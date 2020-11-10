North American Allowance Results November 10

|PRX, 9TH, ALW, $41,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 11-10.
|8—
|SLINGIN SAMMY B, f, 4, Cross Traffic–Flashy Gray, by Flashy Bull. ($20,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-John Fanelli, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), T-Joseph Taylor, J-Mychel J. Sanchez, $24,000.
|4—
|Dantastic, f, 3, Danza–Go Steady, by Allen’s Prospect. O-Tom Ryan, B-Thomas J Ryan (NJ), $8,000.
|2—
|Ellarella, f, 4, Bank Heist–Bellarella, by First Samurai. O-Grimm Racing Stables, LLC, B-Kaz Hill Farm (NY), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (ft)
|IND, 3RD, ALW, $32,500, 2YO, F, 7 1/2FT, 11-10.
|5—
|XTREMA, f, 2, Exaggerator–Gold n Eskimo, by Seeking the Gold. ($55,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Big Chief Racing, LLC, Rocker O Ranch, LLC and Desormeaux, J Keith, B-K C Garrett Farm (KY), T-J. Keith Desormeaux, J-Jermaine V. Bridgmohan, $19,500.
|8—
|Pharoah’s Gold, f, 2, American Pharoah–Santa Catarina, by Unbridled. O-English, Kenneth D and Braun, Alan, B-Chelston/Orpendale (KY), $6,500.
|3—
|Jolina, f, 2, Lemon Drop Kid–Julie Be Good, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Richard Otto Stables, Inc, B-R Otto Stables, Inc (IL), $3,250.
|Winning Time: 1:33 (fm)
|MNR, 8TH, ALW, $16,910, 3YO, F, 5 1/2F, 11-9.
|5—
|FIONA POWER, f, 3, Paynter–Mizzcan’tbewrong, by Mizzen Mast. O-Steve Cannon, B-Donegal Breeding (KY), T-Barbara J. Riley, J-Luis H. Colon, $10,324.
|7—
|Cash Code, f, 3, City Zip–Cascading Cash, by Distorted Humor. O-Jerry Jamgotchian, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), $3,560.
|2—
|Peek a Boo I See U, f, 3, Archarcharch–Seans Silverdancer, by Najran. O-Lewis E Mathews, Jr, B-Robert Yagos & Val Yagos (KY), $1,780.
|Winning Time: 1:08 2/5 (ft)
