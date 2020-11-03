Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Oct. 26-Nov. 1

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Solarity
|4F
|1 1/8m (gd)
|CTM 10/30
|R.K. Red Smith H.
|97
|Forewarned
|5H
|1 1/4m (my)
|MVR 10/31
|Best of Ohio Endurance S.
|96
|Go Away
|4G
|1 1/8m (ft)
|CTM 11/1
|Don Getty H.
|90
|Uphold
|5G
|1 1/16m (sy)
|IND 10/28
|Unreachable Star S.
|85
|Drillit
|4F
|1 1/8m (my)
|MVR 10/31
|Best of Ohio Distaff S.
|83
|Fireball Baby
|4F
|1 1/16m (sy)
|IND 10/28
|Lady Fog Horn S.
|81
|Honor Way
|6M
|7f (sy)
|BEL 11/1
|Pumpkin Pie S.
|103
|Chief Randel
|3C
|6f (my)
|MVR 10/31
|Best of Ohio Sprint S.
|98
|Majestic Dunhill
|5G
|7f (my)
|BEL 10/31
|Bold Ruler H.
|96
|Baja Sur
|4G
|6f (ft)
|GG 11/1
|El Dorado Shooter S.
|91
|Luck Money
|3F
|1 1/2m (yl)
|BEL 10/31
|Zagora S.
|94
|Never Be Enough (GB)
|5M
|1m (fm)
|DMR 10/31
|Kathryn Crosby S.
|93
|Not So Quiet
|5G
|7 1/2f (fm)
|WO 10/31
|Overskate S.
|86
|Blue Gator
|2C
|6f (sy)
|FL 10/26
|New York Breeders’ Futurity
|92
|Dreaming of Drew
|2F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|WO 10/31
|Princess Elizabeth S.
|89
|Alexandria
|2F
|1 1/16m (my)
|MVR 10/31
|John W. Galbreath S.
|86
|Buckeye Magic
|2C
|1 1/16m (my)
|MVR 10/31
|Juvenile S.
|86
|Stephen
|2C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|WO 11/1
|Coronation Futurity
|80
|Youthinkthatsfunny
|2G
|7f (ft)
|CT 10/31
|West Virginia Futurity
|75
|Hungarian Princess
|2F
|6f (sy)
|IND 10/28
|Indiana Stallion Fillies S.
|73
|Game Day Play
|2G
|7f (gd)
|RP 10/30
|Clever Trevor S.
|71
|Dillsboro Devil
|2G
|6f (sy)
|IND 10/28
|Crown Ambassador S.
|68
|Strongconstitution
|3C
|1m (fm)
|DMR 11/1
|Let It Ride S.
|90
