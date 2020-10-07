October 7, 2020

Spot Plays October 8

October 7, 2020

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (5th) Vintage Hollywood, 4-1
(8th) Bears Mafia, 4-1
Belterra Park (5th) Sacred Storm, 4-1
(6th) Treasure Wilburnya, 10-1
Charles Town (2nd) Dimitri’s Romance, 8-1
(4th) Boundtobegood, 7-2
Delaware Park (4th) Premium Motion, 6-1
(8th) Beavis, 3-1
Emerald Downs (1st) Hoss, 3-1
(5th) Frisco Frills, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Myangelcindy, 3-1
(7th) Tizzy, 4-1
Gulfstream Park West (2nd) Starship Aramis, 6-1
(8th) Taylor’s Chrome, 6-1
Indiana Grand (8th) Complex Justice, 3-1
(9th) River Echo, 6-1
Keeneland (2nd) Sunset Paula Jo, 7-2
(4th) What a Country, 3-1
Laurel (1st) Master Guns, 9-2
(3rd) Mayan Queen, 10-1
Presque Isle Downs (1st) Simonela, 7-2
(2nd) J P’s Song, 8-1
Remington Park (5th) Touching Rainbows, 6-1
(6th) Chocolateicecream, 6-1
Thistledown (1st) Purdy Birdie, 3-1
(7th) Moonlit Mission, 3-1
Woodbine (1st) Later Gator, 10-1
(6th) High Society Girl, 6-1

