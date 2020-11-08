Breeders’ Cup Mile Transcript 2020

Transcript for the Nov. 7th, 2020 Breeders’ Cup Mile at Keeneland.

Pierre-Charles Boudot

THE MODERATOR: Quite the day for you Pierre-Charles Boudot. Just incredible Breeders’ Cup so far. A win earlier on the card, with Audarya in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf and now this win aboard Order of Australia. The biggest price in the Breeders’ Cup Mile ever. Just tell us how it came about for you to ride this horse and what were you told heading into the race?

PIERRE-CHARLES BOUDOT: Yes, it’s just unbelievable. It’s a dream come true for me. It is my first win during the Breeders’ Cup week with Audarya. I had an opportunity because Ioritz had a positive test of COVID and his trainer give me a, this fabulous mare and today she makes her perfect job. The draw was bad, but the trip out was perfect, near to the rail, and after she did it, she did it well and she has been courageous today.

THE MODERATOR: Let’s talk about Order of Australia. He draws in with the defection of One Master off the eligible list. When did you know you were going to be riding this horse? When did Aidan contact you?

PIERRE-CHARLES BOUDOT: A chance again because One Master is non-runner and Christophe had a positive

COVID test again and I pick up this ride. And Aidan was very confident before the race and he told me, he told me, he is fast and he’s a proper horse for the mud and the good ground and he did it very well. I take a good place just behind the pace. He travel very nicely on the bridle and when I ask him, he give me a very nice turn of foot.

THE MODERATOR: Were you concerned with that outside draw, being on the far outside and with that tight turn coming up so quickly out of the starting gate?

PIERRE-CHARLES BOUDOT: Yeah, but Aidan told me before the race, This horse need positive ride. And he told me, Ride him just on the pace for awhile and be positive. And he’s just fast just after the start, and I can take a very nice position.

THE MODERATOR: Aidan’s horses running 1, 2, 3 in the Breeders’ Cup Mile. He finished second and third as well, so a big day in the Breeders’ Cup Mile. But this horse, if you looked at his form prior to this race, poor effort last time out and really nothing visibly on form that suggested he was up to the caliber of these horses, but never to doubt Aidan O’Brien, the Coolmore connections and a horse with this beautiful pedigree as well.

PIERRE-CHARLES BOUDOT: Yeah, exactly. It’s a surprise for some people, but I told you before, Aidan was very confident with him.

THE MODERATOR: Confident, obviously, in your first rides here in the Breeders’ Cup. So I’ve got a question from the press box. So you described earlier how you got the circumstances of getting on this horse and that now having two Breeders’ Cup winners, so does your, do you have an agent or someone who communicates on your behalf to be able to pick up these kind of horses in this situation?

PIERRE-CHARLES BOUDOT: Yeah, exactly. I work with Herve Naggar, he’s my agent for 11 years and he did a very nice job. He’s maybe one of the best or the best agents in the world.

THE MODERATOR: You’re not done for the day, you’ll be riding Mogul in the Breeders’ Cup Turf coming up. Is there anything you’ve learned on these two rides over the turf course today that might help you with mogul in the turf?

PIERRE-CHARLES BOUDOT: Mogul is a very nice horse. He won nicely last time at Longchamp and I’m confident with him, but the race is very tough with Magical and Channel Maker.

THE MODERATOR: Anything you would like to say to anybody else about your success so far in your trip here to the Breeders’ Cup?

PIERRE-CHARLES BOUDOT: I’m very happy to be here and I am very thankful for this day