November 24, 2020

Fields set for 2021 Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 1, Sire Future Wager

November 23, 2020 Kellie Reilly Future Wager, Kentucky Derby, Racing News 0

Kentucky Derby fans will have the opportunity to feast on Future Wager action over Thanksgiving weekend. Pool 1 of the 2021 Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW) begins Thursday at noon and closes Sunday at 6 p.m. (ET), running concurrently with the one and only Kentucky Derby Sire Future Wager.

In Pool 1, the historically popular “All other 3-year-old colts and geldings” option has been installed as the 6-5 choice on the morning line. As expected, individual favoritism goes to unbeaten Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) winner Essential Quality, pegged at 10-1 for Brad Cox.

Sharing 15-1 second favoritism are two who were not in the Breeders’ Cup. The Chad Brown-trained Highly Motivated romped in the Nyquist in track-record time earlier on “Future Stars Friday” at Keeneland, and Life Is Good just smoked his Del Mar debut Sunday for six-time Derby winner Bob Baffert. Another recent first-out winner for Baffert, Savile Row, is listed at 20-1.

The respective second through fourth to Essential Quality in the Juvenile – Hot Rod Charlie, Keepmeinmind, and Jackie’s Warrior – are all 20-1. Other Juvenile alumni in Pool 1 are fifth Rombauer and fellow also-rans King Fury, Sittin on Go, and Reinvestment Risk. Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (G1) upsetter Fire at Will, who earlier captured the off-the-turf With Anticipation, is a 30-1 shot.

“All others” is likewise the morning-line favorite at 9-2 in the Sire Future Wager, but the price differential with the top individual choices isn’t as large. Essential Quality’s sire, Tapit, is the 6-1 joint individual favorite along with Into Mischief, sire of 2020 Derby and Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) champion Authentic. Next comes the 15-1 quartet of Curlin, Street Sense, Tiznow, and Uncle Mo.

The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for May 1, 2021, a return to its traditional spot on the calendar after this year’s pandemic-delayed edition. But there will still be an extra Future Wager pool available next spring. The remaining KDFW dates are, tentatively, Jan. 22-24 (Pool 2), Feb. 12-14 (Pool 3), March 5-7 (Pool 4 as well as the lone Kentucky Oaks Future Wager) and March 26-28 (Pool 5).

More information will be available on the Future Wager page on kentuckyderby.com.

Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 1 Odds & Horses

HORSEMORNING LINE ODDS
Caddo River30-1
Dr. Schivel30-1
Essential Quality10-1
Fire At Will30-1
Get Her Number20-1
Highly Motivated15-1
Hot Rod Charlie20-1
Jackie’s Warrior20-1
Keepmeinmind20-1
King Fury50-1
Life Is Good15-1
Midnight Bourbon30-1
Pickin’ Time20-1
Red Flag30-1
Reinvestment Risk30-1
Rombauer30-1
Savile Row20-1
Scarred30-1
Sittin On Go30-1
Speaker’s Corner50-1
Super Stock30-1
Ten for Ten50-1
All 3-Year-Old Fillies50-1
All Other 3-Year-Old Males6-5

