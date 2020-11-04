North American Allowance Results November 4

|CD, 8TH, AOC, $85,586, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 11-4.
|5—
|SONNEMAN, c, 3, Curlin–Zardana (BRZ), by Crimson Tide (IRE). ($375,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Courtlandt Farms (Donald and Donna Adam), B-Arnold Zetcher LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $51,388.
|7—
|Mailman Money, c, 3, Goldencents–Running Debi C, by Unbridled’s Song. ($50,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $150,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Allied Racing Stable, LLC, B-TK Stables LLC (KY), $17,800.
|4—
|Mo Mosa, c, 3, Uncle Mo–Roughing, by Eskendereya. O-Martin, Perry and Martin, Denise, B-Perry Martin & Denise Martin (KY), $8,900.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (ft)
|PRX, 9TH, ALW, $50,580, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 11-4.
|5—
|WICKED AWESOME, f, 4, Awesome Again–Mira Alta, by Curlin. O-Warwick Stable, B-Rock Ridge Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), T-A. Ferris Allen, III, J-Frankie Pennington, $27,000.
|3—
|Hey Mamaluke, f, 4, Jump Start–Pu Dew, by Lucky Lionel. O-Joseph Capriglione, B-Joe Capriglione (PA), $12,600.
|1—
|Dixie Serenade, m, 5, Uptowncharlybrown–Moonlight Serenade, by Malibu Moon. O-Uptowncharlybrown Stud LLC, B-Fantasy Lane Stable (PA), $6,930.
|Winning Time: 1:38 4/5 (ft)
|IND, 9TH, AOC, $44,200, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-4.
|7—
|MUSIC TO MY EARS, g, 4, Goldencents–Urloveisasymphony, by Forest Wildcat. ($42,000 ’16 KEENOV; $235,000 ’17 KEESEP; $400,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Kingswood Farm, B-Deann Baer & Greg Baer DVM (IN), T-Joseph D. Davis, J-Joshua Morales, $27,300.
|3—
|Thatswhatithought, g, 4, Deputy Storm–Thats Whatshesaid, by Lion Heart. ($8,700 ’17 INDOCT). O-Picinich, Janice and August, B-Richard L Batz & R Star Stallions (IN), $9,100.
|8—
|Here Comes Doc, g, 6, Silver Mountain–White Lamb, by Trippi. O-Michael B Neafus, B-South Fork Creek Stables,Inc (IN), $4,550.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|PRX, 8TH, ALW, $41,750, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 11-4.
|1—
|ROCK ON LUKE, g, 3, Conveyance–Slammin Beauty, by Grand Slam. ($7,500 ’18 KEEJAN). O-Jennifer M Truehart, B-Samuel Santiago (KY), T-Regina Brennan, J-Mychel J. Sanchez, $24,600.
|5—
|Over Sensual, g, 5, Overanalyze–La Chica Sensual, by Lightnin N Thunder. ($34,000 2019 FTMWIN). O-Richie’s World Stables LLC, B-Murray Stroud (FL), $8,200.
|6—
|Quality Choice, g, 5, Quality Road–Code Book, by Giant’s Causeway. ($120,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Jagger Inc, B-W S Farish, BCWT, Ltd & Inwood Stable (KY), $4,510.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (ft)
|IND, 6TH, ALW, $37,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 11-4.
|2—
|NUTTY TRAIN, g, 3, Unbridled Express–Damie’s Peanut, by Stravinsky. O-Greenhill Racing Stables, Inc, B-Jeff Greenhill & Sherri Greenhill (IN), T-Jeffrey L. Greenhill, J-Fernando De La Cruz, $22,200.
|4—
|Starspangledxpress, g, 3, Unbridled Express–Starspangleddancer, by Flare Dancer. O-Andrew C Brown, B-Andy Brown (IN), $7,400.
|7—
|Fashion Nugget, g, 4, Drinkwiththedevil–Sugar Coma, by Jacquelyn’s Groom. O-Thirstyacres Racing, LLC, B-Tianna Richardville (IN), $3,700.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (ft)
|GPW, 7TH, AOC, $37,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 11-4.
|4—
|BAJAN GIRL, f, 3, Speightstown–Dazzling (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). ($110,000 ’18 KEESEP; $105,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Slack, Robert and Walters, Daniel, B-St Elias Stables, LLC (KY), T-Rohan Crichton, J-Edgar S. Prado, $22,200.
|6—
|Dream Marie, f, 3, Graydar–Lin Marie, by Curlin. ($10,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $25,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Miracle’s International Trading, Inc, B-Wynnstay LLC & GWR LLC (KY), $8,140.
|5—
|Remarkable Soul, f, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Precious Soul, by Distorted Humor. O-Irving M Cowan, B-Irving Cowan (KY), $4,070.
