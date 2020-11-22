Bonny South, Envoutante head nine distaffers in Falls City

Graded stakes winners Bonny South and Evoutante are among nine fillies and mares set for Thursday’s $200,000 Falls City H. (G2). Scheduled for 3:53 p.m. ET, the 1 1/8-mile race highlights an 11-race Thanksgiving Day program at Churchill Downs.

A convincing winner of the Fair Grounds Oaks (G2) earlier this season, Bonny South will make her first attempt against elders. The Brad Cox-trained sophomore posted a commendable second to Swiss Skydiver in the Alabama (G1) two starts previously, but the Munnings filly disappointed as the 9-10 favorite most recently, leaving herself too much to do from off the pace when a neck second in the Oct. 3 Black-Eyed Susan (G2) at Pimlico.

Florent Geroux retains the mount on the chestnut late runner, and Bonny South is eligible to receive a ground-saving trip from post 3.

Envoutante will seek her second straight graded triumph following a convincing tally in the Sept. 27 Remington Park Oaks (G3). The 3-10 favorite did not face quality competition, but the 3 1/4-length decision may serve as a confidence-builder following a well-beaten fourth in the Alabama. Kenny McPeek trains the stalker, and Brian Hernandez Jr. picks up the mount on the Uncle Mo filly.

Market Rumor completes a trio of sophomores in the Falls City field. A neck second in a Laurel Park stakes three starts back, the Afleet Alex filly exits sharp front-running allowance score under the Twin Spires, netting a 108 Brisnet Late Pace rating for the 3 1/2-length score. Chris Landeros retains the mount for Ian Wilkes.

Multiple Grade 3-placed Our Super Freak, a close third in the Shuvee (G3) at Saratoga two back, rates as a contender for Cherie DeVaux. The 4-year-old filly wasn’t a serious factor in the Spinster (G1) at Keeneland last out, but Our Super Freak should appreciate the class relief. The daughter of Mineshaft gets a new rider in Gabe Saez.

Stakes winner Another Broad, fourth in the Nov. 7 Turnback the Alarm (G3) at Aqueduct, will make her first start for new trainer Steve Asmussen. Ricardo Santana Jr. takes over the reins on the 5-year-old mare. Smooth With a Kick, a convincing allowance winner at Keeneland in her last outing, will make her second stakes attempt for Chad Brown. Tyler Gaffalione rides the 4-year-old Candy Ride filly.

Cash Out, High Regard, and Over Thinking complete the lineup.