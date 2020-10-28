October 29, 2020

Spot Plays October 29

October 28, 2020 Vance Hanson Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (3rd) Wishes and Dreams, 9-2
(5th) Forgotten Hero, 5-1
Charles Town (3rd) Dynamic Day, 7-2
(5th) Coach Adams, 7-2
Churchill Downs (6th) Guided Missile, 6-1
(10th) Baozun, 4-1
Emerald Downs (4th) Demerara, 7-2
(7th) Classic Leah, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (6th) Whoa Buddy, 3-1
(7th) You Wanna Ear Rip, 4-1
Gulfstream Park West (2nd) Altman, 4-1
(9th) Smirkotch, 5-1
Indiana Grand (4th) Bella Belle, 10-1
(8th) Run This Town, 5-1
Laurel (6th) Always Forgiven, 10-1
(7th) He’s One Wild Dude, 3-1
Remington Park (2nd) Miss B, 3-1
(6th) Noble Egyptian, 5-1
Woodbine (2nd) Erasmo’s Girl, 9-2
(5th) Speedy Lynn, 7-2

