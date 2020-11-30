North American Allowance Results November 30

DED, 8TH, AOC, $34,820, 3YO/UP, 5F, 11-30.

7—

TAPIZARS SECRET, g, 4, Tapizar–Unobstructed View, by Yes It’s True. ($100,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Lee Lasater, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (KY), T-Chris Richard, J-Gerard Melancon, $19,800.

6—

Double Star, h, 5, Star Guitar–Bond Queen, by Stormy Atlantic. ($9,200 ’16 ESLSEP). O-Four Star Racing, B-Thomas Edward Vinci & Bill Mayfield (LA), $8,000.

8—

Santiamen, h, 5, Dialed In–Book the Devil, by Notebook. ($55,000 ’16 OBSAUG; $37,000 2017 OBSMAR). O-Rylee Grudzien, B-Bridle Oaks Farm, Inc (FL), $3,630.