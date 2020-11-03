November 3, 2020

Brisnet Trainer/Jockey Stats last 60 days Nov. 3

November 3, 2020 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Trainer/Jockey Combo   Starts   Wins   Win %
Jonathan Wong/Kyle Frey 15 9 60%
Peter Miller/Flavien Prat 20 10 50%
Steven M. Asmussen/David Cabrera 18 9 50%
James S. Acquilano/Luis E. Perez 16 8 50%
Christopher Davis/Jose E. Lopez 16 8 50%
Brandon L. Kulp/Edwin Gonzalez 17 8 47%
Nancy Summers/Duane Lee Sterling 30 14 47%
Mark Cloutier/Amadeo Perez 15 7 47%
Jason DaCosta/Yarmarie L. Correa 22 10 45%
Jamie Ness/Ruben Silvera 49 22 45%
Hugh H. Robertson/Francisco Arrieta 25 11 44%
Brittany A. Vanden Berg/Christopher A. Emigh 24 10 42%
Glen Todd/Efrain Hernandez 22 9 41%
Timothy C. Kreiser/Edwin Gonzalez 40 16 40%
Chris A. Hartman/Mitchell Murrill 20 8 40%
Kelly R. Von Hemel/Kevin Roman 15 6 40%
Kelly J. Breen/Joe Bravo 23 9 39%
Wilfrido Montano/Isaias Ayala 18 7 39%
Michael L. Reavis/Constantino Roman 21 8 38%
Bob Baffert/Abel Cedillo 16 6 38%
Vince Gibson/Alex M. Cruz 16 6 38%
Kelsey Danner/Angel S. Arroyo 19 7 37%
Joseph R. Martin/Huber Villa-Gomez 22 8 36%
Chad C. Brown/Jose L. Ortiz 31 11 35%
Richard Zielinski/T. D. Houghton 17 6 35%

