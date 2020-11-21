Finite rallies to convincing Chilukki win

Finite did not disappoint as the 6-5 favorite in Saturday’s $100,000 Chilukki S. (G3), closing fast to post a 2 1/2-length victory. The 3-year-old notched her third stakes win at Churchill Downs, and fifth overall, when completing the one-turn mile in 1:35.53.

Owned by Winchell Thoroughbreds, Thomas Reiman, William Dickinson, and Deborah Easter, the Steve Asmussen-trained filly was ridden by Ricardo Santana Jr.

Finite concluded last year with three straight wins, including stakes tallies in the Golden Rod S. (G2) and Rags to Riches S. at Churchill Downs.

The Munnings filly opened her sophomore season with victories in the Silverbulletday S. and Rachel Alexandra S. (G2) at Fair Grounds, but she headed to the sidelines following a non-threatening fourth as the 3-10 favorite in the Fair Grounds Oaks (G2).

Finite tried turf when returning from a six-month layoff at Kentucky Downs in September, posting an unplaced effort, and switched back to the main track with a fast-finishing neck second in the Oct. 17 Raven Run S. (G2) at Keeneland. She snapped the three-race losing skein in the Chilukki.

The chestnut has now earned $757,869 from an 11-6-3-0 record.

Finite rated about five lengths off the pace in sixth as Risky Mandate sped forward to establish opening splits in :22.76 and :45.59 on a clear lead. She launched her bid with a sweeping four-wide move on the far turn.

Sanenus, who tracked the pace in second at 10-1 odds, advanced to take the lead in upper stretch, but Finite had all the momentum on the far outside. Finite overhauled her rival with about a sixteenth of a mile remaining and drew off in deep stretch.

“We had a great trip rating behind the pace,” Santana said. “I think at this stage of her career she is just getting better. She’s only 3-years-old and today was her first time against older horses. We went one-turn today, but she’s maturing and going to be really nice at longer distances, too.”

“She’s a really quality filly,” Asmussen added. “We had a really nice win last year at Churchill in the Golden Rod and going one-turn in the Rags to Riches. I think she had five wins in a row at one point last year.”

Sanenus held second by 2 1/2 lengths over the late-running Whoa Nellie. Gold Standard came next in fourth, and she was followed by Grand Cru Classe, Risky Mandate, New Roo, Crazy Sexy Munny, and Unique Factor.

Bred in Kentucky by Winchell Thoroughbreds, Finite sold for $200,000 at the 2019 Fasig-Tipton Maryland May 2-year-old sale. She’s out of the stakes-winning Tapit mare Remit, making Finite a half-sister to multiple stakes victor Reride, and Remit is a half-sister to multiple Grade 2-winning millionaire and sire Tapiture.