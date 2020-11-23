Fields set for 2021 Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 1, Sire Future Wager

Kentucky Derby fans will have the opportunity to feast on Future Wager action over Thanksgiving weekend. Pool 1 of the 2021 Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW) begins Thursday at noon and closes Sunday at 6 p.m. (ET), running concurrently with the one and only Kentucky Derby Sire Future Wager.
In Pool 1, the historically popular “All other 3-year-old colts and geldings” option has been installed as the 6-5 choice on the morning line. As expected, individual favoritism goes to unbeaten Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) winner Essential Quality, pegged at 10-1 for Brad Cox.
Sharing 15-1 second favoritism are two who were not in the Breeders’ Cup. The Chad Brown-trained Highly Motivated romped in the Nyquist in track-record time earlier on “Future Stars Friday” at Keeneland, and Life Is Good just smoked his Del Mar debut Sunday for six-time Derby winner Bob Baffert. Another recent first-out winner for Baffert, Savile Row, is listed at 20-1.
The respective second through fourth to Essential Quality in the Juvenile – Hot Rod Charlie, Keepmeinmind, and Jackie’s Warrior – are all 20-1. Other Juvenile alumni in Pool 1 are fifth Rombauer and fellow also-rans King Fury, Sittin on Go, and Reinvestment Risk. Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (G1) upsetter Fire at Will, who earlier captured the off-the-turf With Anticipation, is a 30-1 shot.
“All others” is likewise the morning-line favorite at 9-2 in the Sire Future Wager, but the price differential with the top individual choices isn’t as large. Essential Quality’s sire, Tapit, is the 6-1 joint individual favorite along with Into Mischief, sire of 2020 Derby and Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) champion Authentic. Next comes the 15-1 quartet of Curlin, Street Sense, Tiznow, and Uncle Mo.
The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for May 1, 2021, a return to its traditional spot on the calendar after this year’s pandemic-delayed edition. But there will still be an extra Future Wager pool available next spring. The remaining KDFW dates are, tentatively, Jan. 22-24 (Pool 2), Feb. 12-14 (Pool 3), March 5-7 (Pool 4 as well as the lone Kentucky Oaks Future Wager) and March 26-28 (Pool 5).
More information will be available on the Future Wager page on kentuckyderby.com.
Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 1 Odds & Horses
|HORSE
|MORNING LINE ODDS
|Caddo River
|30-1
|Dr. Schivel
|30-1
|Essential Quality
|10-1
|Fire At Will
|30-1
|Get Her Number
|20-1
|Highly Motivated
|15-1
|Hot Rod Charlie
|20-1
|Jackie’s Warrior
|20-1
|Keepmeinmind
|20-1
|King Fury
|50-1
|Life Is Good
|15-1
|Midnight Bourbon
|30-1
|Pickin’ Time
|20-1
|Red Flag
|30-1
|Reinvestment Risk
|30-1
|Rombauer
|30-1
|Savile Row
|20-1
|Scarred
|30-1
|Sittin On Go
|30-1
|Speaker’s Corner
|50-1
|Super Stock
|30-1
|Ten for Ten
|50-1
|All 3-Year-Old Fillies
|50-1
|All Other 3-Year-Old Males
|6-5
Kentucky Derby Sire Future Wager Odds & Horses
|1
|20-1 AMERICAN PHAROAH
|B. h. (8) Pioneerof the Nile – Littleprincessemma by Yankee Gentleman Bred in Kentucky by Zayat Stables (Feb, 2, 2012)
|$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Van Gogh ($167,450) and American Monarch ($53,568)
|2
|30-1 BERNARDINI
|B. h. (17) A.P. Indy – Cara Rafaela by Quiet American Bred in Kentucky by Darley (March 23, 2003)
|$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Space Launch ($44,250) and Cash Comes First ($31,250)
|3
|30-1 BODEMEISTER
|B. h. (11) Empire Maker – Untouched Talent by Storm Cat Bred in Virginia by Audley Farm Inc. (April 28, 2009)
|$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Private Island ($66,017) and Safe Conduct ($43,200)
|4
|30-1 CANDY RIDE (ARG)
|B. h. (21) Ride the Rails – Candy Girl (ARG) by Candy Stripes Bred in Argentina by Abolengo (Sept. 27, 1999)
|$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Therideofalifetime ($97,300)
|5
|20-1 CONSTITUTION
|B. h. (9) Tapit – Baffled by Distorted Humor Bred in Kentucky by Grapestock LLC & Fox Hill Farms (Feb. 11, 2011)
|$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Stephen ($129,964), Ambivalent ($61,500), Hidden Stash ($51,810), Breadman ($46,600) and Never Surprised ($44,000)
|6
|15-1 CURLIN
|Ch. h. (16) Smart Strike – Sherriff’s Deputy by Deputy Minister Bred in Kentucky by Fares Farm Inc. (March 25, 2004)
|$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): King Fury ($136,979), Pico d’Oro ($77,347), Known Agenda ($56,600), Shovelhead ($45,472), Plamen ($35,420)
|7
|30-1 FLATTER
|B. h. (21) A.P. Indy – Praise by Mr. Prospector Bred in Kentucky by Claiborne Farm & Adele B. Dilschneider (March 6, 1999)
|$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Eucharist ($56,200), Engrave ($37,960) and Da Bozak ($32,516).
