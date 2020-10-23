October 24, 2020

Spot Plays October 24

Brisnet Staff Spot Plays

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (1st) Cotton, 7-2
(6th) Lucky Move, 3-1
Charles Town (6th) Jeffrey Scott, 5-1
(8th) Lady Licious, 8-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Gobsmack, 9-2
(6th) Royal Danielle, 10-1
Gulfstream Park West (3rd) Beaster, 5-1
(4th) Converter, 9-2
Hawthorne (3rd) Helen Mae’s Song, 7-2
(9th) Sunny’s Storm, 6-1
Keeneland (3rd) Ghostly Who, 6-1
(7th) Fooch, 5-1
Laurel (8th) Artful Splatter, 5-1
(12th) Earned It, 6-1
Mahoning Valley (5th) Opulent, 7-2
(6th) Guccissimo, 6-1
Monmouth Park (2nd) Princess Pao, 9-2
(4th) Van, 8-1
Remington Park (2nd) Frame This, 8-1
(5th) State Crown, 3-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Zero Down, 3-1
(7th) Blazing Charm, 6-1
Woodbine (3rd) Kitten’s Boy, 3-1
(11th) French Charm, 6-1

