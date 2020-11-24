November 25, 2020

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Nov. 16-22

November 24, 2020 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (11/16-11/22) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Extra Hope 4C 1 1/8m (ft) DMR 11/21 Native Diver S. 101
Finite 3F 1m (ft) CD 11/21 Chilukki S. 96
Piedi Bianchi 5M 1 1/16m (ft) IND 11/18 Frances Slocum S. 91
Strong Tide 3C 1 1/16m (ft) IND 11/18 To Much Coffee S. 89
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (11/16-11/22) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Thissmytime 3F 7f (sy) GPW 11/22 Millions Filly And Mare Turf Preview S. 105
Funny Guy 4C 7f (ft) AQU 11/22 New York Stallion Series S. 99
Loud Mouth 4C 7f (ft) DMR 11/22 Cary Grant S. 96
Ride a Comet 5H 6f (ft) WO 11/21 Kennedy Road S. 96
Artie’s Princess 3F 7f (ft) WO 11/21 Bessarabian S. 95
Espresso Shot 4F 7f (ft) AQU 11/22 New York Stallion Series S. 92
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (11/16-11/22) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
North Dakota 4C 1 3/8m (fm) AQU 11/21 Red Smith S. 98
Venezuelan Hug 3C 1 1/16m (fm) GPW 11/21 Millions Turf Preview S. 91
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (11/16-11/22) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Big Thorn 2C 7f (sy) GPW 11/22 Juvenile Turf S. 93
Red River Rebel 2G 6 1/2f (ft) WO 11/20 Frost King S. 86
Lookin At Justice 2C 1m 70y (ft) IND 11/17 Indiana Futurity 85
Russian Influence 2F 1m 70y (ft) IND 11/17 Miss Indiana S. 75
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (11/16-11/22) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Field Pass 3C 1 1/8m (ft) WO 11/21 Ontario Derby 100
Merveilleux 3F 1 1/16m (ft) WO 11/21 Ontario Damsel S. 88

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions