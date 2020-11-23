North American Allowance Results November 23

PRX, 9TH, ALW, $36,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 11-23.

HIBACHI, g, 3, Japan–Dreaming of Rose, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-Nicholas Cammarano, Jr, B-Cynthia Darrah-Hipple (PA), T-Guadalupe Preciado, J-John Bisono, $21,000.

Ronin Warrior, g, 3, Japan–Perfect Lover, by Not for Love. O-Nicholas Cammarano, Jr, B-Cynthia J Darrah-Hipple (PA), $7,000.

Wise Jude, h, 5, Wiseman’s Ferry–Sweet as You Are, by Mecke. O-A and J Racing Stable LLC, B-A & J Racing Stable LLC (PA), $3,850.