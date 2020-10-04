October 4, 2020

Spot Plays October 5

October 4, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (1st) Power Banker, 6-1
(2nd) West Leonard, 5-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Mi Cleopatra and I, 9-2
(3rd) Laobanonaprayer, 5-1
Finger Lakes (1st) Trapper Jane, 5-1
(8th) Unparalleled, 9-2
Fort Erie (4th) Bread Crumbs, 7-2
(8th) Brady O’Brady, 5-1
Indiana Grand (4th) Kitten Rocks, 7-2
(7th) Cielo Azul, 4-1
Mountaineer (1st) Coastline Sermon, 6-1
(3rd) Eric the Salesman, 9-2
Parx (4th) African Song, 6-1
(7th) Spud, 3-1
Prairie Meadows (3rd) Happy Happy Happy, 5-1
(6th) Fake Solution, 6-1
Presque Isle (4th) Pythagorean, 3-1
(7th) Red Cat, 9-2
Thistledown (2nd) Stylish Ash, 6-1
(7th) Zulu Legend, 9-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions