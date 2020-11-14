November 15, 2020

North American Graded Stakes Results November 14

MRS. REVERE S. (G3), CD, $200,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 11-14.
4—PRINCESS GRACE, f, 3, Karakontie (JPN)–Masquerade, by Silent Name (JPN). O-Moore, Susan and John, B-John Moore & Susan Moore (KY), T-Michael Stidham, J-Florent Geroux, $122,760.
6—Pass the Plate, f, 3, Temple City–Pocket Gift, by Great Notion. O-Silverton Hill LLC, B-Silverton Hill, LLC (KY), $39,600.
5—How Ironic, f, 3, Tonalist–Sarcastic, by Distorted Humor. O-G Watts Humphrey, Jr, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), $19,800.
Also Ran: Stunning Sky, Witez, Positive Danger.
Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)
Margins: 2 3/4, 1HF, 4.
Odds: 2.50, 2.90, 7.50.
 

