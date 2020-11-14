North American Graded Stakes Results November 14

MRS. REVERE S. (G3), CD, $200,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 11-14.

4—

PRINCESS GRACE, f, 3, Karakontie (JPN)–Masquerade, by Silent Name (JPN). O-Moore, Susan and John, B-John Moore & Susan Moore (KY), T-Michael Stidham, J-Florent Geroux, $122,760.

6—

Pass the Plate, f, 3, Temple City–Pocket Gift, by Great Notion. O-Silverton Hill LLC, B-Silverton Hill, LLC (KY), $39,600.

5—

How Ironic, f, 3, Tonalist–Sarcastic, by Distorted Humor. O-G Watts Humphrey, Jr, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), $19,800.

Also Ran: Stunning Sky, Witez, Positive Danger.

Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)

Margins: 2 3/4, 1HF, 4.