North American Allowance Results November 26

CT, 2ND, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 11-26.

4—

FANCY CONCHO, g, 3, Fiber Sonde–Shes Pretty Fancy, by My Boy Adam. O-Grams Racing Stable LLC, B-Tim Grams & Judith Grams (WV), T-Timothy C. Grams, J-Christian Hiraldo, $16,725.

5—

Out of Cents, g, 4, Goldencents–Out of Goodbyes, by Out of Place. O-Coleswood Farm, Inc and G L M Stables, B-Schiano racing inc (WV), $5,575.

3—

Triple Bad, g, 4, Siente El Trueno–Endless Horizon, by Western Cat. O-Vicki L Stehr, B-Vicki Stehr (WV), $2,788.