October 2, 2020

Spot Plays October 3

October 2, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) Lilly Simone, 4-1
(10th) She’s a Majestic, 4-1
Charles Town (3rd) Catch My Caboose, 7-2
(8th) Whoa Black Betty, 6-1
Delaware Park (3rd) Luna, 3-1
(7th) Sugar Streak, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (5th) Miss Glorious, 9-2
(8th) Alice Marble, 6-1
Gulfstream Park West (1st) Estilo Peligroso, 5-1
(6th) Go Estrella, 7-2
Hawthorne (1st) Trans Mississippi, 3-1
(9th) Real de Jalpa, 9-2
Keeneland (5th) Happymac, 9-2
(6th) Fast Boat, 9-2
Monmouth Park (4th) Brice, 3-1
(7th) Han Sense, 4-1
Pimlico (7th) Admiral Lynch, 7-2
(8th) Kidnapped, 10-1
Prairie Meadows (4th) Itsallaboutyou, 4-1
(7th) Stonecold Stunner, 7-2
Remington Park (1st) Hunter Quick, 5-1
(5th) Forty Nine Model, 4-1
Santa Anita (6th) Sea of Liberty, 7-2
(7th) Hot Pastrami, 4-1
Thistledown (1st) Magical Express, 7-2
(8th) Iron Drill, 6-1
Woodbine (6th) Angelou, 4-1
(11th) Red Storm Risen, 4-1

