December 1, 2020

North American Allowance Results November 30

November 30, 2020 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

DED, 8TH, AOC, $34,820, 3YO/UP, 5F, 11-30.
7—TAPIZARS SECRET, g, 4, Tapizar–Unobstructed View, by Yes It’s True. ($100,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Lee Lasater, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (KY), T-Chris Richard, J-Gerard Melancon, $19,800.
6—Double Star, h, 5, Star Guitar–Bond Queen, by Stormy Atlantic. ($9,200 ’16 ESLSEP). O-Four Star Racing, B-Thomas Edward Vinci & Bill Mayfield (LA), $8,000.
8—Santiamen, h, 5, Dialed In–Book the Devil, by Notebook. ($55,000 ’16 OBSAUG; $37,000 2017 OBSMAR). O-Rylee Grudzien, B-Bridle Oaks Farm, Inc (FL), $3,630.
Winning Time: :58 4/5 (ft)
 
MVR, 4TH, ALW, $30,200, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 11-30.
7—DRUMBEG, f, 4, Drosselmeyer–Brick by Brick, by Grand Circus Park. O-Daniel S McCarthy, B-Daniel S McCarthy (OH), T-Michael L. Rone, J-Sonny Leon, $19,720.
4— Sole Factor, f, 4, The Factor–Aurora Sol, by Chester House. O-Royer Family Stables and Aurora Racing, B-Peter Sheppell, $6,240.
2—Dorothyfromdublin, m, 6, Paddy O’Prado–Ruby Red Shoes, by Woodman. O-Jay P Bernardini, B-Marvin Little Jr (KY), $2,120.
Winning Time: 1:13 1/5 (sy)

