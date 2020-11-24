Brisnet Trainer Stats Nov. 24

|Trainer
|Starts
|Wins
|Win %
|Nancy Summers
|22
|12
|55
|Kevin S. Patterson
|24
|10
|42
|Theresa Sue Luneack
|15
|6
|40
|Kelly R. Von Hemel
|28
|11
|39
|Guadalupe Preciado
|31
|12
|39
|Alejandro Murillo Rodriguez
|32
|12
|38
|Allen Goodsell
|22
|8
|36
|Billy Christian
|17
|6
|35
|Austin Gustafson
|51
|17
|33
|Bennie L. Woolley, Jr.
|24
|8
|33
|Vladimir Cerin
|21
|7
|33
|Thomas F. Proctor
|18
|6
|33
|Rohan Crichton
|52
|17
|33
|Brittany Russell
|40
|13
|33
|Bob Baffert
|62
|20
|32
|John F. Martin
|28
|9
|32
|Michael L. Reavis
|28
|9
|32
|Rachel Halden
|19
|6
|32
|Christopher Progno
|16
|5
|31
|Timothy C. Kreiser
|61
|19
|31
|Andrew L. Simoff
|23
|7
|30
|Justin R. Evans
|27
|8
|30
|Benjamin M. Feliciano, Jr.
|17
|5
|29
|Juan Carlos Guerrero
|38
|11
|29
|Wayne Potts
|49
|14
|29
