North American Allowance Results November 21

Disqualification in this race

LRL, 8TH, AOC, $48,150, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 11-21.

8—

PARADISE PRIDE, g, 3, To Honor and Serve–Bird of Paradise, by Summer Bird. O-Caonabo Stable, LLC, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), T-Rodolfo Sanchez-Salomon, J-Jevian Toledo, $25,650.

4—

Beyond the Victory, g, 4, To Honor and Serve–Kissimmee Twice, by Indian Charlie. O-Gene Gould, Jr, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), $9,450.

1—

Dixie Drawl, g, 4, Done Talking–Golden Pleasant, by Touch Gold. O-Mopo Racing, B-F G Smith Sr (SC), $4,950.