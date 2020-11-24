Brisnet Trainer/Jockey Stats Nov. 24

|Trainer/Jockey Combo
|
|Starts
|
|Wins
|
|Win %
|Nancy Summers/Duane Lee Sterling
|
| 17
|
| 11
|
| 65%
|Jonathan Wong/Kyle Frey
|
| 16
|
| 10
|
| 63%
|Jason DaCosta/Yarmarie L. Correa
|
| 17
|
| 9
|
| 53%
|Brittany Russell/Sheldon Russell
|
| 21
|
| 11
|
| 52%
|Bob Baffert/Abel Cedillo
|
| 17
|
| 8
|
| 47%
|Justin R. Evans/Luis Negron
|
| 15
|
| 7
|
| 47%
|Timothy C. Kreiser/Edwin Gonzalez
|
| 37
|
| 17
|
| 46%
|Hugh H. Robertson/Francisco Arrieta
|
| 25
|
| 11
|
| 44%
|Steven M. Asmussen/David Cabrera
|
| 17
|
| 7
|
| 41%
|Jorge Delgado/Emisael Jaramillo
|
| 17
|
| 7
|
| 41%
|Brandon L. Kulp/Edwin Gonzalez
|
| 22
|
| 9
|
| 41%
|Joseph R. Martin/Huber Villa-Gomez
|
| 15
|
| 6
|
| 40%
|Bennie L. Woolley, Jr./Enrique Portillo Gomez
|
| 15
|
| 6
|
| 40%
|Jonathan Wong/Irving Orozco
|
| 18
|
| 7
|
| 39%
|Peter Miller/Flavien Prat
|
| 31
|
| 12
|
| 39%
|Anthony Farrior/Arnaldo Bocachica
|
| 22
|
| 8
|
| 36%
|Michael J. Maker/Florent Geroux
|
| 17
|
| 6
|
| 35%
|Eric R. Reed/Isaias Ayala
|
| 20
|
| 7
|
| 35%
|Michael J. Maker/Ricardo Santana, Jr.
|
| 23
|
| 8
|
| 35%
|Mark E. Casse/Rafael Manuel Hernandez
|
| 62
|
| 21
|
| 34%
|Thomas M. Amoss/Jermaine V. Bridgmohan
|
| 21
|
| 7
|
| 33%
|Rohan Crichton/Miguel Angel Vasquez
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|Michael S. Ferraro/Reylu Gutierrez
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|Jamie Ness/Frankie Pennington
|
| 31
|
| 10
|
| 32%
|Austin Gustafson/Ramon A. Vazquez
|
| 28
|
| 9
|
| 32%
