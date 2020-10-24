Spot Plays October 25

|Belmont Park
|
|(3rd) Siena Magic, 3-1
|
|
|(4th) Eye of a Soldier, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|
|(1st) Big Union, 7-2
|
|
|(11th) Big Lake, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(9th) Sing in the Wind, 7-2
|
|
|(10th) Blue Jays, 9-2
| Gulfstream Park West
|
|(4th) La Tres Jolie, 6-1
|
|
|(6th) Notsosubtle, 3-1
|Hawthorne
|
|(1st) Classofsixtynine, 5-1
|
|
|(6th) Stormy Pacific, 4-1
|Laurel
|
|(6th) Booyakasha, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Willow Drive, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|
|(1st) My Sweet Paynter, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) Magic Credit, 9-2
|Santa Anita
|
|(4th) Black Storm, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Time for Ebby, 4-1
|Woodbine
|
|(4th) Awesome Miner, 10-1
|
|
|(5th) Greek Geek, 6-1
