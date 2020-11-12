North American Allowance Results Nov. 13

6—TELEPHONE TALKER, c, 3, Wicked Strong–Kathern’s Kitten, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Ramsey, Kenneth L and Sarah K, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Florent Geroux, $50,240.3—Attorney Tim, g, 4, Sky Mesa–Bobby’s Babe, by Smart Strike. O-Lloyd Madison Farms, IV LLC, B-Lloyd Madison IV, LLC (KY), $17,400.5—Winning Impression, g, 3, Paynter–Unbridled Sonya, by Unbridled’s Song. ($17,000 ’18 KEESEP; $77,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-West Point Thoroughbreds and Pearl Racing, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $8,700.

CD, 9TH, ALW, $87,735, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 11-12. Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (gd)

1—BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA, f, 3, Tapiture–Wild Debutante, by Forest Wildcat. ($150,000 ’18 FTKJUL; $35,000 ’18 KEEJAN). O-Hoffman Family Racing, LLC and Landry, Steve, B-Cloyce Clark & Jay Goodwin (KY), T-Thomas M. Amoss, J-Florent Geroux, $51,388.3—French Empire, m, 5, Street Sense–Aquitaine, by Empire Maker. ($190,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Contreras Stable Inc and Victory Stables, LLC, B-Ramona S Bass, LLC (KY), $17,800.4—Second Coming, f, 4, Ghostzapper–Sweet Awakening, by Street Cry (IRE). ($310,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-G Watts Humphrey, Jr, B-Aaron Sones, John Bates, Ron Kirk & Michael Riordan (KY), $8,900.

CD, 7TH, AOC, $86,737, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 11-12. Winning Time: 1:35 2/5 (ft)

4—MISCHIEF AFOOT, g, 3, Into Mischief–W W American, by Quiet American. ($210,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Burning Daylight Farms, Inc and Galbraith, Rebecca, B-Clearsky Farms (KY), T-James J. Toner, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $45,100.2—Dudley Square, c, 3, Into Mischief–Date to Remember, by Bernardini. O-Siena Farm LLC, B-Siena Farms LLC (KY), $16,400.1—V. I. P. Ticket, c, 4, Windsor Castle–Touring Hong Kong, by Cherokee’s Boy. O-Alexandro Rubim Dias, B-Dr Alexandro Rubim Dias (MD), $9,840.

AQU, 8TH, ALW, $82,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 11-12. Winning Time: 1:53 2/5 (my)

1—DERZKII, g, 2, Frac Daddy–Lady Sarah, by Whywhywhy. O-Fieldstone Farms Inc, B-Megan Allan & Lesley Kraus (ON), T-Carlos Grant, J-Emma-Jayne Wilson, $23,424.3—Download, c, 2, Society’s Chairman–Jademarie, by Malibu Moon. (C$200,000 ’19 ONTAUG). O-Zilli Racing Stables, Le Amici Racing Stable, Samotowka Stables and De Paulo, Michael P, B-Robert Marzilli (ON), $7,808.2—Jacoba, c, 2, Laoban–Yankee Bright, by Elusive Quality. ($2,000 ’19 OBSJAN; $20,000 ’19 OBSOCT). O-Nathan Squires, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (NY), $3,579.

WO, 1ST, OCL, $39,150, 2YO, 1M 70Y, 11-12. Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (ft)

5—RUSSELDOINGTHINGS, g, 3, Golden Lad–Corinnaise, by Corinthian. ($20,000 ’18 FTMOCT; $175,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Dubb, Michael, Simon, David and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Classic Thoroughbred XII (MD), T-Brittany Russell, J-Sheldon Russell, $19,950.4—Nautical Nature, g, 5, The Factor–Atlantic Rainbow, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Stud Cigar Stable, LLC, B-Housatonic Stables LLC (MD), $7,350.1—Whiskey and You, c, 3, Friesan Fire–Tizling, by Tiznow. O-Terry H Overmier, B-Winding Creek Farm (MD), $3,850.

LRL, 8TH, ALW, $38,850, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 11-12. Winning Time: 1:03 4/5 (my)

6—BAYOU CAT, g, 3, Turbo Compressor–Jennys Royalpurple, by Bluegrass Cat. O-Cathi Jones, B-Cathi Diane Jones (IN), T-Tim Eggleston, J-Rodney A. Prescott, $23,100.5—Mai Tai’s Gem, g, 3, Gemologist–Lil Mai Tai, by Lil E. Tee. O-Rancho Monarca, LLC, B-Rancho Monarca, LLC (IN), $7,700.3—Redyornothereicome, g, 5, Ready’s Image–Mizzen My Momma, by Mizzen Mast. O-Jay Oringer, B-Penny S Lauer & Michael E Lauer (IN), $3,850.

IND, 3RD, ALW, $38,500, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 11-12. Winning Time: 1:42 4/5 (ft)

3—JUST KIDDING, g, 8, Kiss the Kid–Catomaria, by Tale of the Cat. ($110,000 2014 OBSJUN). O-Moshe Mark, B-Steve Tucker (FL), T-Jorge Delgado, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $22,800.2—First and Three, c, 4, First Dude–Superior Sarah, by Werblin. O-AJ Prasaguet, B-Three Gin Guys Stable (FL), $8,360.1—Ingreido, c, 4, Uncle Mo–Dixie Shea, by Malibu Moon. O-P and G Stable, B-P G Stables LLC (FL), $4,180.

