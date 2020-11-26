North American Allowance Results November 26

|CD, 9TH, AOC, $94,365, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-26.
|3—
|BANGO, c, 3, Congrats–Josaka, by Smart Strike. O-Tamaroak Partners LLC, B-Tamaroak Stable (KY), T-Gregory D. Foley, J-Gabriel Saez, $53,096.
|1—
|Strike Power, h, 5, Speightstown–Gold d’Oro, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Courtlandt Farms (Donald and Donna Adam), B-Courtlandt Farm (KY), $18,400.
|6—
|Rubus, g, 5, Majestic Warrior–Country Diva, by Songandaprayer. ($260,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Rigney Racing, LLC, B-Marablue Farm, LLC (KY), $9,200.
|Winning Time: 1:09 (ft)
|CD, 8TH, AOC, $88,807, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 11-26.
|9—
|JEWELED PRINCESS, f, 3, Cairo Prince–Jersey Jules, by Scat Daddy. ($160,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-Walking L Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Mary Reynolds (KY), T-Kenneth G. McPeek, J-Corey J. Lanerie, $51,388.
|4—
|Secondary Market, f, 3, Into Mischief–Starspangledbertie, by Dixie Union. ($275,000 ’17 FTKNOV). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Arthur St George (KY), $17,800.
|5—
|Casual, f, 3, Curlin–Lady Tak, by Mutakddim. O-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (J G Sikura) and Stretch Run Ventures, LLC, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc &Stretch Run Ventures, LLC (KY), $8,900.
|Winning Time: 1:23 1/5 (ft)
|CD, 11TH, ALW, $87,305, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 11-26.
|4—
|ANCIENT WARRIOR, c, 3, Constitution–Wellington Beauty, by Forestry. O-Al Graziani, B-Al Graziani (KY), T-Jerry Hollendorfer, J-Rafael Bejarano, $50,240.
|12—
|Senor Jobim, g, 6, Distorted Humor–Forest Music, by Unbridled’s Song. ($1,525,000 ’15 KEESEP; $37,000 2017 KEENOV; $28,000 2018 KEENOV). O-Steven M Asmussen, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $17,400.
|8—
|Uber Kirk, h, 5, Run Away and Hide–Wildcat Gold, by Forest Wildcat. O-Gentry Farms (Robert Kirk Gentry), B-Gentry Farms (KY), $8,700.
|Winning Time: 1:16 3/5 (ft)
|DMR, 4TH, AOC, $62,100, 3YO, F, 1 1/16MT, 11-26.
|1—
|BEGUILED, f, 3, Orb–Charming N Lovable, by Horse Chestnut (SAF). ($100,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Little Red Feather Racing, B-Claiborne Farm (KY), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Flavien Prat, $35,400.
|4—
|Applecross (IRE), f, 3, Sir Prancealot (IRE)–Champion Tipster (GB), by Pursuit of Love (GB). (10,500EUR ’18 GOFOPN; 60,000GBP 2019 GUKAPR). O-Medallion Racing, Next Wave Racing and McClanahan, Jerry, B-Thomas Cahalan & Sophie Hayley (IRE), $11,800.
|3—
|Avenue de France (FR), f, 3, Cityscape (GB)–Sharja Princess (GB), by Invincible Spirit (IRE). (3,000EUR ’18 ARQOCT; 95,000EUR ’19 ARQARC). O-Benowitz Family Trust, Convergence Stable, Madaket Stables LLC, Wonder Stables, and Powell, Mathilde, B-SARL Jedburgh Stud & Thierry De La Heronniere (FR), $7,580.
|Winning Time: 1:41 1/5 (fm)
|FG, 7TH, AOC, $44,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 11-26.
|*7—
|LOGICAL MYTH, g, 4, Data Link–Undo, by Flatter. ($37,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-JPS Racing, B-Glendalough LLC (KY), T-Joe Sharp, J-Adam Beschizza, $26,400.
|2—
|Silver N Lai, g, 4, Liaison–Silver Hustler, by Political Force. O-Endeavor Farm, Aubrey, Frank, O’Brien, Steve, Duncliffe, Neil and Warnock, Frank, B-Silver Hustler Partners (KY), $8,800.
