessnthesand, 8-1

