Life Is Good, sire Into Mischief well backed in first 2021 Kentucky Derby Future Wagers

When it comes to the Kentucky Derby, Bob Baffert is the trainer horseplayers trust. The Hall of Fame conditioner secured a record-equaling sixth Derby victory with Authentic earlier this year, prompting bettors to establish Baffert’s exciting 2-year-old Life Is Good as the 5-1 individual favorite in Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 1.

Although Life Is Good has only run once, winning a maiden race at Del Mar by 9 1/2 lengths, the Baffert connection was sufficient for Life Is Good to outshine undefeated Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) winner Essential Quality, who settled as the 8-1 individual second choice when wagering closed on Sunday. The always-popular All Other 3-Year-Old Males option was the overall favorite at 6-5, an unsurprising development five months out from the Derby.

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile runner-up Hot Rod Charlie didn’t attract quite as much attention, locking in at 34-1 even though he’s conditioned by two-time Kentucky Derby-winning trainer Doug O’Neill. He was actually overshadowed in the betting by Juvenile third-place finisher Keepmeinmind (19-1), a popular choice after rallying to victory in Saturday’s Kentucky Jockey Club (G2) at Churchill Downs.

Completing the pool were Caddo River (27-1), Dr. Schivel (72-1), Fire At Will (30-1), Get Her Number (64-1), Highly Motivated (18-1), Jackie’s Warrior (18-1), King Fury (60-1), Midnight Bourbon (59-1), Pickin’ Time (96-1), Red Flag (35-1), Reinvestment Risk (35-1), Rombauer (88-1), Savile Row (36-1), Scarred (49-1), Sittin On Go (68-1), Speaker’s Corner (29-1), Super Stock (103-1), Ten for Ten (51-1), and All Other 3-Year-Old Fillies (56-1).

Also closing on Sunday was the Kentucky Derby Sire Future Wager, where Into Mischief—the sire of Authentic and Life Is Good—was understandably favored at 4-1. His progeny have earned more than $21 million in 2020, a record-breaking sum, so it will come as no surprise if other sons of Into Mischief soon join Life Is Good on the Road to the Kentucky Derby.

The All Other Sires option was also well-supported at the betting windows, closing as the 5-1 second choice over three-time leading sire Tapit (6-1), who counts Essential Quality as his primary hopeful for the 2021 Kentucky Derby. Two-time Horse of the Year Curlin (12-1) and 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah (13-1) were next in line.

In addition to Into Mischief, three other stallions who have sired Kentucky Derby winners were offered as betting options. Uncle Mo, the sire of 2016 Derby hero Nyquist, settled at 19-1. American Pharoah’s sire Pioneerof the Nile was a larger price at 30-1, but the most overlooked member of the club was Bodemeister, who closed at 60-1 despite siring 2017 Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming.

Rounding out the pool were Bernardini (36-1), Candy Ride (47-1), Constitution (17-1), Flatter (80-1), Frosted (21-1), Ghostzapper (27-1), Hard Spun (24-1), Honor Code (44-1), Liam’s Map (49-1), Medaglia d’Oro (35-1), Munnings (47-1), Not This Time (30-1), Pioneerof the Nile (30-1), Quality Road (22-1), Street Sense (25-1), Tiznow (35-1), and Union Rags (43-1).

KY Derby Future Wager 2020-21

Pool 1 / Race 1

Program Horse Name ODDS Gross Win Pool Final $ Odds $2 Payoff 1 Caddo River 27 $5,518.00 27.7 $57.40 2 Dr. Schivel 72 $2,155.00 72.4 $146.80 3 Essential Quality 8 $17,214.00 8.2 $18.40 4 Fire At Will 30 $5,041.00 30.4 $62.80 5 Get Her Number 64 $2,426.00 64.2 $130.40 6 Highly Motivated 18 $7,941.00 18.9 $39.80 7 Hot Rod Charlie 34 $4,435.00 34.7 $71.40 8 Jackie’s Warrior 18 $8,272.00 18.1 $38.20 9 Keepmeinmind 19 $7,897.00 19 $40.00 10 King Fury 60 $2,587.00 60.2 $122.40 11 Life Is Good 5 $24,663.00 5.4 $12.80 12 Midnight Bourbon 59 $2,629.00 59.2 $120.40 13 Pickin’ Time 96 $1,627.00 96.3 $194.60 14 Red Flag 35 $4,397.00 35 $72.00 15 Reinvestment Risk 35 $4,354.00 35.3 $72.60 16 Rombauer 88 $1,771.00 88.4 $178.80 17 Savile Row 36 $4,175.00 36.9 $75.80 18 Scarred 49 $3,151.00 49.2 $100.40 19 Sittin On Go 68 $2,275.00 68.6 $139.20 20 Speaker’s Corner 29 $5,193.00 29.5 $61.00 21 Super Stock 99 $1,510.00 103.8 $209.60 22 Ten for Ten 51 $2,991.00 51.9 $105.80 23 All Other 3 Year Old Fillies 56 $2,766.00 56.2 $114.40 24 All Other Three Year Olds 6-5 $66,996.00 1.3 $4.60

Final $ odds based on $1 payoffs Pool Total: $191,984.00 Merged Exacta Pool Total: $57,347.00

Total: $249,331.00

Churchill Handle: WIN: $1,016.00 EXACTA: $351.00



Sire Wager 2020-21

Pool 1 / Race 1

Program Horse Name ODDS Gross Win Pool Final $ Odds $2 Payoff 1 American Pharoah 13 $1,882.00 13.5 $29.00 2 Bernardini 36 $738.00 36.1 $74.20 3 Bodemeister 60 $444.00 60.8 $123.60 4 Candy Ride 47 $561.00 47.9 $97.80 5 Constitution 17 $1,500.00 17.2 $36.40 6 Curlin 12 $1,969.00 12.9 $27.80 7 Flatter 80 $337.00 80.4 $162.80 8 Frosted 21 $1,224.00 21.4 $44.80 9 Ghostzapper 27 $965.00 27.4 $56.80 10 Hard Spun 24 $1,094.00 24 $50.00 11 Honor Code 44 $600.00 44.7 $91.40 12 Into Mischief 4 $5,341.00 4.1 $10.20 13 Liam’s Map 49 $546.00 49.2 $100.40 14 Medaglia D’ Oro 35 $762.00 35 $72.00 15 Munnings 47 $565.00 47.5 $97.00 16 Not this Time 30 $859.00 30.9 $63.80 17 Pioneerof the Nile 30 $876.00 30.3 $62.60 18 Quality Road 22 $1,154.00 22.7 $47.40 19 Street Sense 25 $1,029.00 25.6 $53.20 20 Tapit 6 $3,593.00 6.6 $15.20 21 Tiznow 35 $749.00 35.6 $73.20 22 Uncle Mo 19 $1,332.00 19.6 $41.20 23 Union Rags 43 $611.00 43.9 $89.80 24 All Other Sires 5 $4,538.00 5 $12.00