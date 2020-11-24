November 24, 2020

Brisnet Trainer Stats Nov. 24

November 24, 2020 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

 

Trainer   Starts   Wins   Win %
Nancy Summers 22 12 55
Kevin S. Patterson 24 10 42
Theresa Sue Luneack 15 6 40
Kelly R. Von Hemel 28 11 39
Guadalupe Preciado 31 12 39
Alejandro Murillo Rodriguez 32 12 38
Allen Goodsell 22 8 36
Billy Christian 17 6 35
Austin Gustafson 51 17 33
Bennie L. Woolley, Jr. 24 8 33
Vladimir Cerin 21 7 33
Thomas F. Proctor 18 6 33
Rohan Crichton 52 17 33
Brittany Russell 40 13 33
Bob Baffert 62 20 32
John F. Martin 28 9 32
Michael L. Reavis 28 9 32
Rachel Halden 19 6 32
Christopher Progno 16 5 31
Timothy C. Kreiser 61 19 31
Andrew L. Simoff 23 7 30
Justin R. Evans 27 8 30
Benjamin M. Feliciano, Jr. 17 5 29
Juan Carlos Guerrero 38 11 29
Wayne Potts 49 14 29

 

