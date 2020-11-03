Brisnet Trainer/Jockey Stats last 60 days Nov. 3

|Trainer/Jockey Combo
|
|Starts
|
|Wins
|
|Win %
|Jonathan Wong/Kyle Frey
|
| 15
|
| 9
|
| 60%
|Peter Miller/Flavien Prat
|
| 20
|
| 10
|
| 50%
|Steven M. Asmussen/David Cabrera
|
| 18
|
| 9
|
| 50%
|James S. Acquilano/Luis E. Perez
|
| 16
|
| 8
|
| 50%
|Christopher Davis/Jose E. Lopez
|
| 16
|
| 8
|
| 50%
|Brandon L. Kulp/Edwin Gonzalez
|
| 17
|
| 8
|
| 47%
|Nancy Summers/Duane Lee Sterling
|
| 30
|
| 14
|
| 47%
|Mark Cloutier/Amadeo Perez
|
| 15
|
| 7
|
| 47%
|Jason DaCosta/Yarmarie L. Correa
|
| 22
|
| 10
|
| 45%
|Jamie Ness/Ruben Silvera
|
| 49
|
| 22
|
| 45%
|Hugh H. Robertson/Francisco Arrieta
|
| 25
|
| 11
|
| 44%
|Brittany A. Vanden Berg/Christopher A. Emigh
|
| 24
|
| 10
|
| 42%
|Glen Todd/Efrain Hernandez
|
| 22
|
| 9
|
| 41%
|Timothy C. Kreiser/Edwin Gonzalez
|
| 40
|
| 16
|
| 40%
|Chris A. Hartman/Mitchell Murrill
|
| 20
|
| 8
|
| 40%
|Kelly R. Von Hemel/Kevin Roman
|
| 15
|
| 6
|
| 40%
|Kelly J. Breen/Joe Bravo
|
| 23
|
| 9
|
| 39%
|Wilfrido Montano/Isaias Ayala
|
| 18
|
| 7
|
| 39%
|Michael L. Reavis/Constantino Roman
|
| 21
|
| 8
|
| 38%
|Bob Baffert/Abel Cedillo
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
|Vince Gibson/Alex M. Cruz
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
|Kelsey Danner/Angel S. Arroyo
|
| 19
|
| 7
|
| 37%
|Joseph R. Martin/Huber Villa-Gomez
|
| 22
|
| 8
|
| 36%
|Chad C. Brown/Jose L. Ortiz
|
| 31
|
| 11
|
| 35%
|Richard Zielinski/T. D. Houghton
|
| 17
|
| 6
|
| 35%
