North American Allowance Results November 16

|PRX, 9TH, AOC, $53,604, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-16.
|1—
|THISCATCANJUMP, c, 4, Jump Start–Cat Mistress, by Tale of the Cat. O-Richard Malouf, B-Richard Malouf (PA), T-Scott A. Lake, J-Frankie Pennington, $34,400.
|2—
|Inter Miami, c, 3, Big Drama–Peruvian Jane, by Colonel John. O-Santa Rosa Racing Stables, B-Sergio Ripamonti (FL), $8,200.
|6—
|Final Shot, g, 5, Talent Search–Last Shot, by Pioneering. O-Hopes Racing Stable, Inc, B-Wendy H Mutnick (PA), $6,314.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|PRX, 8TH, ALW, $36,250, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-16.
|1—
|SCREEN SAVER, g, 4, Albert the Great–Touch Screen, by Bandini. O-R and L Racing, B-Rick Molineaux (PA), T-Patricia Farro, J-Jason Nguyen, $21,000.
|4—
|Geebert, g, 4, Albert the Great–Gee Pari, by Perigee Moon. O-Richard Ciavardone, B-Richard Molineaux (PA), $7,000.
|7—
|Chrisatude, g, 3, Il Villano–Stars n’ Amber, by Star of Valor. O-Abrams, Ronald B and Abrams, Jack, B-Chuck Russo (PA), $3,850.
|Winning Time: 1:12 (ft)
|RP, 9TH, ALW, $34,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 11-16.
|8—
|TUT’S REVENGE, g, 4, Eskendereya–Cat Five’ O, by Pleasantly Perfect. O-Claim To Fame Stable, B-Lane Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), T-Clinton C. Stuart, J-David Cabrera, $20,349.
|1—
|Don’task Don’ttell, g, 6, To Honor and Serve–Askbut I Won’ttell, by Horse Chestnut (SAF). O-Steven M Asmussen, B-Team Block (IL), $6,783.
|6—
|Astounding, h, 8, Tapit–Smarty Deb, by Smart Strike. ($270,000 ’13 KEESEP). O-Danny R Caldwell, B-Northwest Farms LLC (KY), $3,731.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (gd)
|RP, 4TH, ALW, $32,475, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 11-16.
|3—
|EGO, g, 5, Quality Road–Charade, by Malibu Moon. ($20,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Poindexter Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Jeanne Canty, Judy Hicks, Kathryn Nikkel & Pegasus Stud LLC (KY), T-Lynn Chleborad, J-Alex Birzer, $17,796.
|2—
|Gospel Musketeer, g, 4, Musketier (GER)–Pleasant Mystery, by Pleasant Tap. O-Steve F Williams, B-Steve Williams (OK), $8,407.
|8—
|Bandit Swanson, g, 4, Ghostzapper–Snooki, by Empire Maker. ($120,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Sanders, Wayne and Hirsch, Larry, B-CESA Farm & Laberinto Farm & Racing Stables Corp (KY), $3,263.
|Winning Time: 1:44 4/5 (ft)
|RP, 8TH, AOC, $32,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 11-16.
|6—
|CALIENTE CANDY, f, 4, Sidney’s Candy–Nicks, by Salt Lake. ($20,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Jones, Laurence and Evans Thoroughbred Racing, LLC, B-Rodrigo Cunha (KY), T-Danny Pish, J-Luis S. Quinonez, $19,149.
|1—
|Arizona Sun, f, 3, Ministers Wild Cat–Cave Springs, by In Excess (IRE). ($11,000 ’18 ARZNOV). O-Randy Howg, B-Fleming Thoroughbred Farm LLC (AZ), $6,383.
|4—
|Lay M Out, f, 4, Flat Out–Lucky M, by Pollock’s Luck. ($67,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Gwendolyn K Crosser, B-H Allen Poindexter (KY), $3,511.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|RP, 3RD, ALW, $31,650, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 11-16.
|1—
|SIMPLE PLEASURE, f, 4, Super Saver–Delicatus, by Distorted Humor. ($160,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Theodore G Rork, B-Briland Farm, Robert Mitchell &Stacy Mitchell (KY), T-Matt Hebert, J-Lane J. Luzzi, $17,898.
|5—
|Dixie Mo, f, 3, Uncle Mo–Winnie Dixie, by Dixie Union. O-Darren Fleming, B-Mrs Fitriani Hay (KY), $5,966.
|6—
|Tiztheboss, f, 3, Danza–H C Fawn, by Bellamy Road. O-Hidden Creek Farm and Silva Racing LLC, B-Scott Pierce (OK), $4,931.
|Winning Time: 1:38 1/5 (ft)
