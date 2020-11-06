Aunt Pearl runs them ragged in Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf

Two years after Newspaperofrecord crushed the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1) on the front end, another Irish-bred daughter of Lope de Vega – Aunt Pearl – did the same in the $920,000 renewal on Future Stars Friday at Keeneland.

Trained by Brad Cox and piloted by Florent Geroux, Aunt Pearl has left no mystery regarding her intentions. The 280,000 guineas Tattersalls October yearling led at every call in her first two starts, her Churchill Downs premiere on Sept. 5 and the Oct. 7 Jessamine (G2) in stakes-record time on this course.

Any thought that Aunt Pearl might face a pace rival in the Juvenile Fillies Turf was dispelled quickly. The 2.60-1 favorite zipped clear through an opening quarter in :22.55 on the good turf, and it turned into a procession from there as she reeled off splits of :47.30 and 1:12.21. Campanelle, the joint 9-2 second choice, tracked a couple of lengths back in second until losing ground down the lane.

Aidan O’Brien’s Mother Earth produced the most eye-catching finish from far back to take second, but Aunt Pearl still had a healthy 2 1/2-length margin at the wire. Another Irish raider, Miss Amulet, was another neck astern in third.

A further two lengths back came Campanelle, who just salvaged fourth from fellow 9-2 chance Plum Ali, Spanish Loveaffair, Editor at Large, Madone, and Oodnadatta in a bunched finish in midpack. There was a little more separation among the remainder of the field – Nazuna, Invincible Gal, Alda, Royal Approval, and Union Gables. Tetragonal was scratched, along with also-eligible Snowfall.

Aunt Pearl completed the mile in 1:35.71, 0.10 better than Fire at Will in the preceding Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (G1), to give Cox his fourth Breeders’ Cup trophy. But his total was soon to rise to five with Essential Quality starring next in the Juvenile (G1). His first success came courtesy of champion Monomoy Girl in the 2018 Distaff (G1), and she’ll try to regain her crown Saturday on what could become an even bigger weekend for the barn.

Now 3-for-3 by a combined margin of 10 lengths, Aunt Pearl has bankrolled $652,784. The bay races for the ownership consortium of Michael Dubb, Madaket Stables, Peter Deutsch, Michael Kisber, The Elkstone Group, and Bethlehem Stables (which came aboard after the Jessamine).

Bred by Ecurie des Charmes and sire Lope de Vega’s home of Ballylinch Stud, Aunt Pearl is out of Scandinavian champion Matauri Pearl. The Hurricane Run mare is a full sister to multiple Grade/Group 3 scorer and Grade/Group 1-placed Wekeela. Further on the page, one finds Molly Malone, the Prix du Cadran (G1) winner and dam of top European staying mare Morgan Le Faye; dual French classic hero Brametot; and influential German sire Monsun.