North American Allowance Results November 27

CD, 5TH, ALW, $77,195, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 11-27.

3—

SHE CAN’T SING, f, 3, Bernardini–Distorted Music, by Distorted Humor. O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Lothenbach Stables Inc (KY), T-Chris M. Block, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $50,240.

6—

Jilted Bride, f, 3, Wicked Strong–Cry At My Wedding, by Street Cry (IRE). ($150,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Bradley Thoroughbreds, Cambron, Tim, Cambron, Anna, Carruth, Brady and Carruth, Zane, B-Bobby Jones Equine, LLC (FL), $9,800.

5—

Never Forget, f, 3, War Front–Frivolous, by Empire Maker. O-G Watts Humphrey, Jr, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), $8,700.