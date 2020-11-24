November 24, 2020

Brisnet Trainer/Jockey Stats Nov. 24

November 24, 2020 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Trainer/Jockey Combo   Starts   Wins   Win %
Nancy Summers/Duane Lee Sterling 17 11 65%
Jonathan Wong/Kyle Frey 16 10 63%
Jason DaCosta/Yarmarie L. Correa 17 9 53%
Brittany Russell/Sheldon Russell 21 11 52%
Bob Baffert/Abel Cedillo 17 8 47%
Justin R. Evans/Luis Negron 15 7 47%
Timothy C. Kreiser/Edwin Gonzalez 37 17 46%
Hugh H. Robertson/Francisco Arrieta 25 11 44%
Steven M. Asmussen/David Cabrera 17 7 41%
Jorge Delgado/Emisael Jaramillo 17 7 41%
Brandon L. Kulp/Edwin Gonzalez 22 9 41%
Joseph R. Martin/Huber Villa-Gomez 15 6 40%
Bennie L. Woolley, Jr./Enrique Portillo Gomez 15 6 40%
Jonathan Wong/Irving Orozco 18 7 39%
Peter Miller/Flavien Prat 31 12 39%
Anthony Farrior/Arnaldo Bocachica 22 8 36%
Michael J. Maker/Florent Geroux 17 6 35%
Eric R. Reed/Isaias Ayala 20 7 35%
Michael J. Maker/Ricardo Santana, Jr. 23 8 35%
Mark E. Casse/Rafael Manuel Hernandez 62 21 34%
Thomas M. Amoss/Jermaine V. Bridgmohan 21 7 33%
Rohan Crichton/Miguel Angel Vasquez 15 5 33%
Michael S. Ferraro/Reylu Gutierrez 15 5 33%
Jamie Ness/Frankie Pennington 31 10 32%
Austin Gustafson/Ramon A. Vazquez 28 9 32%

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions