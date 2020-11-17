Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Nov. 9-15

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Quenane
|6G
|1m (sy)
|GPW 11/14
|Millions Classic Preview S.
|99
|Thunder Dome
|6G
|1m (ft)
|ZIA 11/11
|Rocky Gulch New Mexico Classic Cup Championship S.
|89
|Florista (IRE)
|5M
|1 1/8m (ft)
|GRP 11/9
|Grants Pass Distaff S.
|84
|Pulpits Power
|6G
|1 1/8m (ft)
|GRP 11/10
|Grants Pass Mile S.
|80
|Sexy Bikini Model
|4F
|1m (ft)
|ZIA 11/11
|Peppers Pride New Mexico Classic Cup Championship
|78
|Legal Deal
|3G
|6f (sy)
|GPW 11/14
|Millions Sprint Preview S.
|101
|Welder
|7G
|6 1/2f (my)
|RP 11/13
|Silver Goblin S.
|99
|Tiz Possible Dear
|5M
|7f (sy)
|GPW 11/14
|Millions Distaff S.
|94
|Wheredoesthecashgo
|5G
|6f (ft)
|ZIA 11/11
|New Mexico Classic Cup Sprint Championship S.
|91
|Mindofmyown
|4F
|6f (ft)
|ZIA 11/11
|New Mexico Classic Cup Distaff Sprint Championship
|88
|Therapist
|5G
|1m (gd)
|AQU 11/14
|Artie Schiller S.
|96
|Astute
|2F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|DMR 11/14
|Desi Arnaz S.
|96
|Shea D Summer
|2F
|6 1/2f (sy)
|GPW 11/14
|Juvenile Fillies Sprint S.
|93
|Red Flag
|2C
|7f (ft)
|DMR 11/15
|Bob Hope S.
|92
|Eagle Orb
|2C
|6f (gd)
|AQU 11/14
|Notebook S.
|91
|No Cents
|2C
|6f (ft)
|LRL 11/14
|James F. Lewis III S.
|91
|Poppy’s Pride
|2G
|6 1/2f (sy)
|GPW 11/14
|Juvenile Sprint S.
|91
|Vacay
|2F
|6f (ft)
|AQU 11/15
|Key Cents S.
|88
|Lozlovian
|2C
|6 1/2f (ft)
|GRP 11/10
|Josephine County Juvenile S.
|85
|Street Lute
|2F
|6f (ft)
|LRL 11/14
|Smart Halo S.
|85
|Jilli Marie
|2F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|WO 11/14
|South Ocean S.
|82
|Number One Dude
|2G
|1m (my)
|RP 11/13
|Don C. McNeill S.
|82
|Line Call
|2F
|6f (ft)
|ZIA 11/11
|New Mexico Classic Cup Lassie Championship S.
|79
|Champ Spirit
|2G
|6f (ft)
|ZIA 11/11
|New Mexico Classic Cup Juvenile Championship S.
|75
|Courtly
|2F
|1m (my)
|RP 11/13
|Slide Show S.
|72
|Lariat
|3G
|6f (ft)
|ZIA 11/11
|New Mexico Classic Cup Derby Championship S.
|92
|Duopoly
|3F
|1 1/16m (gd)
|AQU 11/15
|Winter Memories S.
|89
|Princess Grace
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|CD 11/14
|Mrs. Revere S.
|89
|Count Them Again
|3F
|6f (ft)
|ZIA 11/11
|New Mexico Classic Cup Oaks Championship S.
|86