|8
|30-1 FROSTED
|Gr or ro. h. (8) Tapit – Fast Cookie by Deputy Minister Bred in Kentucky by Godolphin Racing LLC (April 18, 2012)
|$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Ten for Ten ($69,050), Inspector Frost ($49,500), Likeable ($49,050), Restored Order ($48,320) and Tkotchke ($37,070)
|9
|30-1 GHOSTZAPPER
|B. h. (20) Awesome Again – Baby Zip by Relaunch Bred in Kentucky by Adena Springs (April 6, 2000)
|$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Wolfie’s Dynaghost ($44,000), Run Casper Run ($38,000) and Vittorio ($34,100)
|10
|20-1 HARD SPUN
|B. h. (16) Danzig – Turkish Tryst by Turkoman Bred in Pennsylvania by Michael Moran & Brushwood Stable (May 10, 2004)
|$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Caddo River ($76,092), Doubleoseven ($32,439) and Wedding Groom ($31,100)
|11
|20-1 HONOR CODE
|Dk. b or b. r. (9) A.P. Indy – Serena’s Cat by Storm Cat Bred in Kentucky by Dell Ridge Farm (March 1, 2011)
|$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Ethical Judgement ($57,000)
|12
|6-1 INTO MISCHIEF
|B. h. (15) Harlan’s Holiday – Leslie’s Lady by Tricky Creek Bred in Kentucky by James T. Hines Jr. (March 28, 2005)
|$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Mutasaabeq ($199,600), Highly Motivated ($124,050), Lookin for Trouble ($79,280), Abarta ($67,720), Petruchio ($58,400), Lookin for Loki ($56,719), Roderick ($52,700), Scarred ($49,092), Into the Sunrise ($47,778), Whiskey Double ($45,064), Highway Bound ($44,471), Mandaloun ($42,000) and King’s Mischief ($30,740)
|13
|30-1 LIAM’S MAP
|Gr or ro. h. (9) Unbridled’s Song – Miss Macy Sue by Trippi Bred in Kentucky by Albaugh Family Stables (March 14, 2011)
|$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Blue Gator ($179,445) and Awesome Gerry ($45,250)
|14
|20-1 MEDAGLIA D’ORO
|Dk. b or b. h. (21) El Prado (IRE) – Cappucino Bay by Bailjumper Bred in Kentucky by Albert Bell & Joyce Bell (April 11, 1999)
|$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Paradisum ($59,161) and Olympic Day ($55,339)
|15
|30-1 MUNNINGS
|Ch. h. (14) Speightstown – La Comete by Holy Bull Bred in Kentucky by Dan Tayloe & Glencrest Farm (March 20, 2006)
|$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Jaxon Traveler ($60,762), Swill ($59,704), Vulcan ($50,410), Mt Logan ($46,625), and Artistic Endeavor ($35,530)
|16
|20-1 NOT THIS TIME
|Dk. b or b. h. (6) Giant’s Causeway – Miss Macy Sue by Trippi Bred in Kentucky by Albaugh Family Stable LLC (April 26, 2014)
|$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Next ($96,894), Tamanrassett ($65,382), King’s Ovation ($49,442), Swaggy George ($46,812), Time Goes On ($38,316), Arzak ($34,309) and Easy Time ($32,908)
|17
|30-1 PIONEEROF THE NILE
|Dk. b or b. h. (14) Empire Maker – Star of Goshen by Lord At War (ARG) Bred in Kentucky by Zayat Stables, LLC (May 5, 2006)
|$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Arrest Me Red ($83,800) and Tarantino ($53,000)
|18
|30-1 QUALITY ROAD
|B. h. (14) Elusive Quality – Kobla by Strawberry Road (AUS) Bred in Virginia by Edward P. Evans (March 23, 2006)
|$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Original ($44,630), Swashbuckle ($38,500), Tate ($36,370), Savile Row ($34,200) and Parnelli ($33,400)
|19
|15-1 STREET SENSE
|Dk. b or b. h. (16) Street Cry (IRE) – Bedazzle by Dixieland Band Bred in Kentucky by James Tafel (Feb. 23, 2004)
|$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Cazadero ($112,160), Speaker’s Corner ($43,290) and Notary ($32,920)
|20
|6-1 TAPIT
|Gr/ro. h. (19) Pulpit – Tap Your Heels by Unbridled Bred in Kentucky by Oldenburg Farms, LLC (Feb. 27, 2001)
|$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Essential Quality ($1,335,144), Stayin’ Out Late ($60,224), Spyglass ($54,994) and Greatest Honour ($32,200)
|21
|15-1 TIZNOW
|B. h. (23) Cee’s Tizzy – Cee’s Song by Seattle Song Bred in California by Cecilia Straub Rubens (March 12, 1997)
|$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Midnight Bourbon ($99,420)
|22
|15-1 UNCLE MO
|B. h. (12) Indian Charlie – Playa Maya by Arch Bred in Kentucky by D. Michael Cavey DVM (March 10, 2008)
|$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Golden Pal ($593,051), Lipizzaner ($102,239), Tio Magico ($84,276) and Lucky Mo (JPN) ($66,412)
|23
|50-1 UNION RAGS
|B. h. (11) Dixie Union – Tempo by Gone West Bred in Kentucky by Phyllis M. Wyeth (March 3, 2009)
|$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Spielberg ($137,200), Annunciation ($66,871), Waspirant ($54,300), Nathan Detroit ($42,200), Herd Immunity ($40,800), Nova Riches ($40,650), Big Union ($36,350) and Lizard King ($31,500)
|24
|9-2 ALL OTHER SIRES
Leave a Reply