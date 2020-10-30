Spot Plays October 31

|Belmont Park
|
|(1st) Brilliant Brooks, 4-1
|
|
|(6th) Lucky Stride, 6-1
|Charles Town
|
|(2nd) Deputy James, 9-2
|
|
|(8th) Develin’ Rose, 5-1
|Churchill Downs
|
|(2nd) Northern Connect, 6-1
|
|
|(6th) Istan Council, 7-2
|Del Mar
|
|(4th) Sweet River Baines, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Qahira, 5-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(1st) Speed Saver, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Felony One, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park West
|
|(3rd) Miss Wrote, 5-1
|
|
|(8th) Addilyn, 7-2
|Hawthorne
|
|(3rd) Boxer Boy, 9-2
|
|
|(4th) U. S. Currency, 7-2
|Laurel
|
|(3rd) In the Loop, 4-1
|
|
|(6th) Quickstrike, 9-2
|Mahoning Valley
|
|(4th) Candy’s Revenge, 4-1
|
|
|(9th) Star Mabee, 9-2
|Remington Park
|
|(2nd) Our Silver Temple, 9-2
|
|
|(6th) Much Better, 7-2
|Woodbine
|
|(6th) Hardy Candy, 8-1
|
|
|(11th) Fairywren, 5-1
Leave a Reply