|6—
|Fielder, g, 6, Sidney’s Candy–Karakorum Fugitive, by Ten Most Wanted. ($180,000 ’15 KEESEP; $70,000 2017 FTKHRA; $100,000 2019 FTMWIN). O-Ron Paolucci Racing, LLC, B-HnR Nothhaft Horseracing LLC (PA), $4,840.
|Winning Time: 1:45 (ft)
|***Silver N Lai finished first but was disqualified and placed second.
|FG, 9TH, ALW, $43,120, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 11-26.
|5—
|DISOBEDIENT, f, 3, Into Mischief–Sca Doodle, by Scat Daddy. ($400,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Martin S Schwartz, B-Machmer Hall (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Shaun Bridgmohan, $25,800.
|14—
|Sweet Blindness, f, 4, Central Banker–Sleek, by Bernardini. ($10,000 ’16 FTNOCT; $41,000 ’17 FTNAUG). O-Andrews T and S Racing, B-Hidden Lake Farm (NY), $8,600.
|3—
|By the Book, f, 3, Ghostzapper–Closeout, by Repriced. O-Glen Hill Farm, B-Glen Hill Farm (KY), $4,730.
|Winning Time: 1:45 2/5 (ft)
|FG, 5TH, AOC, $43,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 11-26.
|7—
|STUCK IN VEGAS, g, 5, Bind–Oh Whata Holiday, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Suite Stable, B-World War IV Racing & Rebel Tide Racing LLC (LA), T-Joseph M. Foster, J-Mitchell Murrill, $25,800.
|9—
|Imindycatbirdseat, g, 6, Redding Colliery–Stage Five Clinger, by Johannesburg. O-Timothy C Guidry, B-Phyllis J Hodges (LA), $8,600.
|5—
|Guitar Tribute, g, 3, Star Guitar–Sunday’s Child, by Any Given Saturday. O-Brittlyn Stable, Inc, B-Brittlyn Inc (LA), $4,730.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (ft)
|LRL, 7TH, ALW, $36,050, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 11-26.
|5—
|CLOSER LOOK, g, 4, Take Charge Indy–Willa On the Move, by Two Punch. ($40,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-PR Racing, B-Marathon Farms Inc (MD), T-A. Ferris Allen, III, J-Jorge Ruiz, $19,950.
|3—
|Benandjoe, g, 4, El Padrino–Saar Treaty, by Saarland. O-Philmor Racing Stable, LLC, B-Two Legends Farm (MD), $7,350.
|6—
|Market Mover, g, 3, Imagining–Manhattan Madam, by Not for Love. ($2,500 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Runaway Point Farms LLC, B-Dr & Mrs Thomas Bowman (MD), $3,850.
|Winning Time: 1:49 4/5 (ft)
|PEN, 5TH, ALW, $31,360, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 11-25.
|1—
|JULUCA, f, 4, Blame–Lovely Stay, by Flower Alley. O-Singing Bridge Stable, B-Jonathan Sheppard (PA), T-Jonathan E. Sheppard, J-Andrew Wolfsont, $20,160.
|7—
|Wicked Solution, f, 3, Real Solution–Wicked Draw, by Wild and Wicked. ($30,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-LBR Racing Stable, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $5,600.
|4—
|Forgotten One, f, 4, Tritap–Dream With Us, by Bernstein. O-Phillip J Farley, B-Share the Risk Partnership (MD), $3,080.
|Winning Time: 1:46 3/5 (ft)
|CT, 2ND, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 11-26.
|4—
|FANCY CONCHO, g, 3, Fiber Sonde–Shes Pretty Fancy, by My Boy Adam. O-Grams Racing Stable LLC, B-Tim Grams & Judith Grams (WV), T-Timothy C. Grams, J-Christian Hiraldo, $16,725.
|5—
|Out of Cents, g, 4, Goldencents–Out of Goodbyes, by Out of Place. O-Coleswood Farm, Inc and G L M Stables, B-Schiano racing inc (WV), $5,575.
|3—
|Triple Bad, g, 4, Siente El Trueno–Endless Horizon, by Western Cat. O-Vicki L Stehr, B-Vicki Stehr (WV), $2,788.
|Winning Time: 1:18 1/5 (ft)
