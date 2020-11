North American Allowance Results November 24

PRX, 9TH, AOC, $43,804, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 11-24.

1A—

DECOUPAGE, f, 4, Alternation–Deco Rocks, by Rockport Harbor. O-Madison Avenue Racing Stable, Inc and Jagger, Inc, B-Dr Stephen G Jackson & Debbie Jackson (KY), T-Jamie Ness, J-Ruben Silvera, $24,600.

1—

Baby Boss, m, 5, Frost Giant–Wild in Montana, by Yankee Victor. ($23,000 2017 FTMMAY). O-Johnson, Troy and Jagger, Inc, B-Eric Bishop (NY), $8,200.

7—

Isabella Smile, f, 4, El Padrino–Smilestone, by Mizzen Mast. ($36,000 2019 FTMWIN). O-Richard Malouf, B-Joseph Besecker (PA), $6,314.