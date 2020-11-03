November 3, 2020

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Oct. 26-Nov. 1

November 3, 2020 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (10/26-11/1) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Solarity 4F 1 1/8m (gd) CTM 10/30 R.K. Red Smith H. 97
Forewarned 5H 1 1/4m (my) MVR 10/31 Best of Ohio Endurance S. 96
Go Away 4G 1 1/8m (ft) CTM 11/1 Don Getty H. 90
Uphold 5G 1 1/16m (sy) IND 10/28 Unreachable Star S. 85
Drillit 4F 1 1/8m (my) MVR 10/31 Best of Ohio Distaff S. 83
Fireball Baby 4F 1 1/16m (sy) IND 10/28 Lady Fog Horn S. 81
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (10/26-11/1) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Honor Way 6M 7f (sy) BEL 11/1 Pumpkin Pie S. 103
Chief Randel 3C 6f (my) MVR 10/31 Best of Ohio Sprint S. 98
Majestic Dunhill 5G 7f (my) BEL 10/31 Bold Ruler H. 96
Baja Sur 4G 6f (ft) GG 11/1 El Dorado Shooter S. 91
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (10/26-11/1) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Luck Money 3F 1 1/2m (yl) BEL 10/31 Zagora S. 94
Never Be Enough (GB) 5M 1m (fm) DMR 10/31 Kathryn Crosby S. 93
Not So Quiet 5G 7 1/2f (fm) WO 10/31 Overskate S. 86
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (10/26-11/1) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Blue Gator 2C 6f (sy) FL 10/26 New York Breeders’ Futurity 92
Dreaming of Drew 2F 1 1/16m (ft) WO 10/31 Princess Elizabeth S. 89
Alexandria 2F 1 1/16m (my) MVR 10/31 John W. Galbreath S. 86
Buckeye Magic 2C 1 1/16m (my) MVR 10/31 Juvenile S. 86
Stephen 2C 1 1/8m (ft) WO 11/1 Coronation Futurity 80
Youthinkthatsfunny 2G 7f (ft) CT 10/31 West Virginia Futurity 75
Hungarian Princess 2F 6f (sy) IND 10/28 Indiana Stallion Fillies S. 73
Game Day Play 2G 7f (gd) RP 10/30 Clever Trevor S. 71
Dillsboro Devil 2G 6f (sy) IND 10/28 Crown Ambassador S. 68
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (10/26-11/1) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Strongconstitution 3C 1m (fm) DMR 11/1 Let It Ride S. 90

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions