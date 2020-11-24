Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Nov. 16-22

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Extra Hope
|4C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|DMR 11/21
|Native Diver S.
|101
|Finite
|3F
|1m (ft)
|CD 11/21
|Chilukki S.
|96
|Piedi Bianchi
|5M
|1 1/16m (ft)
|IND 11/18
|Frances Slocum S.
|91
|Strong Tide
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|IND 11/18
|To Much Coffee S.
|89
|Thissmytime
|3F
|7f (sy)
|GPW 11/22
|Millions Filly And Mare Turf Preview S.
|105
|Funny Guy
|4C
|7f (ft)
|AQU 11/22
|New York Stallion Series S.
|99
|Loud Mouth
|4C
|7f (ft)
|DMR 11/22
|Cary Grant S.
|96
|Ride a Comet
|5H
|6f (ft)
|WO 11/21
|Kennedy Road S.
|96
|Artie’s Princess
|3F
|7f (ft)
|WO 11/21
|Bessarabian S.
|95
|Espresso Shot
|4F
|7f (ft)
|AQU 11/22
|New York Stallion Series S.
|92
|North Dakota
|4C
|1 3/8m (fm)
|AQU 11/21
|Red Smith S.
|98
|Venezuelan Hug
|3C
|1 1/16m (fm)
|GPW 11/21
|Millions Turf Preview S.
|91
|Big Thorn
|2C
|7f (sy)
|GPW 11/22
|Juvenile Turf S.
|93
|Red River Rebel
|2G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|WO 11/20
|Frost King S.
|86
|Lookin At Justice
|2C
|1m 70y (ft)
|IND 11/17
|Indiana Futurity
|85
|Russian Influence
|2F
|1m 70y (ft)
|IND 11/17
|Miss Indiana S.
|75
|Field Pass
|3C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|WO 11/21
|Ontario Derby
|100
|Merveilleux
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|WO 11/21
|Ontario Damsel S.
|88
