North American Allowance Results November 28

MVR, 1ST, AOC, $31,200, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 11-28.

4—

H. F. CARMEL, f, 4, Revolutionary–Flip Side, by Devil His Due. O-Harold Fishman, B-Dr Harold Fishman (OH), T-Michael L. Rone, J-Sonny Leon, $18,720.

1—

Tiz What, f, 3, Colonel John–Unusual Spring, by Unusual Heat. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC (OH), $6,240.

7—

Rollin All the Way, f, 4, Run Away and Hide–Flight Eleven, by Midas Eyes. O-Cynthia Powers, B-Sherri Williams (OH), $3,120.