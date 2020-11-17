November 17, 2020

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Nov. 9-15

November 17, 2020 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (11/9-11/15) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Quenane 6G 1m (sy) GPW 11/14 Millions Classic Preview S. 99
Thunder Dome 6G 1m (ft) ZIA 11/11 Rocky Gulch New Mexico Classic Cup Championship S. 89
Florista (IRE) 5M 1 1/8m (ft) GRP 11/9 Grants Pass Distaff S. 84
Pulpits Power 6G 1 1/8m (ft) GRP 11/10 Grants Pass Mile S. 80
Sexy Bikini Model 4F 1m (ft) ZIA 11/11 Peppers Pride New Mexico Classic Cup Championship 78
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (11/9-11/15) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Legal Deal 3G 6f (sy) GPW 11/14 Millions Sprint Preview S. 101
Welder 7G 6 1/2f (my) RP 11/13 Silver Goblin S. 99
Tiz Possible Dear 5M 7f (sy) GPW 11/14 Millions Distaff S. 94
Wheredoesthecashgo 5G 6f (ft) ZIA 11/11 New Mexico Classic Cup Sprint Championship S. 91
Mindofmyown 4F 6f (ft) ZIA 11/11 New Mexico Classic Cup Distaff Sprint Championship 88
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (11/9-11/15) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Therapist 5G 1m (gd) AQU 11/14 Artie Schiller S. 96
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (11/9-11/15) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Astute 2F 6 1/2f (ft) DMR 11/14 Desi Arnaz S. 96
Shea D Summer 2F 6 1/2f (sy) GPW 11/14 Juvenile Fillies Sprint S. 93
Red Flag 2C 7f (ft) DMR 11/15 Bob Hope S. 92
Eagle Orb 2C 6f (gd) AQU 11/14 Notebook S. 91
No Cents 2C 6f (ft) LRL 11/14 James F. Lewis III S. 91
Poppy’s Pride 2G 6 1/2f (sy) GPW 11/14 Juvenile Sprint S. 91
Vacay 2F 6f (ft) AQU 11/15 Key Cents S. 88
Lozlovian 2C 6 1/2f (ft) GRP 11/10 Josephine County Juvenile S. 85
Street Lute 2F 6f (ft) LRL 11/14 Smart Halo S. 85
Jilli Marie 2F 6 1/2f (ft) WO 11/14 South Ocean S. 82
Number One Dude 2G 1m (my) RP 11/13 Don C. McNeill S. 82
Line Call 2F 6f (ft) ZIA 11/11 New Mexico Classic Cup Lassie Championship S. 79
Champ Spirit 2G 6f (ft) ZIA 11/11 New Mexico Classic Cup Juvenile Championship S. 75
Courtly 2F 1m (my) RP 11/13 Slide Show S. 72
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (11/9-11/15) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Lariat 3G 6f (ft) ZIA 11/11 New Mexico Classic Cup Derby Championship S. 92
Duopoly 3F 1 1/16m (gd) AQU 11/15 Winter Memories S. 89
Princess Grace 3F 1 1/16m (ft) CD 11/14 Mrs. Revere S. 89
Count Them Again 3F 6f (ft) ZIA 11/11 New Mexico Classic Cup Oaks Championship S. 86

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions