October 31, 2020

Spot Plays October 31

October 30, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (1st) Brilliant Brooks, 4-1
(6th) Lucky Stride, 6-1
Charles Town (2nd) Deputy James, 9-2
(8th) Develin’ Rose, 5-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Northern Connect, 6-1
(6th) Istan Council, 7-2
Del Mar (4th) Sweet River Baines, 4-1
(7th) Qahira, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Speed Saver, 4-1
(7th) Felony One, 6-1
Gulfstream Park West (3rd) Miss Wrote, 5-1
(8th) Addilyn, 7-2
Hawthorne (3rd) Boxer Boy, 9-2
(4th) U. S. Currency, 7-2
Laurel (3rd) In the Loop, 4-1
(6th) Quickstrike, 9-2
Mahoning Valley (4th) Candy’s Revenge, 4-1
(9th) Star Mabee, 9-2
Remington Park (2nd) Our Silver Temple, 9-2
(6th) Much Better, 7-2
Woodbine (6th) Hardy Candy, 8-1
(11th) Fairywren, 5-1

