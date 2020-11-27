North American Allowance Results November 27

|CD, 9TH, AOC, $87,863, 3YO/UP, 1M, 11-27.
|HOG CREEK HUSTLE, c, 4, Overanalyze–Candy Fortune, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($150,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Something Special Racing, LLC, B-Hargus Sexton & Sandra Sexton & Silver Fern Farm, LLC (KY), T-Vickie L. Foley, J-Corey J. Lanerie, $53,096.
|Royal Mesa, c, 4, Sky Mesa–Flashy Campaign, by Political Force. O-Jerry Namy, B-Jerry Namy (KY), $18,400.
|Home Base, h, 5, Street Sense–Cast Call, by A.P. Indy. ($190,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Tom Kagele, B-Christine Katherine Hayden (ON), $5,260.
|Winning Time: 1:35 (ft)
|CD, 8TH, ALW, $86,810, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 11-27.
|VILLANELLE, f, 3, Curlin–Gamay Noir, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($300,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-NK Racing and LNJ Foxwoods, B-Summer Wind Equine (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $50,240.
|Quiet Dignity, f, 4, Kitten’s Joy–Figarie, by Bernardini. ($170,000 ’17 KEESEP; $75,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Dream with Me Stables, Inc (KY), $17,400.
|Tempers Rising, f, 3, Bayern–Marchmont, by Mountain Cat. ($50,000 ’17 KEENOV; $70,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Stanley, Mark H and Stanley, Nancy W, B-Dr Bryan Boone DVM (KY), $8,700.
|Winning Time: 1:44 2/5 (ft)
|CD, 3RD, AOC, $85,208, 3YO/UP, 7F, 11-27.
|SILVER STATE, c, 3, Hard Spun–Supreme, by Empire Maker. ($450,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC and Willis Horton Racing LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $51,388.
|Shashashakemeup, c, 3, Shackleford–Churchflower, by Pulpit. ($5,000 ’17 KEENOV; $45,000 ’18 OBSOCT). O-Tom Kagele, B-Larkspur Thoroughbreds & Darby Dan (KY), $17,800.
|Straight Shot, g, 4, Trappe Shot–Izarra, by Distorted Humor. O-Whitham Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Whitham Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $8,900.
|Winning Time: 1:21 2/5 (ft)
|AQU, 7TH, AOC, $84,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-27.
|PETE’S PLAY CALL, g, 7, Munnings–Taft Lil Queen, by Irish Open. ($90,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-Gus A Ginesin, B-Mr & Mrs Charles McGinnes (MD), T-John T. Toscano, Jr., J-Jose L. Ortiz, $46,200.
|Secret Rules, c, 3, Secret Circle–Missy Rules, by Peace Rules. ($5,000 ’17 KEENOV; $75,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-LRE Racing LLC and JEH Racing Stable LLC, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (KY), $16,800.
|Chateau, g, 5, Flat Out–Distinct Sparkle, by With Distinction. ($5,500 ’16 FTKOCT). O-Michael Dubb, B-Preston Stables LLC (KY), $10,080.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (gd)
|CD, 5TH, ALW, $77,195, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 11-27.
|SHE CAN’T SING, f, 3, Bernardini–Distorted Music, by Distorted Humor. O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Lothenbach Stables Inc (KY), T-Chris M. Block, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $50,240.
|Jilted Bride, f, 3, Wicked Strong–Cry At My Wedding, by Street Cry (IRE). ($150,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Bradley Thoroughbreds, Cambron, Tim, Cambron, Anna, Carruth, Brady and Carruth, Zane, B-Bobby Jones Equine, LLC (FL), $9,800.
|Never Forget, f, 3, War Front–Frivolous, by Empire Maker. O-G Watts Humphrey, Jr, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), $8,700.
|Winning Time: 1:16 2/5 (ft)
|AQU, 4TH, ALW, $72,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 11-27.
|SPIN A YARN, f, 3, Forty Tales–Satin Sheeks, by Elusive Quality. O-Broman, Sr, Chester and Broman, Mary, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), T-Christopher Progno, J-Jose Lezcano, $39,600.
|Impazible Donna, f, 3, Mission Impazible–Pink Lollipops, by Silver Deputy. O-Flying P Stable, B-Twin Creeks Farm (NY), $14,400.
|Honey Money, f, 3, Central Banker–Bullish Sentiment, by Stormy Atlantic. ($55,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $240,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Bilinski, Darlene and Patten, Harry, B-Klaravich Stables (NY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (gd)
|DMR, 2ND, AOC, $59,500, 3YO/UP, 1M, 11-27.
|OFFSHORE AFFAIR, g, 4, Lucky Pulpit–Harbor Song, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Irvin Racing Stable, B-C-Punch Ranch Inc (CA), T-Carla Gaines, J-Umberto Rispoli, $35,400.
|El Huerfano, g, 8, Tannersmyman–Adriftinthebay, by Capsized. O-Glatt, Mark and Where We At, B-M A Douzos (CA), $11,800.
|Antithetical, g, 3, Slew’s Tiznow–Wild Marini, by Marino Marini. ($9,000 2019 CALMIX). O-Miyadi, Steven and Winkler, Mark, B-Rancho San Miguel (CA), $7,080.
|Winning Time: 1:37 4/5 (ft)
|FG, 4TH, ALW, $48,000, 2YO, F, 6F, 11-27.
|WINNING ROMANCE, f, 2, First Samurai–Lipstick Junky, by Flatter. O-Allied Racing Stable, LLC, B-Allied Racing Stable, LLC (LA), T-W. Bret Calhoun, J-James Graham, $28,800.
