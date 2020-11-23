Fields set for 2021 Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 1, Sire Future Wager

Kentucky Derby fans will have the opportunity to feast on Future Wager action over Thanksgiving weekend. Pool 1 of the 2021 Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW) begins Thursday at noon and closes Sunday at 6 p.m. (ET), running concurrently with the one and only Kentucky Derby Sire Future Wager.

In Pool 1, the historically popular “All other 3-year-old colts and geldings” option has been installed as the 6-5 choice on the morning line. As expected, individual favoritism goes to unbeaten Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) winner Essential Quality, pegged at 10-1 for Brad Cox.

Sharing 15-1 second favoritism are two who were not in the Breeders’ Cup. The Chad Brown-trained Highly Motivated romped in the Nyquist in track-record time earlier on “Future Stars Friday” at Keeneland, and Life Is Good just smoked his Del Mar debut Sunday for six-time Derby winner Bob Baffert. Another recent first-out winner for Baffert, Savile Row, is listed at 20-1.

The respective second through fourth to Essential Quality in the Juvenile – Hot Rod Charlie, Keepmeinmind, and Jackie’s Warrior – are all 20-1. Other Juvenile alumni in Pool 1 are fifth Rombauer and fellow also-rans King Fury, Sittin on Go, and Reinvestment Risk. Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (G1) upsetter Fire at Will, who earlier captured the off-the-turf With Anticipation, is a 30-1 shot.

“All others” is likewise the morning-line favorite at 9-2 in the Sire Future Wager, but the price differential with the top individual choices isn’t as large. Essential Quality’s sire, Tapit, is the 6-1 joint individual favorite along with Into Mischief, sire of 2020 Derby and Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) champion Authentic. Next comes the 15-1 quartet of Curlin, Street Sense, Tiznow, and Uncle Mo.

The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for May 1, 2021, a return to its traditional spot on the calendar after this year’s pandemic-delayed edition. But there will still be an extra Future Wager pool available next spring. The remaining KDFW dates are, tentatively, Jan. 22-24 (Pool 2), Feb. 12-14 (Pool 3), March 5-7 (Pool 4 as well as the lone Kentucky Oaks Future Wager) and March 26-28 (Pool 5).

More information will be available on the Future Wager page on kentuckyderby.com.

Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 1 Odds & Horses

HORSE MORNING LINE ODDS Caddo River 30-1 Dr. Schivel 30-1 Essential Quality 10-1 Fire At Will 30-1 Get Her Number 20-1 Highly Motivated 15-1 Hot Rod Charlie 20-1 Jackie’s Warrior 20-1 Keepmeinmind 20-1 King Fury 50-1 Life Is Good 15-1 Midnight Bourbon 30-1 Pickin’ Time 20-1 Red Flag 30-1 Reinvestment Risk 30-1 Rombauer 30-1 Savile Row 20-1 Scarred 30-1 Sittin On Go 30-1 Speaker’s Corner 50-1 Super Stock 30-1 Ten for Ten 50-1 All 3-Year-Old Fillies 50-1 All Other 3-Year-Old Males 6-5

Kentucky Derby Sire Future Wager Odds & Horses