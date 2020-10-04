Spot Plays October 5

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(1st) Power Banker, 6-1
|(2nd) West Leonard, 5-1
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Mi Cleopatra and I, 9-2
|(3rd) Laobanonaprayer, 5-1
|Finger Lakes
|(1st) Trapper Jane, 5-1
|(8th) Unparalleled, 9-2
|Fort Erie
|(4th) Bread Crumbs, 7-2
|(8th) Brady O’Brady, 5-1
|Indiana Grand
|(4th) Kitten Rocks, 7-2
|(7th) Cielo Azul, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Coastline Sermon, 6-1
|(3rd) Eric the Salesman, 9-2
|Parx
|(4th) African Song, 6-1
|(7th) Spud, 3-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(3rd) Happy Happy Happy, 5-1
|(6th) Fake Solution, 6-1
|Presque Isle
|(4th) Pythagorean, 3-1
|(7th) Red Cat, 9-2
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Stylish Ash, 6-1
|(7th) Zulu Legend, 9-2