|Tecate Time, f, 2, Karakontie (JPN)–Urge to Splurge, by Successful Appeal. O-Whispering Oaks Farm LLC, B-Carrol J Castille (LA), $9,600.
|Louleigh, f, 2, Sum of the Parts–Happyfromthegitgo, by Easyfromthegitgo. O-Virgadamo, Rodney and Bonura, Keith, B-Robert Guidry & John Meche (LA), $5,280.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (ft)
|FG, 3RD, AOC, $44,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 11-27.
|UNRESTRICTED, g, 4, Bind–Fairyland Lustre, by Sligo Bay (IRE). O-Columbine Stable LLC, B-Columbine Stable, LLC (LA), T-Albert M. Stall, Jr., J-Colby J. Hernandez, $26,400.
|War Count, g, 5, War Eagle–Foroncenmylifetime, by Captain Countdown. O-Phyllis L Presswood, B-Phyllis Presswood (LA), $8,800.
|Make Me Smile, g, 4, Star Guitar–Blonde Bullet, by Red Bullet. ($12,000 2018 ESLTYO). O-Robert Asaro Enterprises, Inc, B-Aleta Camperlengo Overby (LA), $4,840.
|Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (ft)
|FG, 7TH, AOC, $43,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 11-27.
|IRISH HUSTLE, f, 4, Data Link–Rahfees Fairy, by Perfect Soul (IRE). ($30,000 ’17 FTKTRF; $65,000 2018 FTFMAR). O-Larry J Romero, B-J Adcock & Hume Wornall (LA), T-Thomas M. Amoss, J-James Graham, $25,800.
|Theboyzgalaxy, m, 6, Greeley’s Galaxy–Spark the Nat, by Mr. Sparkles. O-Pendleton Larsen, Jr, B-Robert Stubbs & Ronnie Ward (LA), $8,600.
|Chanson La Belle, f, 3, Calibrachoa–Fiftyfour Forever, by Closing Argument. O-Hodges, Phyllis J and Schneider, Randolph, B-J Adcock & Lon Baronne (LA), $4,730.
|Winning Time: 1:45 3/5 (ft)
|LRL, 7TH, ALW, $40,250, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 11-27.
|KISS THE GIRL, f, 3, Into Mischief–Spin the Bottle, by Hard Spun. ($210,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Classic Thoroughbred XII (MD), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Victor R. Carrasco, $19,950.
|Queen of Tomorrow, f, 3, Bandbox–Middle Jewel, by Magna Graduate. O-Robert D Bone, B-Mr & Mrs Kenneth C Holt (MD), $7,350.
|Sarah’s Treasure, m, 7, Eskendereya–Fittingly Smart, by Smart Strike. O-Steven L Walfish, B-Mrs Frank P Wright (MD), $3,850.
|Winning Time: 1:24 1/5 (ft)
|GPW, 9TH, AOC, $38,000, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 11-27.
|HENRY’S WORLD, g, 3, Soldat–Worldly Heiress, by Wildcat Heir. O-Richard Dunn, B-Richard Dunn (FL), T-Kathleen O’Connell, J-Luca Panici, $22,800.
|The Virginian, g, 3, Prospective–Pentelicus Gold, by Pentelicus. ($210,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-David Pollard, B-Ocala Stud (FL), $7,980.
|Balistico, g, 5, United States–Destiny’s Diva, by Limehouse. O-Big Lick Farm, B-Northwest Stud (FL), $3,800.
|Winning Time: :56 4/5 (fm)
|GPW, 4TH, AOC, $37,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 11-27.
|DREAM MARIE, f, 3, Graydar–Lin Marie, by Curlin. ($10,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $25,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Miracle’s International Trading, Inc, B-Wynnstay LLC & GWR LLC (KY), T-Matthew J. Williams, J-Leonel Reyes, $22,200.
|Victory Crusade, f, 3, Revolutionary–Satilla Shores, by Speightstown. ($12,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $45,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Bersalu Farm Inc, B-Lynn Jones & Kathy Jones (KY), $8,140.
|Alizee, f, 4, Mark Valeski–Ron’s Girl, by Lawyer Ron. O-Imaginary Stables and Ellis, Glenn, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $4,440.
|Winning Time: 1:37 1/5 (ft)
|DED, 6TH, ALW, $36,000, 3YO/UP, 5F, 11-27.
|MAN CAMP, g, 4, Run Production–Diva Closing In, by Closing Argument. O-Adriel Gonzalez, B-Carrol J Castille (LA), T-Isai V. Gonzalez, J-Gerard Melancon, $21,600.
|May Hour, g, 4, Half Ours–May Ide, by Ide. ($1,100 ’17 ESLOCT; $7,000 2018 ESLTYO). O-Robbins, Ray and Nobles, Kevin, B-Lee Young Farm (LA), $7,200.
|Broadway Jones, g, 3, Daaher–Camera Ready, by Distorted Humor. O-Dos Locos Tejanos Racing, LLC, B-Mark Deckert (LA), $3,960.
|Winning Time: 1:00 1/5 (sy)
|TAM, 6TH, ALW, $20,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 11-27.
|ATONE, c, 3, Into Mischief–Captivating Lass, by A.P. Indy. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-Eoin G. Harty, J-Tomas B. Mejia, $11,800.
|Marksman, g, 7, Arch–Junkinthetrunk, by Top Account. ($210,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-Bruce McCrea, B-John R Penn & Frank Penn (KY), $4,000.
|Food and Wine, g, 3, War Front–Wishing Gate, by Indian Charlie. O-Glen Hill Farm, B-Glen Hill Farm (KY), $2,000.
|Winning Time: 1:41 4/5 (fm)
