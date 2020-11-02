North American Allowance Results November 2

|PRX, 9TH, ALW, $50,600, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 11-2.
|10—
|ISABELLA SMILE, f, 4, El Padrino–Smilestone, by Mizzen Mast. ($36,000 2019 FTMWIN). O-Richard Malouf, B-Joseph Besecker (PA), T-Scott A. Lake, J-Angel R. Rodriguez, $33,600.
|5—
|Map of America, f, 3, Liam’s Map–Yolie’s Choice, by Silver Deputy. ($10,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-M3 Racing Stable, B-Martha Jane Mulholland & Candyland Farm (KY), $8,000.
|1—
|Mabel Island, f, 3, Mission Impazible–Catalina Island, by Belong to Me. ($15,000 ’18 OBSJAN; $20,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Perez Stables LLC, B-Sequel Stallions New York, Twin Creeks & Eisaman Farms NY, LLC (NY), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:18 4/5 (ft)
|PRX, 8TH, AOC, $41,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 11-2.
|6—
|PORTAL CREEK, f, 4, Shanghai Bobby–Silent Stream, by Tricky Creek. ($22,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Ten Strike Racing, B-White Fox Farm (KY), T-Juan Carlos Guerrero, J-Ruben Silvera, $24,600.
|8—
|Flashndynamite, m, 5, Flashstorm–Dynamite Jewel, by Badge. O-Kasey K Racing Stable LLC and Day, Michael, B-Rae Marie Smith (FL), $8,200.
|7—
|Ankle Monitor, f, 3, Raison d’Etat–Misty Michelle, by K One King. ($3,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Magic Stable, LLC, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $4,510.
|Winning Time: 1:39 2/5 (ft)
|IND, 3RD, ALW, $36,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 11-2.
|8—
|SERENA BECK, f, 3, Bayern–Serena’s Reward, by Grand Reward. O-Walsh, Chris and Alan, B-Chris Walsh & Alan Walsh (IN), T-Antonio Duran, J-Santo Sanjur, $21,900.
|1—
|Golden Command, f, 4, Strong Mandate–Orangeblackandgold, by Rock Hard Ten. ($8,100 2019 INDOCT). O-Contreras Stable Inc, B-Randy Burkett (IN), $7,300.
|6—
|An Indiana Night, f, 3, Noble’s Promise–Nightly Ritual, by Crown Ambassador. O-McCrary, Fred D and Neil, B-Fred McCrary & Neil McCrary (IN), $3,650.
|Winning Time: 1:12 1/5 (ft)
|MVR, 4TH, ALW, $30,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 11-2.
|7—
|HEAVEN SENT ANGEL, f, 3, Mobil–Camp Fairfax R N, by Forest Camp. O-Catherine Angelo, B-Carol Duncan & Daryl Duncan (OH), T-Nabu Morales, J-Fernando Salazar Becerra, $18,300.
|3—
|Valley of Mo’ara, f, 3, Overanalyze–Pola Golden R N, by Golden Missile. ($13,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC, TEC Racing (Elliott S Logan) and RTA Family Trust, B-Michael William Soehnlen (OH), $6,100.
|6—
|Windy Lu Who, f, 3, Justin Phillip–Windsail, by Grand Appointment. O-Pocket Aces Racing LLC and Susan Anderson Racing, LLC, B-Susan Anderson Racing LLC (OH), $3,050.
|Winning Time: 1:13 4/5 (my)
|MVR, 7TH, ALW, $30,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 11-2.
|4—
|SOLE FACTOR, f, 4, The Factor–Aurora Sol, by Chester House. O-Royer Family Stables and Aurora Racing, B-Peter Sheppell, T-Jeffrey Radosevich, J-Luis Rivera, $18,3000.
|6—
|She’s Crafty, f, 3, Flat Out–Crafty Tigress, by Hold That Tiger. O-Poe Racing Stable LLC and Double Down Racing, B-Poe Racing Stable & Wynn Blanton (OH), $6,100.
|1—
|Speak Lightly, f, 3, Mr Speaker–Stella Girl, by Bellamy Road. O-Ruberto Racing Stable, Inc, B-Mr & Mrs Louis Ruberto Jr (OH), $3,050.
|Winning Time: 1:13 2/5 (my)
|MVR, 1ST, ALW, $30,200, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 11-2.
|2—
|H. F. CARMEL, f, 4, Revolutionary–Flip Side, by Devil His Due. O-Harold Fishman, B-Dr Harold Fishman (OH), T-Michael L. Rone, J-Joseph D. Ramos, $19,720.
|6—
|High Fire, f, 4, Bullet Train (GB)–Hi Sugar, by Jump Start. O-John F Walsh III, B-John F Walsh III (OH), $6,240.
|3—
|Loran Holiday (ARG), m, 6, Harlan’s Holiday–Miss Super Lux (ARG), by Numerous. O-Silver Tyme Stables and Hiles, Jeff A, B-Firmamento (ARG), $2,120.
|Winning Time: 1:41 1/5 (my)
|RP, 9TH, ALW, $30,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 11-1.
|1—
|FORTY NINE MODEL, f, 3, Daaher–Huckie, by Fast Play. O-Danny R Caldwell, B-Stacey Moak (LA), T-Oscar Flores, J-Sophie Doyle, $17,745.
|7—
|Uptownblingithome, f, 3, Too Much Bling–Island Artist, by Artie Schiller. O-Hutka, Marcus D and Henningsgard, Jon R, B-Jon Henningsgard & Dr Marcus Hudka DVM (TX), $5,915.
|8—
|Nautical Gem, f, 3, Gemologist–Miss Kekoa, by Exchange Rate. O-Steven M Asmussen, B-Barry Butzow & Joni Butzow (KY), $3,253.
|Winning Time: :57 3/5 (gd)
|MVR, 5TH, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-2.
|5—
|DOUGIE D ORO, g, 4, Mio d’Oro–Do the Tiger, by Hold That Tiger. O-Jerry S Sparks, B-Douglas Shanyfelt (OH), T-James H. McDonald, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $17,400.
|8—
|Ima Believer, g, 4, Misremembered–Magnificent Miss, by Chester House. O-Kristina M Tumblin, B-Steve M DeMaiolo (OH), $5,800.
|3—
|Iron Men of Metz, g, 3, Added Edge–Ur Alwaysonmymind, by Grand Reward. O-Michael J Annechino, B-Raimonde Farms Ltd (OH), $2,900.
|Winning Time: 1:12 3/5 (my)
|MVR, 3RD, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-2.
|6—
|DOUGS MORNING PICK, g, 3, Morning Line–Turbulent Air, by Montbrook. O-Wesley Singleton, B-Wellbourne Farms LLC (OH), T-Donald L. Radcliff, Jr., J-Yarmarie L. Correa, $17,400.
|4—
|Quality Man, g, 3, Elusive Quality–Tomorrow Story, by Smart Strike. ($45,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Michael L Rone, B-Godolphin & Steve M De Maiolo (OH), $5,800.
|3—
|Who Dat Mo, g, 4, Uncle Mo–Carly’s City, by Carson City. ($15,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Khadeem Galloway, B-Langsem Farm, Inc (OH), $2,900.
|Winning Time: 1:14 1/5 (my)
