North American Allowance Results November 16

PRX, 8TH, ALW, $36,250, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-16.

1—

SCREEN SAVER, g, 4, Albert the Great–Touch Screen, by Bandini. O-R and L Racing, B-Rick Molineaux (PA), T-Patricia Farro, J-Jason Nguyen, $21,000.

4—

Geebert, g, 4, Albert the Great–Gee Pari, by Perigee Moon. O-Richard Ciavardone, B-Richard Molineaux (PA), $7,000.

7—

Chrisatude, g, 3, Il Villano–Stars n’ Amber, by Star of Valor. O-Abrams, Ronald B and Abrams, Jack, B-Chuck Russo (PA), $3,850.