Kentucky Derby Sire Future Wager Odds & Horses

120-1 AMERICAN PHAROAH 
B. h. (8) Pioneerof the Nile – Littleprincessemma by Yankee Gentleman Bred in Kentucky by Zayat Stables (Feb, 2, 2012) 
$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Van Gogh ($167,450) and American Monarch ($53,568) 
230-1 BERNARDINI 
B. h. (17) A.P. Indy – Cara Rafaela by Quiet American Bred in Kentucky by Darley (March 23, 2003) 
$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Space Launch ($44,250) and Cash Comes First ($31,250) 
330-1 BODEMEISTER 
B. h. (11) Empire Maker – Untouched Talent by Storm Cat Bred in Virginia by Audley Farm Inc. (April 28, 2009) 
$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Private Island ($66,017) and Safe Conduct ($43,200) 
430-1 CANDY RIDE (ARG) 
B. h. (21) Ride the Rails – Candy Girl (ARG) by Candy Stripes Bred in Argentina by Abolengo (Sept. 27, 1999)
$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Therideofalifetime ($97,300) 
520-1 CONSTITUTION 
B. h. (9) Tapit – Baffled by Distorted Humor Bred in Kentucky by Grapestock LLC & Fox Hill Farms (Feb. 11, 2011) 
$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Stephen ($129,964), Ambivalent ($61,500), Hidden Stash ($51,810), Breadman ($46,600) and Never Surprised ($44,000) 
615-1 CURLIN 
Ch. h. (16) Smart Strike – Sherriff’s Deputy by Deputy Minister Bred in Kentucky by Fares Farm Inc. (March 25, 2004) 
$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): King Fury ($136,979), Pico d’Oro ($77,347), Known Agenda ($56,600), Shovelhead ($45,472), Plamen ($35,420) 
730-1 FLATTER 
B. h. (21) A.P. Indy – Praise by Mr. Prospector Bred in Kentucky by Claiborne Farm & Adele B. Dilschneider (March 6, 1999) 
$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Eucharist ($56,200), Engrave ($37,960) and Da Bozak ($32,516). 
830-1 FROSTED 
Gr or ro. h. (8) Tapit – Fast Cookie by Deputy Minister Bred in Kentucky by Godolphin Racing LLC (April 18, 2012) 
$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Ten for Ten ($69,050), Inspector Frost ($49,500), Likeable ($49,050), Restored Order ($48,320) and Tkotchke ($37,070) 
930-1 GHOSTZAPPER 
B. h. (20) Awesome Again – Baby Zip by Relaunch Bred in Kentucky by Adena Springs (April 6, 2000) 
$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Wolfie’s Dynaghost ($44,000), Run Casper Run ($38,000) and Vittorio ($34,100) 
1020-1 HARD SPUN 
B. h. (16) Danzig – Turkish Tryst by Turkoman Bred in Pennsylvania by Michael Moran & Brushwood Stable (May 10, 2004) 
$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Caddo River ($76,092), Doubleoseven ($32,439) and Wedding Groom ($31,100) 
1120-1 HONOR CODE 
Dk. b or b. r. (9) A.P. Indy – Serena’s Cat by Storm Cat Bred in Kentucky by Dell Ridge Farm (March 1, 2011)
$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Ethical Judgement ($57,000) 
126-1 INTO MISCHIEF 
B. h. (15) Harlan’s Holiday – Leslie’s Lady by Tricky Creek Bred in Kentucky by James T. Hines Jr. (March 28, 2005) 
$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Mutasaabeq ($199,600), Highly Motivated ($124,050), Lookin for Trouble ($79,280), Abarta ($67,720), Petruchio ($58,400), Lookin for Loki ($56,719), Roderick ($52,700), Scarred ($49,092), Into the Sunrise ($47,778), Whiskey Double ($45,064), Highway Bound ($44,471), Mandaloun ($42,000) and King’s Mischief ($30,740) 
1330-1 LIAM’S MAP 
Gr or ro. h. (9) Unbridled’s Song – Miss Macy Sue by Trippi Bred in Kentucky by Albaugh Family Stables (March 14, 2011) 
$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Blue Gator ($179,445) and Awesome Gerry ($45,250) 
1420-1 MEDAGLIA D’ORO 
Dk. b or b. h. (21) El Prado (IRE) – Cappucino Bay by Bailjumper Bred in Kentucky by Albert Bell & Joyce Bell (April 11, 1999)
$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Paradisum ($59,161) and Olympic Day ($55,339) 
1530-1 MUNNINGS 
Ch. h. (14) Speightstown – La Comete by Holy Bull Bred in Kentucky by Dan Tayloe & Glencrest Farm (March 20, 2006) 
$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Jaxon Traveler ($60,762), Swill ($59,704), Vulcan ($50,410), Mt Logan ($46,625), and Artistic Endeavor ($35,530) 
1620-1 NOT THIS TIME 
Dk. b or b. h. (6) Giant’s Causeway – Miss Macy Sue by Trippi Bred in Kentucky by Albaugh Family Stable LLC (April 26, 2014) 
$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Next ($96,894), Tamanrassett ($65,382), King’s Ovation ($49,442), Swaggy George ($46,812), Time Goes On ($38,316), Arzak ($34,309) and Easy Time ($32,908) 
1730-1 PIONEEROF THE NILE 
Dk. b or b. h. (14) Empire Maker – Star of Goshen by Lord At War (ARG) Bred in Kentucky by Zayat Stables, LLC (May 5, 2006)
$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Arrest Me Red ($83,800) and Tarantino ($53,000) 
1830-1 QUALITY ROAD 
B. h. (14) Elusive Quality – Kobla by Strawberry Road (AUS) Bred in Virginia by Edward P. Evans (March 23, 2006) 
$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Original ($44,630), Swashbuckle ($38,500), Tate ($36,370), Savile Row ($34,200) and Parnelli ($33,400) 
1915-1 STREET SENSE 
Dk. b or b. h. (16) Street Cry (IRE) – Bedazzle by Dixieland Band Bred in Kentucky by James Tafel (Feb. 23, 2004) 
$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Cazadero ($112,160), Speaker’s Corner ($43,290) and Notary ($32,920) 
206-1 TAPIT 
Gr/ro. h. (19) Pulpit – Tap Your Heels by Unbridled Bred in Kentucky by Oldenburg Farms, LLC (Feb. 27, 2001) 
$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Essential Quality ($1,335,144), Stayin’ Out Late ($60,224), Spyglass ($54,994) and Greatest Honour ($32,200) 
2115-1 TIZNOW 
B. h. (23) Cee’s Tizzy – Cee’s Song by Seattle Song Bred in California by Cecilia Straub Rubens (March 12, 1997)
$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Midnight Bourbon ($99,420) 
2215-1 UNCLE MO 
B. h. (12) Indian Charlie – Playa Maya by Arch Bred in Kentucky by D. Michael Cavey DVM (March 10, 2008) 
$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Golden Pal ($593,051), Lipizzaner ($102,239), Tio Magico ($84,276) and Lucky Mo (JPN) ($66,412) 
2350-1 UNION RAGS 
B. h. (11) Dixie Union – Tempo by Gone West Bred in Kentucky by Phyllis M. Wyeth (March 3, 2009) 
$30,000+ Male Earners of 2018 Crop (Earnings): Spielberg ($137,200), Annunciation ($66,871), Waspirant ($54,300), Nathan Detroit ($42,200), Herd Immunity ($40,800), Nova Riches ($40,650), Big Union ($36,350) and Lizard King ($31,500) 
249-2 ALL OTHER SIRES 