|Winning Time: 1:37 1/5 (ft)
|IND, 10TH, ALW, $36,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-4.
|6—
|CIELO AZUL, g, 3, Misremembered–Hawaiian Sky, by Parker’s Storm Cat. O-Rancho Monarca, LLC, B-Rancho Monarca, LLC (IN), T-Antonio Duran, J-Rocco Bowen, $21,900.
|2—
|Cap de Fuego, g, 4, Morning Line–Flor de Amelia, by Cape Town. O-Rancho Monarca, LLC, B-Rancho Monarca, LLC (IN), $7,300.
|5—
|Bribe, f, 4, Goldencents–Hush U Dreamer, by Roar. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Michael E Lauer & Penny S Lauer (IN), $3,650.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|IND, 9TH, AOC, $35,100, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 11-3.
|8—
|COWBOY DIPLOMACY, g, 4, Tapizar–Drumette, by Henny Hughes. ($175,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Pocket Aces Racing LLC and Madaket Stables LLC, B-FPF LLC & Highfield Ranch (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Emmanuel Esquivel, $19,500.
|9—
|Classy Cowboy, g, 5, Cowboy Cal–Jills Classy, by Pentelicus. O-Filip Racing, LLC, B-Filip Racing, LLC (IN), $9,100.
|6—
|California Swing, g, 6, Malibu Moon–Haka, by Dynaformer. O-Murphy, Bruce, Allen, Jay, McDonald, Alan and Southwest Racing Stables, B-Claiborne Farm (KY), $3,250.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (ft)
|IND, 2ND, AOC, $34,500, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 11-4.
|9—
|SECRETARY AT WAR, g, 6, War Front–Ballet Pacifica, by Minardi. O-Southwest Racing Stables and Lewis, Steve H, B-Mr Joseph Allen LLC (KY), T-Genaro Garcia, J-Marcelino Pedroza, $20,700.
|1—
|Good One, g, 3, Street Sense–Good Deed, by Broken Vow. O-Klein Racing, B-Bert Klein & Richard Klein (KY), $6,900.
|4—
|Corruze, g, 4, Into Mischief–Skygusty, by Skywalker. ($105,000 ’17 FTKFEB; $160,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Michael J Maker, B-Martha Jane Mulholland & John Henry Mulholland (KY), $3,450.
|Winning Time: :57 1/5 (gd)
|MVR, 7TH, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-4.
|11—
|C K’S LUCKY DUCK, g, 4, Seeking Beauty–Feet Fleeting Fast, by Northern Afleet. O-Robert Blake, B-Deborah Ann Keiser (OH), T-Joseph M. Poole, J-Renzo Diaz, $17,110.
|1—
|Blanda, g, 3, Indy Wind–Miss Carrera, by Memo (CHI). O-Beckett Racing Team, B-Beckett Racing Team (OH), $5,800.
|8—
|Master Legionaire, g, 4, Mixmaster–Legion of Dreams, by Colony Key. O-Carly S Hamel, B-Pistols Legacy LLC (OH), $2,900.
|Winning Time: 1:12 2/5 (ft)
|MVR, 3RD, ALW, $21,800, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-4.
|1—
|ATTUCK, g, 4, Revolutionary–Shamefully Sinful, by Belong to Me. O-Danielle Agnello, B-William L Jones & Kathy L Jones (KY), T-Jeffrey Skerrett, J-Erik Barbaran, $13,080.
|5—
|Time to Shoot, c, 3, Elusive Hour–Charlies Fire, by Fire Blitz. O-Emerson Equistions LLC and Bestard, Brian, B-Felicia Campbell (MI), $4,360.
|3—
|Frittons Gold, g, 4, Ghostzapper–St Trinians (GB), by Piccolo (GB). O-Theresa Mahan, B-Sierra Farm (KY), $2,180.
|Winning Time: 1:12 1/5 (ft)
|MNR, 7TH, ALW, $17,088, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 11-3.
|6—
|TOUCH BLUE, f, 4, Touch Gold–Big Blue Pill, by Rock Hard Ten. O-Allied Racing Stable, LLC, B-Allied Racing Stable, LLC (KY), T-Claudie Marshall Godsey, Jr., J-Yuri Yaranga, $10,324.
|1—
|Deep Space, f, 4, Curlin–Purple Cat, by Bluegrass Cat. ($750,000 ’17 FTSAUG; $42,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Jerry Jamgotchian, B-Newtown Anner Stud (NY), $3,560.
|2—
|Zurlin, f, 4, Curlin–Zapper Belle, by Ghostzapper. O-Barry R Ostrager, B-Robert Low & Lawana Low (KY), $1,780.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)
