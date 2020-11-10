North American Allowance Results November 10

5—

XTREMA, f, 2, Exaggerator–Gold n Eskimo, by Seeking the Gold. ($55,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Big Chief Racing, LLC, Rocker O Ranch, LLC and Desormeaux, J Keith, B-K C Garrett Farm (KY), T-J. Keith Desormeaux, J-Jermaine V. Bridgmohan, $19,500.