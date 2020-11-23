North American Allowance Results November 23

|RP, 10TH, ALW, $38,250, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 11-23.
|4—
|DIPPING IN, f, 3, Lea–Soloing, by Runaway Groom. ($85,000 ’17 KEENOV; $80,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Ron Stolich, B-Center Hills Farm (OK), T-H. Ray Ashford, Jr., J-Ramon A. Vazquez, $22,023.
|6—
|Between the Arches, m, 6, Archarcharch–Cool Calculations, by Chimes Band. O-Colleen Davidson, B-Red Tail Ridge Racing Stables LLC (OK), $8,441.
|7—
|Special Treasure, f, 3, Special Rate–Borrego’s Treasure, by Borrego. O-Tony Wilson, B-Leslie Clemmer (OK), $4,931.
|Winning Time: 1:17 1/5 (ft)
|PRX, 9TH, ALW, $36,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 11-23.
|1A—
|HIBACHI, g, 3, Japan–Dreaming of Rose, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-Nicholas Cammarano, Jr, B-Cynthia Darrah-Hipple (PA), T-Guadalupe Preciado, J-John Bisono, $21,000.
|1—
|Ronin Warrior, g, 3, Japan–Perfect Lover, by Not for Love. O-Nicholas Cammarano, Jr, B-Cynthia J Darrah-Hipple (PA), $7,000.
|4—
|Wise Jude, h, 5, Wiseman’s Ferry–Sweet as You Are, by Mecke. O-A and J Racing Stable LLC, B-A & J Racing Stable LLC (PA), $3,850.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (ft)
|RP, 9TH, AOC, $32,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-23.
|4—
|DIRECT DIAL, h, 5, Too Much Bling–Fast Find, by Mineshaft. ($105,000 ’16 TEXAUG). O-WS Farish, B-W S Farish (TX), T-Danny Pish, J-Lane J. Luzzi, $19,200.
|5—
|Tiz Alluptome Now, h, 5, Morning Line–Affidavit, by Corinthian. ($15,500 2017 TEXAPR). O-Jim E McGuire, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), $6,400.
|2—
|D’ Rapper, g, 7, Cherokee Rap–D’ Code, by Boundary. O-Danny R Caldwell, B-William Tippett (IL), $3,520.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|MVR, 1ST, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 11-23.
|6—
|MA KETTLE, f, 3, Kettle Corn–Cindy Cata, by Cowtown Cat. O-Strike Plate LLC, B-Danny R Bird (OH), T-Danny R. Bird, J-T. D. Houghton, $17,400.
|2—
|Justa Cowgirl, f, 4, Western Pride–Senorita’s Secrets, by Sea of Secrets. O-Poole, Joseph M and McCall, Richard H, B-Troy J Gayheart (OH), $5,800.
|5—
|Island Chic, f, 3, Unbridledwood–Haiti Lady, by Petionville. O-Robert A Rowe, B-Robert Allen Rowe & Daniela M Rowe (OH), $2,900.
|Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (my)
Leave a Reply