GPW, 7TH, AOC, $38,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 11-12. Winning Time: 1:43 (sy)

2—HERE COMES TREY, g, 3, Unbridled Express–Amanda’s Crown, by Crown Ambassador. ($17,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Bermudez, Morgan and Rivera, Jorge L, B-Swifty Farms Inc (IN), T-Curtis L. Pulliam, J-Samuel E. Bermudez, $21,900.5—Major Sparks, g, 3, Colonel John–Zipso Facto, by City Zip. O-Lucky J Stables, LLC, B-Cal Johnston (IN), $7,300.4—Proud N Famous, g, 3, Congrats–Ancient Bells, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($20,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-R Gary Patrick, B-Swifty Farms Inc (IN), $3,650.

IND, 2ND, ALW, $36,500, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 11-12. Winning Time: 1:38 3/5 (gd)

7—LADY ORCHID, f, 4, Oratory–Burst of Life, by Soto. O-Lori L Bravo, B-Lori L Bravo (OK), T-Francisco Bravo, J-Floyd Wethey, Jr., $22,341.3—Texas Rain, f, 3, Holiday Promise–Bluegrass Miss, by Bluegrass Cat. O-Simonovich, Melvin and Simonovich, Mark, B-Jose Luis Espinoza (KY), $6,049.2—Seattle Slang, f, 3, Tapit–Seattle Smooth, by Quiet American. ($325,000 ’18 FTSAUG; $600,000 2019 FTFMAR). O-Phoenix Thoroughbred, LTD, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $3,327.

RP, 6TH, ALW, $34,694, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 11-11. Winning Time: 1:39 (ft)

1—DOUBLE WHOPPER, f, 2, Maclean’s Music–Cheyenne Autumn, by Indian Charlie. O-Mario Morales, B-Johnson, Galvin & Flounders (KY), T-Michel Douaihy, J-Marcelino Pedroza, $19,500.6—Golden Grant, f, 2, Stay Thirsty–Goldies Giant, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Millard R Seldin Revocable Trust, B-Millard R Seldin Rev Trust (KY), $6,500.5—Taylor Avenue, f, 2, Mshawish–Aqualane Shores, by Friends Lake. ($70,000 ’18 KEENOV; $110,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Commonwealth New Era Racing, B-Summerhill Farm (LA), $3,250.

IND, 1ST, ALW, $32,500, 2YO, F, 6F, 11-12. Winning Time: 1:12 (ft)

4—BOB’S BAD BOY, g, 6, Game Plan–Mephista, by Devil His Due. O-Stephen K Charles, B-Robert Padilla (CA), T-Mindy J. Willis, J-Lindey Wade, $17,796.5—Sedaris, g, 4, Doctor Chit–Queena Corrina, by Here We Come. O-Stan K Wilson, B-Stan Wilson (OK), $8,407.2—Soul Ready, g, 4, More Than Ready–Shirl’s Soul, by Perfect Soul (IRE). ($125,000 2018 FTFMAR). O-L and N Racing LLC, B-Charles Fipke (KY), $3,263.

RP, 7TH, ALW, $32,391, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 11-11. Winning Time: :56 3/5 (gd)

2—SUMMER REVOLUTION, g, 7, Summer Bird–Revolutionary Act, by Boston Harbor. ($40,000 ’14 KEESEP; $90,000 2015 OBSMAR). O-Danny R Caldwell, B-Camelia Casby (KY), T-Oscar Flores, J-Sophie Doyle, $18,198.7—Catdaddy, g, 5, Munnings–Catofmine, by Cat Thief. O-Drake, Richard, Dyson, Larry and Elliott, Bill, B-Michael Power (KY), $6,066.4—All West, c, 4, Flashback–Clear Distinction, by Storm Cat. ($100,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Gus King, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $3,336.

RP, 8TH, ALW, $30,500, 3YO/UP, 1M, 11-11. Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (ft)

2—SOLAR WARMING, g, 5, Data Link–Soleil Rouge, by E Dubai. ($30,000 ’15 KEENOV; $90,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Imaginary Stables and Ancel Stables, B-Royal Oak Farm, LLC (KY), T-Andrew L. Simoff, J-Inoel Beato, $16,800.3—Known Quantity, c, 4, Petionville–Chance Dance, by American Chance. O-Tom Coulter, B-Arrowwood Farm, Inc (PA), $6,720.5—Dig Charlie Dig, g, 6, Discreetly Mine–Concert Strike, by Smart Strike. ($30,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Charles Lo and Jagger Inc, B-Doug Branham & Felicia Branham (KY), $3,080.

PEN, 6TH, ALW, $29,120, 3YO/UP, 1M, 11-11. Winning Time: 1:37 4/5 (sy)

8—UNTAPPED ENERGY, f, 3, Unbridled Energy–Jewels n Jeans, by Quiet Enjoyment. O-Mitre Box Stable, B-Williams Racing Corp (WV), T-Jay P. Bernardini, J-Alex Gonzalez, $11,716.1—El a Vader, f, 4, Machen–Proudtobyourfriend, by Proud Citizen. O-Michelle Helms, B-Michelle Lyn Helms (WV), $4,040.3—S S Alternate, f, 3, Alternation–Didhementionmyname, by Thunder Gulch. O-Jennifer Schunk, B-Williams Racing Corp (WV), $2,020.