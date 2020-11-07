Monomoy Girl adds to remarkable career with second Breeders’ Cup Distaff

Monomoy Girl went into Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup Distaff (G1) at Keeneland a former champion and walked away an undisputed future Hall of Famer after taking the 9-furlong test for a second time under Florent Geroux.

Favored at even-money, Monomoy Girl rated in fourth while wide most of the way. After a three-wide bid in upper stretch, she wrestled the lead away Harvest Moon and won by 1 3/4 lengths from Valiance, with Dunbar Road a rallying half-length behind in third. Following Dunbar Road past the wire was Harvest Moon, Ce Ce, Point of Honor, Swiss Skydiver, Ollie’s Candy, Horologist, and Lady Kate.

The expected showdown between Monomoy Girl and Preakness (G1) winner Swiss Skydiver, the likely 3-year-old filly champion, failed to materialize when the latter stumbled at the break and fell farther off the pace than usual. Although she rallied into contention while skimming the rail approaching the quarter pole, Swiss Skydiver’s bid petered out through the lane.

Undoubtedly clinching a second division title to go with her 2018 3-year-old filly championship, Monomoy Girl won in 1:47.84 and paid $4 for the partnership of Michael Dubb, Monomoy Stables, The Elkstone Group, and Bethlehem Stables. She’s been trained throughout her exceptional career by Brad Cox, who was winning his fourth Breeders’ Cup event of the weekend.

“She means the world to me and it’s a lot of pressure when we run her, I don’t know why. It just is,” Cox said. “She’s a real race horse. She’s meant so much for so many people’s lives, she’s an amazing creature. I love her to pieces.

“Words can’t even describe it. I think she plays a big role in our other three Breeders’ Cup victories over the weekend. “She was my first Grade 1 winner here at Keeneland. I’m just do proud of her.”

Monomoy Girl is the fourth mare to win the Breeders’ Cup Distaff twice, following Bayakoa (1989-90), Royal Delta (2011-12), and Beholder (2013, 2016).

Monomoy Girl was scheduled to be sold at Sunday’s Fasig-Tipton November Sale. She will do so having crossed the wire first in 14 of 15 starts, though one was taken away when she was demoted from first to second in the 2018 Cotillion (G1). That was her only official loss that season as she compiled other wins in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff, Coaching Club American Oaks (G1), Acorn (G1), Kentucky Oaks (G1), Ashland (G1), and Rachel Alexandra (G2).

Missing all of her 4-year-old season due to various ailments, Monomoy Girl returned to action last May, easily winning a Churchill Downs allowance. Her subsequent wins in the Ruffian (G2) and La Troienne (G1) were also accomplished in facile fashion. Her record now stands at 15-13-2-0, $4,426,818.

Bred by FPF and Highland Ranch in Kentucky, Monomoy Girl is a 5-year-old daughter of Tapizar produced by Drumette, a daughter of Henny Hughes who’s also reared Mr. Monomoy, who captured a division of the Risen Star (G2) last spring.