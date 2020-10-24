October 24, 2020

Spot Plays October 25

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (3rd) Siena Magic, 3-1
(4th) Eye of a Soldier, 3-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Big Union, 7-2
(11th) Big Lake, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (9th) Sing in the Wind, 7-2
(10th) Blue Jays, 9-2
Gulfstream Park West (4th) La Tres Jolie, 6-1
(6th) Notsosubtle, 3-1
Hawthorne (1st) Classofsixtynine, 5-1
(6th) Stormy Pacific, 4-1
Laurel (6th) Booyakasha, 7-2
(8th) Willow Drive, 4-1
Mountaineer (1st) My Sweet Paynter, 6-1
(7th) Magic Credit, 9-2
Santa Anita (4th) Black Storm, 7-2
(8th) Time for Ebby, 4-1
Woodbine (4th) Awesome Miner, 10-1
(5th) Greek Geek, 6-1

